During the 101st annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, held Dec. 4, 2022, Greene County Farm Bureau was recognized for its accomplishments and successes from the past year.
Greene County Farm Bureau Vice President Mark Klepper was recognized onstage for the county’s exemplary program and service activities in three areas: advocacy, organizational advancement and leadership development.
“We are honored to serve Greene County in all areas of Agriculture and education of this valued industry. This award is a tribute to much hard work by our board, women’s committee and county offices,” said Klepper.
“Greene County Farm Bureau is to be commended for the member’s hard work, well-earned success and impressive membership achievements over the past year,” a news release said.
Megan Southerland of Greene County received the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Outstanding Young Woman award.
After submitting a thorough application and going through an extensive interview process, Southerland was chosen for her involvement and leadership in her community and Farm Bureau.
She has held many leadership roles both in the county and on the state level, and has excelled in spreading the message of agriculture, according to a press release from the agency.
“The Outstanding Young Woman award is a way to recognize a woman in our organization who does a superior job in promoting and supporting agriculture and Farm Bureau. Megan is to be commended for her hard work and dedication, and we are proud to honor her with this award,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry.
Eagleville Implement Company was the sponsor of this event, awarding a 6-foot Bush Hog cutter valued at $3,500 to Southerland.
Emmy Armstrong of Greene County took home District V honors in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award contest.
The results were announced during the YF&R Summer Conference held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon.
Armstrong was named this year’s District V winner based on her farm and financial records from 2021, in addition to her leadership on the farm, in her community and in Farm Bureau, according to a news release.
Armstrong and her family farm around 250 acres and run a dairy. In addition to their dairy operation, they also grow mixed grass hay, orchard grass, sunflowers, pumpkins, watermelon and sweet corn. They will soon be adding a creamery and utilizing their operation to educate the public through agritourism.
For this achievement, Armstrong received $500 cash and $1,000 in Tennessee Farm Bureau services.
Tennessee Farm Bureau is the largest Farm Bureau in the nation with a membership of more than 680,000. The organization has served as the voice of agriculture since 1921, and with the same mission a century later — to develop, foster, promote and protect programs for the general welfare, including economic, social, educational and political well-being of farm people of the great state of Tennessee.
For more information on Tennessee Farm Bureau, visit www.tnfarmbureau.org .