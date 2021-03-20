A need for more meat processing facilities for farmers in Tennessee arose during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, state government encouraged the establishment of new meat processing facilities, and a father and son in northern Greene County have answered that call.
Stone Mountain Meats was awarded an Agriculture Enterprise Fund grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture in July. The grants were made to those who demonstrate a strong potential for impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity or agricultural innovation.
“Now more than ever, we need agribusinesses to remain strong,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said when the grants were announced. “This round of recipients includes the most meat processing projects in the program’s history. There is an interest for more meat processing capacity due to increased consumer demand across the state and nation. We’re proud to strategically support impactful businesses that are critical to keeping the food, fiber, and fuel supply chain strong throughout Tennessee.”
After receiving the grant, a site plan for the new slaughterhouse was approved by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission, and construction has started on the site on the Horton Highway.
REGULATIONS TO MEET
The custom meat processing facilities, such as Stone Mountain Meats, will process livestock for the exclusive use of the livestock owners, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Like a retail plant, these facilities are subject to periodic, risk-based inspection, according to the state department. USDA-inspected projects process meat for retail sale and are required to have an inspector on site during this type of service.
State and federal regulations that a meat processing plant have to meet were among the questions asked in October by members of the Greene County Commission and residents nearby the new meat processing facility as a change to where slaughterhouse are allowed was considered.
The commission approved revisions to the Greene County Zoning Resolution to allow small slaughterhouses within an A-1 agricultural zone and put into place restrictions that have to be met to permit such a facility, including setbacks and buffering from neighboring properties and a limit on the amount of animals that can be processed.
The revisions were considered after a request was made to rezone the Fillers property for Stone Mountain Meats on the Horton Highway near the Caney Creek Lane intersection from A-1 general agricultural use to M-2 high impact use. Previously, slaughterhouses were only allowed in an M-2 zone, which allows the widest variety of land uses within the zoning regulations.
Jeffrey Fillers told the commission that he and his son began exploring the idea of establishing a slaughterhouse to help meet an increasing need of local farmers to find somewhere to process their animals.
The slaughterhouse is planned to process around 400 animals a year, Fillers said. Each of the state, federal and county regulations have been met that are required for establishing a slaughterhouse, he added.
NEED FOR FACILITIES
In talking to local farmers, Fillers told the commission some indicated that they were having to wait up to 24 months to get animals processed.
“We have significant capacity problems with packinghouses with some having to cut production due to employees coming down with the coronavirus,” he said. “Greene County is one of the leading locations for the production of beef, so my son and I came up with a proposal … for a custom slaughterhouse.”
When the pandemic happened it caused a backlog for the meat processing facilities. Meat processing facilities in Tennessee typically worked with a short backlog before the pandemic, according to Wendy Sneed, business development consultant with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
“This worked well for most facilities because it meant steady work in case a livestock owner couldn’t make their appointment and the processor could reach out to someone else on their list,” she said. “When COVID-19 began spreading, large packers had to slow processing to keep staff safe and distanced. Some facilities shut down entirely for brief periods for cleaning. This meant not as much meat was being processed and moved to grocery stores.”
The backlog has extended from six weeks to six months for some facilities, and most meat processors in Tennessee are now booked into late 2022, Sneed said.
The grant funds are now beginning to make an impact as facility expansions are being completed and new facilities coming online across the state, she said. Eight new USDA-inspected facilities are in construction and are to be completed in the coming months, Sneed continued, along with nine custom facilities where livestock owners can take animals for processing and the meat is not sold commercially.
Expanding meat processing capabilities within the state has been a priority for the Department of Agriculture since 2017, and approximately $632,000 in grants have been awarded since 2018 for meat processing projects. In 2020, approximately $12 million was awarded to meat processing projects through the Coronavirus Agriculture and Forestry Business Fund, she said.