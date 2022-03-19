As school took on a more typical appearance in the second year of the pandemic, the local 4-H Youth programming has continued, and local University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Director Milton Orr said he is hopeful for more opportunities in 2022.
“COVID has been a struggle for us for the past two year, and even this past year while schools have had a semblance of normal, it is still a challenge for us to get schedules adjusted to meet with clubs,” Orr said. “The good news is that the Horse Club, Shooting Sports Club and livestock project group have been active.”
Those groups provide opportunities for students to practice working with areas of interest within agriculture and meet like-minded students from other parts of the county.
“They allow kids from across the county that have an interest in one of those projects to come together and prepare for a show,” Orr explained. “The shooting club is practicing to shoot clays in the state competition, and we had one young man come in second place last year in the state, so those projects are going really well.”
He said the majority of students who compete through 4-H project groups or clubs are in fourth through eighth grades.
“There are a lot of opportunities at the high school level to occupy youths’ time. We work with FFA on a lot of projects, and depending on the project a child is interested in, most likely it exists in both, so basically they have twice as many competition opportunities,” said Orr.
To operate during the pandemic, Orr said extension offices across the state have followed guidance from the CDC as well as from UT.
“The guidelines and restrictions have challenged us to find alternative ways to keep youth interested and involved. It just takes a little head scratching to get it done,” Orr said. “We have been limited to keep groups below 50 people, so that has been a challenge for us as well as other things that limited our activities, particularly scheduling, so we are basically trying to overcome that. We have also been minus an agent for about four months now, and that has also been a huge challenge.”
Orr said the extension office is in the process of evaluating applicants for the position and will begin conducting interviews soon in hopes of filling the position by May.
He also said 4-H is preparing to announce summer camp plans for the local Clyde Austin 4-H Center in mid-June.
“We’ll be looking for about 50 kids that want to come out and have a really fun time at camp this year,” he said.
For more information about local 4-H programming, visit greene.tennessee.edu/4-h-youth-development/.