The COVID-19 pandemic posed many challenges for the dairy industry and area agriculture in 2020, but for the most part, farmers persevered.
Dairy farmers are generally resilient and able to adapt to changing market conditions, said Dr. Liz Eckelkamp, assistant professor and dairy extension specialist at the University of Tennessee School of Agriculture.
“I would say dairy farmers do a wonderful job of making the most of a bad situation and successfully weathering the crazy storm that was 2020,” Eckelkamp said in March.
“All the changes that come along with shelter-in-place orders and social distancing have had major impacts on the agriculture industry and the dairy industry,” Eckelkamp wrote in spring 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread through Tennessee.
It was a wait-and-see situation in April 2020 when Glenn Tweed, who operates a 350-acre dairy farm in Limestone, discussed the outlook for milk producers.
Tweed, a dairy farmer for 36 years, is one of the directors of the 98-member Appalachian Dairy Farmers Cooperative, which includes farms in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.
“It’s the worst situation I’ve seen in 36 years as far as financial. I’ve been milking for 36 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad,” Tweed said.
Eckelkamp said federal programs that are part of the CARES Act legislation passed by Congress proved helpful to dairy farmers.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law in March 2020 by President Donald Trump in response to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
CARES Act components beneficial to dairy farmers include the small business-oriented Paycheck Protection Program and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Eckelkamp said.
In April 2020, Tweed expressed concern that interruptions in the supply chain that channeled milk to consumers would result in producers having to dump milk.
That did not turn out to be necessary in Tennessee, Eckelkamp said.
“Getting (milk) to market was not a factor,” she said.
The price for milk dropped in the early months of the pandemic but recovered somewhat. The market is always volatile, Eckelkamp said.
“Milk prices (remain) depressed but the (PPP and CFAP) federal programs certainly helped with that,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture closely monitors the effects of the pandemic on the agricultural system.
“The disruptive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. agricultural system have been broad and varied. And they follow several years of trying production and market conditions for U.S. farmers,” USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson wrote in October 2020.
In 2020, “Farmers and consumers have been planning production and managing household budgets at a time when markets — food, commodity, labor, energy — are being jolted by global, national and regional shutdowns, slowdowns, and overall uncertainty,” Johansson wrote.
Those factors affected the supply and demand for food, leading to short-term, localized shortages in the U.S., particularly in livestock products like meat, “while farmers had to deal with, for example, excess milk supplies in other areas,” the economist wrote.
U.S. food prices went up in 2020 while prices received by U.S. producers have fallen. “But while rising wholesale and retail food prices and some temporarily empty shelves drew a lot of public attention and stoked fears over availability and affordability of our food, the severe impacts of the crisis on U.S. farmers have been much less visible,” Johansson wrote.
There are about 175 working dairy farms in Tennessee, with the majority of them located in East Tennessee, Eckelkamp said.
“We did lose some farms last year and this year,” she said. Eckelkamp estimated about 10 dairy farms ceased operations.
As of spring 2020, Tweed had about 600 head of cattle on his farm in Limestone and several nearby locations. He and other producers in Washington and Greene counties supply milk to Ingles Markets.
When the coronavirus pandemic began its sweep through Tennessee in the first months of 2020, Tweed said the public was buying up all the milk it could.
“The first week or two, they had to order 40 loads from Michigan to keep up. Now, they’ve got too much,” he said last April.
Tweed correctly anticipated the price paid for milk would drop in the uncertain economic environment spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tweed anticipated getting paid less for milk than when he started out dairy farming decades ago in Greene County. Tweed previously had a farm in the Ottway community.
“The milk market is very, very complicated,” he said. “The Class 3 price for milk is going to be a couple of dollars cheaper than what I sold milk for in 1984.”
“It’s nearly impossible to predict what lies ahead. Nobody understands that quite like dairy farmers following a year like 2020 where each announcement of coronavirus aid would send dairy markets surging to a new high only to have them fall when each wave of aid ran out,” according to a December 2020 post on dairyherd.com.
Factors that will affect the U.S market in 2021 include COVID-19 supply and demand in food service and other industries, the U.S. government purchasing dairy products from producers as part of policies such as the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, milk production and the export of dairy products to other countries such as China.
East Tennessee dairy farmers are monitoring developments. The work of running dairy farms goes on uninterrupted.
“There’s no off-switch on a cow,” Eckelkamp said.
Dairy farmers, their employees, families, milk-haulers, and all others in the supply chain are as vulnerable to the virus as anyone else.
“Farmers get sick. Farm employees or their family members get sick. Milk truck drivers get sick. Processing plant workers get sick,” Eckelkamp said.
When COVID-19 strikes the production and supply system, the system from milking barn to final consumer use is affected.
“It’s all connected,” Eckelkamp said.
Other area farmers told Tweed that the coronavirus pandemic impacted local beef producers and other agricultural sectors.
“They’re taking a beating. It’s not good. Corn and soybeans are also down,” he said.
Tweed said if the coronavirus crisis forces the closure of dairy farms, supply issues may arise.
Greene County once had a thriving dairy farm economy. Tweed estimated in spring 2020 there are only 10 to 12 left in the county, and about five dairy farms in Washington County.
“In Greene County 30 years ago, I’ll bet there were 150 or more,” Tweed said. “If a car dealer closes, another one will take its place, but once a dairy closes, it rarely will open back up.”
Eckelkamp said in March that the outlook for 2021 remains uncertain.
“I think we’ve seen some progress. We’re fairly unsure of what 2021 is going to look like long-term,” she said.
Tweed said that for agriculture, the coronavirus pandemic has no comparison in living memory.
“I would say this is the worst thing to come along since the Depression and World War II,” he said. “Everybody around here doesn’t want to see anybody quit. They want them to stay in business.”