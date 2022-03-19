Agriculture remains a way of life in Greene County.
There are nearly 70,000 farms in the state, according to Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee. Less than 200 are in Greene County.
The county once had a thriving agricultural economy based on beef cattle, tobacco and dairy products. Raising cattle remains a generational tradition for many.
Tennessee is one of the top beef-producing states in the U.S., and Greene County is routinely one of the leading counties for beef production.
The state had an inventory of nearly 1.75 million cattle and calves in January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Beef cattle are consistently among the top three agricultural commodities in Tennessee, accounting for 16.7% of all agriculture cash receipts in 2021.
In 2020, cattle and calves generated $487.7 million in cash receipts, according to Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee.
One Greene County institution came under new ownership in 2022. The former Farmers Livestock Market, at 336 Bohannan Ave., was acquired from the McNeese family. The business is now known as Volunteer Stockyards.
The business owners are Robert Jason Day and Chadwick J. Fleenor, both of Washington County.
Day said in March that improvements are planned at the business, which was operated for about 75 years by the McNeese family.
“I think right now (the market) is doing really well. Cow prices are up. As we’re getting into spring, I think we will do really well,” Day said. “It’s a seller’s market right now.”
The business attracts customers from a wide area.
“There are all kinds of different buyers here, different packing companies and there’s a lot of other people buying stuff here,” Day said. “We get people from North Carolina, Virginia and (Tennessee) up toward Knoxville and a lot of local people as well.”
All agricultural operations in Greene County were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus subsided in spring 2022, events in Europe occurred that may affect Tennessee farmers.
“Russia’s recent military action in Ukraine significantly increased the uncertainty of agricultural supply and demand conditions in the region and globally,” Nashville commodity broker and consultant Christopher B. Swift wrote in a commentary on his website, www.shootinthebull.com.
The U.S. imports about 80 percent of the fertilizer and fertilizer components it uses. Local farmers have reported increases in the price of feed corn, hay and fertilizer. Increased fuel prices also have an impact on agriculture, as does a shortage of workers.
Milton Orr, director of the University of Tennessee Extension office in Greene County, also raises registered Angus cattle. He said in a 2021 interview that a beef farmer’s herd is able to feed twice as many people as a herd of the same size fed 70 or so years ago, while using a third of the land and and less than half the water.
Modern farmers achieve those results while reducing their carbon footprint more than 68%, Orr said.
Orr estimated about 20 dairy farms remained operational in Greene County in 2021, far fewer than 25 years ago.
The 2017 Census of Agriculture identified 206 farms in Greene County encompassing 34,979 acres of farmland. Between 2012 and 2017, the last year statistics were available, 53 farms went under in Greene County.
“Most farms lost were mid-size farms,” according to the census.
One bright spot in the Greene County agriculture picture is the growth of agritourism as a means of providing additional revenue.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Biennial Report for 2020 noted 37,668 licensed agricultural operations in Tennessee. The most recent tally by county available, the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture Data by Tennessee County for Farms Selling Agricultural Products Directly to Consumers for Human Consumption, showed Greene county had 96 such farming operations that garnered $267,000 in sales.
There are about 800 Pick Tennessee Product businesses in the state that offer agritourism activities such as wagon rides, fishing, equine stabling and trails, Christmas trees, pick your own, on-farm lodging, wineries, distilleries, and breweries.
Orr said that farmers have embraced technology and agricultural science to maintain a competitive advantage.
Americans enjoy what Orr said is demonstrably the “cheapest and safest food supply in the world.”
Orr noted that agriculture involves far more than food.
“Everything we wear or eat goes back to agriculture,” he said.