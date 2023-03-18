All four Greene County high schools received new farm tractors through a unique partnership between Greene County Schools and West Hills Tractor in Jonesborough.
The first local school to benefit from the $1 lease agreement was West Greene High School, where a new tractor was delivered to the Agriculture Department on Nov. 17. North Greene High School received its tractor on Dec. 7, and Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools both received theirs on Jan. 20
Several county education officials attended each presentation, and students, many of whom are members of Future Farmers of America, expressed much thanks for their new pieces of machinery.
The lease agreement was approved by the Greene County Board of Education at its Oct. 27 meeting, after the school system secured related insurance.
For $1, each high school gets use of a Case IH tractor, valued at $37,600, for 11 months or 200 hours. Then the lease will be up for renewal with delivery of a new tractor.
The tractors are four-wheel drive, 60 horsepower and feature a front-end loader, according to Roger Carter, president of the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation.
“This is history today,” Carter said at the WGHS presentation. “This is great for agriculture for our whole county.”
Carter explained that NGHS Agriculture Education teacher Chuck Michel was planning to purchase a tractor, so Carter approached dealers to see if one could be rented.
West Hills has offered the school lease program for four-and-a-half years and has now expanded to Greene County, according to Matthew Proffitt, marketing manager.
The program is made possible by Case IH Agriculture, he noted.
According to Proffitt, a highlight of the program is the opportunity to let FFA do more farm work on their own campus.
Also, when the time comes, West Hills will send a technician to show students how to service the tractor and let them gain hands-on experience, Proffitt said.
Michel said NGHS students will use the tractor on the school campus to help them learn large equipment operation. It will be used to assist with maintaining the athletic fields and general construction projects.
“We are so fortunate that Matt Proffitt from West Hills Tractor has worked with us on a yearly leasing agreement to use this tractor on the North Greene High School campus,” Michel said. “We also would like to thank Roger Carter, president of the Greene County Agricultural Education Foundation, Greene County Board of Education, Greene County Commission, North Greene FFA Alumni and the many supporters of the Greene County Agricultural Education programs. We are very fortunate to have the interest of our Agricultural Education students first and foremost in our county.”
Michel noted that there are numerous employment opportunities for students who can safely operate equipment.
At Chuckey-Doak, the tractor will serve as an asset tending to a variety of projects on the school’s nearly 60-acre campus. The Agriculture department hopes to utilize the equipment in helping to maintain its school farm that raises goats and cattle, according to a press release from the school.
The department also will be using the tractor to assist learning in landscaping courses to perform many duties on the athletic fields and facilities around campus. The machinery will greatly aid in competing several tasks around campus that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to perform, the press release stated.
Students must complete safety and operation training before use. Therefore, the partnership will provide valuable training on many skills beyond simply operating equipment. Students are thrilled about this opportunity to expand their education while students in Greene County Schools, the press release said.
Chuckey-Doak FFA extended a special thank you to Matt Proffitt of West Hills Tractor, David McLain, director of schools, and members of the Greene County Board of Education for creating and entering this contract to help students at each of the four high schools, the press release said.
For more information on West Hills Tractor, visit www.westhillstractor.com .