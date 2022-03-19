Established in 1932 at the University of Tennessee’s Tobacco Experiment Station, the agricultural research facility on East Allens Bridge Road became known as the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in 2021.
While being most well-known for its research on burley tobacco production, the center has now diversified into many different areas of agriculture research, and the new name of the center is meant to reflect that change.
“We have begun work in row crops in 2021 and brought back animal science work, much of which had been absent for 30 or 40 years,” Research Center Director Justin McKinney said. “Row crops are becoming more and more important in this region.”
The center also began conducting educational sessions regarding consumer horticulture in 2021.
“We have blueberries and strawberries planted on the center. With help from the UT Extension Office and the Big Spring Master Gardeners we teach people the basics of agriculture and gardening,” McKinney said. “It especially helps people that are new to the area that are interested in agriculture to know what grows here and the best practices here.”
The center began emphasizing work with corn as part of its new initiatives with row crops.
“We are testing different varieties of corn to see how well they perform in this region. Each year, the information from our corn study will be collected and published for the public to see so that farmers can know which varieties grow the best here. Those varieties can be purchased at your local Farmer’s Co-Op,” McKinney said.
The center also started experimental work with soybeans in 2021.
“We began a soybean breeding program looking at experimental lines of soybeans and comparing them against current lines to see how they grow in this region in relation to the current lines,” McKinney said.
Beginning in January 2022 the center began working more with cattle in conjunction with the Veterinarian School located at UT Knoxville through the help of a grant from the USDA.
UT Vet School large-animal students come to the center in Greene County to learn more about cattle and their possible health issues. McKinney says that the students began studying about bovine viral diarrhea, or BVD, while at the center.
McKinney also said that scientists are working at the center to find ways to prevent aborted calves.
“We are working with scientists on finding the things that can cause abortions or slipped calves. That fetal environment is what we are really on the cutting edge of research with.,” McKinney said.
The center also began providing beef to all of the dining halls at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville through a cooperation with the university’s food vendor Aramark.
“For all these years we didn’t really have any active animal science research in Northeast Tennessee. Now that has come back. We have come full circle, especially with Greene County being the second highest cattle producing county in the state,” McKinney said.
However, the center has not forgotten about its roots in tobacco research.
“Even though things are completely different than they used to be, we still have five to seven acres of tobacco here at the center,” McKinney said. “Right now, Bob Miller, who recently retired, has come back out part-time to finish up some breeding work on finding varieties of tobacco that are less harmful to the human body. When he finishes that he will go back into full retirement.”
McKinney sees the changes that occurred at the center in 2021 as positive.
“We have completely transitioned the center from a single commodity to all of these other elements that we have been able to add to our research portfolio. We think that is very applicable to the taxpayers that support us and the farmer that we are here to find solutions for. We want to be able to develop new techniques and ideas that will serve farmers well in the region,” McKinney said. “We are the only research center east of Knoxville so it is important that people know that we are here and that we are working to be an asset to farmers and a pillar of the community.”