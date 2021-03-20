On March 4 of last year, Ballad Health held a press conference to provide information about COVID-19 and how the public could help limit the spread of the virus.
A year later, much has changed for the health system and the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region it serves.
“This past year has been extremely difficult on our entire health system, particularly our team members, nurses and physicians working on the front lines,” said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health. “But, nonetheless, Ballad Health and its team members stayed resilient and adapted to the needs of our community during these unprecedented times of dealing with a global pandemic.”
{span}“With everyone working together, I am confident we can continue bringing the virus under control and seek our new ‘normal,’” Deaton said.{/span}
Early March 2020 brought the first person to be tested in the region, whose test was negative. The first positive tests came about a week later, with the first case of the coronavirus in Greene County reported March 20.
Afterward, Ballad Health quickly activated its Corporate Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts. Before the end of the month, the health system opened a 24-hour call center through its Nurse Connect service for people who were experiencing symptoms and wished to speak to a health professional. The call center remains in service.
In addition to opening COVID-19 testing sites, Ballad Health responded to the pandemic with other measures, including suspension of elective surgeries, increased restrictions for patient visitation and additional efforts to provide information and promote safety measures among the public.
The health system’s resources were stretched thin at different times of the year, but had the most virus patients in December and the first few weeks of January due to surges in cases related to holiday gatherings. The system’s peak thus far was more than 350 COVID-19 patients in early January.
Hospital cases also tripled during a period in July. At that time, staff from smaller hospitals, such as the Greeneville facility, were transferred to the larger system hospitals such as Johnson City and Holston Valley medical centers to work in COVID-19 units when patient numbers increased.
PROMOTING SAFETY MEASURES
Throughout the pandemic thus far, Ballad Health has provided statistics about cases and community spread of the virus and shared information about how people can protect themselves and help prevent the spread of the virus on a regular basis.
COVID-19 briefings began to be held three times a week at the beginning of the pandemic, but the schedule went to once a week and then to none as cases fell last spring.
However, as the cases picked up again in the summer, the briefings resumed, primarily once a week. A common part of the briefing began to be comments from nurses, doctors or other healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients and those who had lost loved ones to the illness.
Hannah Shipp, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, said in December, “There are not enough words to describe what it is like in our hospitals and what is happening with these patients. As an ICU nurse, I have cared for some very sick people, but COVID-19 patients are the sickest I have ever treated.”
“Every day I feel the grief of families and individuals as they struggle with separation and uncertainties of life and death decisions,” she said. “I have seen fear in patients’ eyes as they struggle to do the simplest, everyday tasks. They look to me for answers, but I don’t have them.”
Also in December, intensive care unit nurse Emily Egan expressed the frustration that exhausted frontline health workers were feeling as cases virus cases surged and positive-test rates reached new highs.
“We’re losing more than we’re keeping,” Egan said in a video shared during a Ballad Health briefing. “I’ve put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I was not prepared to do, that I was not prepared to give up on a patient, but there was nothing else we could do and we lost them.”
A common message that has been echoed throughout the pandemic by Ballad Health is the importance of measures such as social distancing, wearing a facial coverings, and good hygiene including frequent hand washing.
“This is serious. You can’t overreact to a virus nobody has immunity to — we have to take steps to prevent it,” Ballad Health Chief Executive Officer and President Alan Levine said in the first weeks of the pandemic. “If we want to protect the people we love, we all must be serious about social distancing, hand washing and other preventive actions.”
As local governments began to implement mask mandates in the summer as cases increased, Ballad Health was supportive of the measure.
“I am sure you have heard that my mask protects you and your mask protects me,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. “I know it is not always convenient, but it is truly necessary as you are out.”
The system provided tool kits to business in the regions about best practices to protect employees and customers from the virus in May as many retail stores and restaurants reopened after closing in the early weeks of the pandemic.
The system also became a participant in a national study, headed by the Mayo Clinic, on the effectiveness of using convalescent plasma from people who had recovered from the virus to treat those hospitalized with the illness.
Officials said that the treatment was proving effective and had been credited by some as saving their lives. The health system continues to encourage people who have had the virus to give plasma.
MEASURES TO CONTROL SPREAD
In the early weeks of the pandemic, Ballad Health restricted visitation to its facilities, screening visitors for symptoms and whether they had traveled to areas where the virus was known to be spreading.
Within a little more than a week of the first reported case, Ballad Health had restricted visitation within its hospitals, long-term care facilities and behavioral health treatment centers, with visitors only allowed in labor and delivery units, neonatal intensive care and for pediatric patients.
The health system also suspended non-emergency elective surgeries based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies. As virus cases declined, the health system resumed its elective surgeries in early May.
Elective surgeries continued until numbers again began to rise in November. The system stopped elective surgeries and redeployed surgical staff to provide additional caregivers needed to care for the increasing number of virus patients. The elective surgeries resumed in January.
To help limit the number of virus patients in the hospital, Ballad Health began a program to provide tele-health monitoring and support of patients at home who were on the borderline of needing hospitalization. That measure was credited by Ballad Health officials with keeping hundreds of people out of the hospital during the post-holidays surge in cases.
Once vaccines became available, Ballad Health began vaccinating its frontline and other staff members and along with the state was the first to offer vaccines to those over 75.