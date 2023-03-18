collab conferencing

Officers of the Greeneville Education Association and members of the Greeneville Board of Education gather for a photo after the board meeting in October. From left, are school board members Josh Quillen, Pamela Botta and Craig Shepherd, GEA President Heather Boegemann, school board chairman Cindy Luttrell, GEA Vice President Katie Smelcer, and Director of Schools Steve Starnes.

 Sun Photo By Amy Rose

Trending Recipe Videos