The Greeneville Board of Education agreed in its October 2022 meeting to enter Collaborative Conferencing with the school district’s teachers.
Collaborative Conferencing is a process that will allow teachers to negotiate salaries, benefits and working conditions under the Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act of 2011 (PECCA).
In December, Director of Schools Steve Starnes gave an update to the board, reporting that the required two-question survey of professional employees was conducted Nov. 30-Dec. 6. The majority responded they want to participate in Collaborative Conferencing, and they elected the Greeneville Education Association (GEA) to represent them.
GEA President Heather Boegemann requested the process in October by presenting a petition to the board, which was approved.
In his update in December, Starnes also told the board that he and Boegemann will be among 16 members recently appointed to a committee to oversee the process.
The committee includes eight members to represent Greeneville City Schools management: Starnes, Board Chair Cindy Luttrell, Central Office staff Suzanne Bryant, Melissa Batson, and Ellen Lipe, and school principals Kelly Ford (elementary school), Rachel Adams (middle school) and Deanna Martin (high school).
The committee also includes eight members to represent professional employees: Boegemann, GEA Vice President Katie Smelcer, Teresa Spears, Tamara Harris, Daniece McAmis, Meg Brooks, Sarah Benson and Crystal Dykes, representatives of all six schools.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Starnes said the goal is to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which both professional employees and the school system can operate.
The petition presented in October was signed by nearly 60% of full-time city teachers, many more than the 15% required by state law under the PECCA process.
According to the Tennessee Education Association (TEA), more than half of the state’s teachers work with the benefit of a MOU, and this year has seen a sharp increase of teachers initiating the PECCA process.
The board did not express opposition to GEA’s request in October, but board member Craig Shepherd asked Boegemann if she thought the school board supported teachers.
Boegemann said initiation of the process was related more to the fact that school board members are elected, and the current membership could be replaced with officials who are not as supportive.
During his report in the February meeting, Starnes told the board Collaborative Conferencing state training was held Feb. 8, and the first meeting was scheduled for March 23.
The state law for PECCA says, “Local boards of education and their professional employees have an obligation to the public to exert their full and continuing efforts to achieve the highest possible education standards in the institutions that they serve. This requires establishment and maintenance of an educational climate and working environment that will attract and retain a highly qualified professional staff and foster open, collaborative relationships between boards of education and their professional employees based upon mutual respect, in order to stimulate optimum performance by the staff and encourage each and every professional employee to contribute the employee’s best to the enhancement of public schools. In order to best achieve these ends, it is the purpose of this part to set forth and recognize the legitimate rights and obligations of boards of education and their professional employees, to establish procedures governing their respective roles and the important relationships between them, and to promote a professional climate based upon mutual interest in order to focus efforts on teaching and learning for all students of the public schools.”
The full text of the law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-5-601.
According to TEA, the following items are required for collaborative conferencing: salaries or wages, grievance procedures, insurance, fringe benefits, working conditions, leave, and payroll deductions.
For more information about PECCA, click the frequently asked questions at https://tnea.org/pecca-professional-educators-collaborative-conferencing .