Greeneville City Schools was named an Exemplary district in September by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Of the 146 school systems across the state, Greeneville was among only 16 to be recognized as the highest performing for academic achievement and student growth.
The announcement also recognized Reward schools across the state, which included five in Greeneville: EastView, Hal Henard, Highland, and Tusculum View, along with Greeneville High School.
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, and the Reward school distinction places significant emphasis on improvement from the prior school year, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education.
From the 2020-21 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test administration, a significant number of schools saw improvement and increased participation in this year’s assessments to qualify for the distinction.
School districts also receive designations based on their performance and/or demonstration of improvement on the same set of school performance measures.
Each year, schools are eligible for four types of designations based on their overall performance across indicators that are essential to student success. These indicators are: how the school prepared students to be proficient (Achievement), accelerated student learning (Growth), encouraged students to attend school regularly (Chronically out of School), prepared students for postsecondary success (Graduation Rate and Ready Graduate), and supported English learners acquiring language skills.
Among the 38 school districts in the East Tennessee and Northeast Tennessee regions, the only school systems to be recognized as Exemplary are Greeneville, Greene County and Newport City Schools.
NEW SCHOOL
The Greeneville Board of Education committed at its fall retreat in October to build a new school after hearing an eye-opening report on potential population grown in the city.
In January 2023, the board met in a rare joint session with the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Both boards voted to begin negotiations for building a new school near the Greene County Fairgrounds.
In the 90-minute session at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, the boards reviewed details of sites in three areas of the city – on Marshall Lane to the south, on Hal Henard Road to the west, and the approved site on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive to the east.
After voting on their selection of the 53.72-acre site on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, the boards also voted to authorize City Administrator Todd Smith and Director of Schools Starnes to negotiate purchase of the property.
This site would be located near a large new residential development being built off Rufe Taylor Road.
Much of the discussion focused on how to fund the project, which Starnes has estimated would cost $50 million.
The two boards were scheduled to meet again to discuss the project on March 9.
SCHOOL AWARDS
For the fourth time, Tusculum View Elementary School was named a Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Lighthouse Award winner. A school celebration was held in December.
Tusculum View is the only school in the nation to receive this prestigious award four times.
Tusculum View also won the Lighthouse Award in 2005, 2011, and 2017.
Principal Lana Luttrell, Starnes and Tusculum View educator Carla Renner traveled to the 23rd Annual Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE) Conference in Orlando, Fla., to receive the award on behalf of Tusculum View students, staff, and families.
Founded in 2001, Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence is a comprehensive school self-assessment experience utilizing the Blueprint for Excellence with guidance and support from Blue Ribbon Recognized School Educators. The program assists all schools, with a special focus on low socioeconomic, culturally diverse, and low performing communities of learning in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs and in developing a school-wide action plan to ensure measurable student achievement.
Based on the Blueprint for Excellence assessment process, Tusculum View met the criteria in all nine categories: Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional Community, Leadership and Educational Vitality, School, Family, and Community Partnerships, and Indicators of Success.
In early 2022, Highland Elementary School was recognized as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School in recognition of its student leadership programs inspired by Franklin Covey’s “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”
To be named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School, schools must go through rigorous evaluations to determine the standards are implemented successfully and ensure students and staff embody leadership principals.
There are just over 5,000 Leader in Me schools in the world, and only 620 of those have reached Lighthouse status. In the state of Tennessee there are 50 Leader in Me schools, and Highland Elementary: A Leadership Academy is the 10th out of those schools to reach Lighthouse status.
FOUNDATION 2030 REPORT
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation presented “2030 Report: Looking Ahead To Improve Education In Greeneville” in October.
The project and resulting detailed 14-page report is a first in the nonprofit foundation’s 26-year history.
An estimated 50 local leaders and educators, including principals, central office staff, and members of the Greeneville Board of Education, attended the 30-minute presentation at the Walters State Community College Niswonger Campus.
They heard five specific recommendations for the school system’s future, based on feedback from more than 250 confidential surveys of parents, teachers, students and community members administered by a 15-member 2030 Visioning Committee.
The report listed eight key themes that emerged from the surveys — three positive and five that show concerns or needs for improvement.
The positive key themes are:
- Greeneville City Schools has a history and expectation of high performance.
- Parents, teachers, students, and community members have tremendous pride in the district.
- Many parents, particularly elementary parents, are satisfied with the current status and direction of GCS.
The other key themes are:
- Many teachers in GCS feel unheard and undervalued professionally.
- Some parents and faculty, particularly middle and high school parents, are concerned with discipline issues in schools.
- Many parents feel like the district could and should do a better job communicating directly with families.
- Many community members are prepared to help GCS succeed, but have not been asked to help.
- While GCS has excelled in several academic areas, there are notable opportunities for improvement in several key subjects.
Following the presentation, Director of Schools Steve Starnes issued the following statement: “I want to thank everyone who participated in this survey and for the passion they have for Greeneville City Schools. Your support is greatly appreciated.
“But most of all, I want to thank our students and teachers for the resiliency, determination, and support of one another over the past two-and-one-half years. The disruptions to public education caused by the pandemic have presented challenges that none of us have ever had to face in our lifetime. But our students, teachers, educators, and parents have continually risen to the challenge and overcome so much during this time.
“While there remains areas that we wish to focus on and improve in, the performance by our students, teachers, and educators during the 2021-22 school year is something to be celebrated,” Starnes said.
He listed a number of recent recognitions from the state: five schools being named Reward Schools, the school system being named Exemplary, all six schools having Level 5 Composite Growth, and a graduation rate of 98.5%.
“As we move forward, GCS remains committed to Cultivating the Mind and Impacting the Heart through Excellence and Equity for all students (a reference to the GCS motto). We are also excited to hear that the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is committed to supporting the work of our teachers, educators, and the district so that our students may be prepared and confident to own their future, whether they choose to enroll in post-secondary education, enlist in the military to serve our country, or seek to enter the workforce as contributing members of our community,” Starnes concluded.
The committee’s five specific recommendations for the future are:
- Prepare students for a successful future with high-quality math and ELA curricula.
- Foster a climate of culture and communication.
- Make GCS the best district for teachers in East Tennessee.
- World class facilities for today and future generations.
- Invest in leadership.
Of the 250 surveys, approximately 110 were completed by GCS educators, and approximately 100 were completed by parents of GCS students.
The full 2030 report can be found online at www.gcseducationfoundation.net under Recent News.
OTHER MILESTONES
The Greeneville Board of Education agreed to enter Collaborative Conference with the Greeneville Education Association. (See related article.)
The Greeneville Board of Education voted in 2022 to extend Starnes’ contract by two years.
Deanna Martin was named principal of Greeneville High School. Noelle Smith was named Principal of Highland Elementary School, succeeding Shelia Newland, who moved to Central Office to become the district’s Teaching and Learning Coordinator.
Also in 2022, Greeneville City Schools continued budgeting and allocating federal funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program.
The funds are provided in conjunction with the safe return to school following the COVID-19 lockdown.
In August 2022, Greeneville City School updated its plan to spend a remaining $2.95 million in ESSER funds.
For more information, on Greeneville City Schools, visit www2.gcschools.net .