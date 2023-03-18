Greene County Schools was named an Exemplary district in September by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Director of Schools David McLain noted that this is the first time Greene County has made the exemplary list.
Of the 146 school systems across the state, Greene County was among only 16 to be recognized as the highest performing for academic achievement and student growth.
The announcement also recognized Reward schools across the state, which included nine in Greene County: Camp Creek, Chuckey, and Doak elementary schools; all four middle schools: Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene, and West Greene; and Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools.
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, and the Reward school distinction places significant emphasis on improvement from the prior school year, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education.
From the 2020-21 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test administration, a significant number of schools saw improvement and increased participation in this year’s assessments to qualify for the distinction.
School districts also receive designations based on their performance and/or demonstration of improvement on the same set of school performance measures.
Each year, schools are eligible for four types of designations based on their overall performance across indicators that are essential to student success. These indicators are: how the school prepared students to be proficient (Achievement), accelerated student learning (Growth), encouraged students to attend school regularly (Chronically out of School), prepared students for postsecondary success (Graduation Rate and Ready Graduate), and supported English learners acquiring language skills.
Among the 38 school districts in the East Tennessee and Northeast Tennessee regions, the only school systems to be recognized as Exemplary are Greeneville, Greene County and Newport City Schools.
MIDDLE SCHOOL ADDITION
The Greene County Board of Education got a sneak peek of the new estimated $5.5 million addition to Chuckey-Doak Middle School during its retreat in September.
Architect Dave Wright showed plans for the classroom addition totaling 16,050 square feet of instructional space.
The one-level addition includes six traditional classrooms to house sixth grade, two comprehensive development classrooms (CDC) with adjacent restrooms, and two special education classrooms.
The addition at the school’s existing front entrance also includes a handicap accessible covered porch, reception area, principal’s office, and secure lobby.
“Of course, we’re very, very concerned about security,” Wright said.
The board gave positive feedback on the exterior design of the addition, which features gray and dark gray brick.
A courtyard will be located between the addition and the existing middle school building, a code requirement, Wright said.
Funding for the addition will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a $3.3 million allocation from the Greene County Commission, approved in October.
The addition will eliminate the need for mobile units currently being used as classroom space behind the middle school.
It also will bring several classes from downstairs, including one special education class being held in a very small space.
Director of Schools David McLain said people might ask why the school system is building a new addition to a 1960 building. He said recent improvements have been made to the gymnasium and HVAC unit, plus the addition will be located in an area where it can be added to in the future.
Wright noted that supply chain issues are still a problem in the construction industry but estimated that the project could be completed within a year, depending on the contractor’s schedule.
CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION
Greene County School saw tremendous growth in its Career Technical Education (CTE) programs in 2022-23.
The school board was told in a recent meeting that CTE is “on the cusp of something big.”
The first of many success stories during the hourlong presentation featured high enrollment of 84 CTE students taking nursing, welding, and industrial maintenance at South Greene High School.
Anita Ricker, assistant dean of Workforce Training at Walters State Community College, said 12 of the 13 SGHS students in Industrial Maintenance have passed their pre-employment assessment and are workforce ready.
SGHS Principal Lori Wilhoit spoke about the CNA nursing program, noting that all students have been accepted to college, and two of them are working at a local nursing home for $25 an hour.
The CTE report also included information on industrial maintenance students at North Greene High School and welding students at Chuckey-Doak High School.
CTE Director Cindy Bowman added that a class called Teaching As A Profession has been added to the curriculum at West Greene High School, with 22 students enrolled.
In addition to the skills being taught in these CTE classes, a class called Workforce 101 is teaching a number of soft skills needed to be successful in the workplace, like ambition and punctuality, Ricker said.
C-DHS Principal Steve Broyles spoke about plans for a CTE Brick and Masonry Day, which were approved by the board.
“These are pathways for kids into a good career,” Broyles said.
“CTE is about to explode,” he said. “We’re on the cusp of something big.”
The Greene County School System has been moving toward having CTE classes based at all four high schools, rather than the Greene Technology Center.
Last year, Bowman said, 54% of Greene County high school students were CTE concentrators, meaning they earned three or more credits in a CTE program of study or career cluster.
A total of 335 graduates in the Class of 2022 were CTE concentrators.
Looking to the future, Bowman spoke about expanded opportunities with the new technology centers planned at C-DHS and WGHS.
She also listed more dual enrollment opportunities with Walters State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology, expansion of work based learning, and more partnerships with business and industry.
“We’re trying to get our kids career and college ready before they get out of high school,” Bowman said.
NEW SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS
Outgoing school board members Nathan Brown, Michelle Holt and Brian Wilhoit were recognized in August.
Brown, who served 12 years on the board, and Holt and Wilhoit, who each served eight years, did not seek reelection in the Aug. 4 election.
“You guys are gonna be missed,” said board member Tommy Cobble.
Heartfelt remarks were made by Wilhoit, who thanked the people of Greene County who entrusted him to be their school board representative. He also thanked the principals, teachers, staff, central office employees, Director of Schools McLain, fellow board members and the late Clark Justis, who passed away due to COVID-19 in October 2020.
In thanking his fellow board members, Wilhoit told the audience, “They’re good people. They care deeply about the children of Greeneville and Greene County. The care about the education system, and they want to give the best education they can.”
Brown recalled that he, Holt and McLain have a long history together, dating back to kindergarten at Baileyton Elementary School and continuing through graduation at North Greene High School.
“But the school board brought us all back together,” he said with nostalgia.
Chairman Rick Tipton offered special thanks to the families of the outgoing board members, several of whom attended the meeting.
Many of the remarks honoring the outgoing school board members were met with applause from the crowd.
Elected to the school board on Aug. 4 in unopposed races were Gary Compton, Larry Bible and Stacey Franklin, who joined the board in September.
Following the August meeting, a special celebration honoring Brown, Holt and Wilhoit was held at Rural Resources.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Other highlights of the past year include extension of McLain’s contract.
The school board voted in January 2023 to give an 11.7% salary increase to Director of Schools David McLain.
The three-year contract of employment between McLain and the board is effective until Jan. 31, 2026, and includes a base annual salary of $122,000.
The new contract replaces a previous four-year contract adopted in January 2022 with a base annual salary of $109,200.
Board Chairman Rick Tipton explained that the new contract is not an extension; it is simply a salary increase.
The contract was approved unanimously with no other discussion.
McLain has been director of schools since 2015.
In January 2023, Greene County Schools updated its plan to spend a remaining $3.5 million in ESSER funds.
