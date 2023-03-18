Greene County entered a new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.
The county saw case numbers reach their highest levels in early 2022, before dropping down to some of the lowest case levels locally since the pandemic began in 2020.
Cases peaked in Greene County in January 2022 as 308 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Jan. 20, 2022, a single day record for the county, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health facilities were caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients as well during the surge, with 454 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized on Feb. 7, 2022.
In late February, local case levels began to drop, and the slide in case counts continued throughout March. New weekly case counts continued to decline and reached single digit levels in April 2022.
Confirmed COVID-19 levels in the county were the lowest they had been since June and July of 2021.
On April 18, Ballad reported that the system was caring for 28 COVID-19 patients.
Also on April 18, Ballad Health suspended its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC), which was activated when the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Appalachian Highlands in March 2020.
With the CEOC no longer formally meeting, Ballad Health also ceased sending weekly COVID-19 scorecards. The scorecards showed daily COVID-19 patient levels in Ballad hospitals.
The health system removed all COVID-related visitation restrictions in its offices and facilities, as well.
In another response to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health suspended its Safe at Home program, which was intended to relieve health care workers and hospital beds when certain COVID-19 cases could receive appropriate virtual treatment.
The health system has continued to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands.
“Though we remain vigilant and will respond swiftly to any changes in the COVID-19 situation, we look forward to the next chapter of health care in this region – one where we are stronger than ever,” Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in April.
Cases remained relatively low in Greene County through May and June, before weekly case numbers climbed over 100 in July 2022. Greene County then recorded over 300 new cases in one week at the beginning of August 2022, according to state data.
In a response to elevated COVID-19 cases levels in the region in August, Ballad Health once again began distributing a COVID-19 scorecard that showed hospitalization levels in Ballad facilities. However, the scorecard was sent out once a week instead of daily.
As August continued, local weekly case numbers dropped below 300 new cases per week, and then below 200 cases per week as the calendar rolled into September 2022. Weekly cases in Greene County then dropped below 100 per week at the end of September and into the beginning of October.
However, cases rose over the 100-per-week level through October 2022, before dropping below 100 per week throughout November and into December. New weekly COVID-19 cases remained below 50 per week throughout December 2022.
As of December, there had been 26,375 COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data. There had been 405 Greene County residents who died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 766 had been hospitalized through December 2022.
As of December, 43.6% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, and 3.5% had received a bivalent booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 47.8% of Tennesseans had been fully vaccinated, 58.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4.7% had received a bivalent booster dose.
Nationally, about 72.9% of people over the age of 5 had been fully vaccinated, while 85.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 13.5% of people over the age of 5 had received a bivalent booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
People ages six months and older are eligible for all COVID-19 primary series vaccines and for the bivalent booster vaccine.
The bivalent booster can be administered at least two months after second dose of a primary vaccine series or the last booster received.
The updated bivalent boosters are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Previous boosters are called “monovalent” because they were designed to protect against the original virus that causes COVID-19. According to the Centers For Disease Control, they also provide some protection against Omicron, but not as much as the updated bivalent boosters.
The Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I am optimistic about where we’re going based on where we are now, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t remain vigilant to keep the optimism going,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said in April.
Officials from the Northeast Regional Health Office and Ballad Health all expressed hope in 2022 that aggressive spikes in case levels and sudden surges in hospitalizations would be behind the region as the pandemic continues.
“While we have – hopefully – seen the last of COVID-19 crisis care standards in our hospitals, the virus is still a reality we face every day. Dozens – or more – patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in Ballad Health facilities each day, and people are still dying from the virus,” a March 2023 statement from Ballad Health said. “Fortunately, we’ve made a lot of strides against COVID-19; chief among them safe, effective vaccines for everyone 6 months and older. Even though this virus is likely to remain part of our lives, we can takes steps to help curb its severity – and that’s a crucial change from where we were three years ago.”