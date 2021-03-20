A new aviation flight program took off at the Greene Technology Center in 2020, and technology center principal Randy Wells said big plans are in the works, including for dual enrollment opportunities in the program.
With both student interest and projected growth in the region for commercial pilots, the program was approved for the technology center in January of 2020 and implemented at the start of the 2020-21 school year with U.S. Army Capt. Josh Elkins as instructor and 14 students enrolled.
The program is designed to prepare students to take the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Private Pilot written exam and to advance through the required training hours for a range of aviation careers.
Material covered includes aircraft structures, flight environment, procedures and regulations, aerodynamics of flight, judgement training, navigation and communications, according to the technology center’s 2020 brochure.
Wells told the Joint Board of Education in January 2020 that 28% of eighth graders asked said they were interested in the program, and a 22.6% projected growth rate in the region for commercial pilots makes it a “high wage and high skill career.”
The joint board combines the Greeneville City and Greene County school boards to oversee the Greene Technology Center. It meets quarterly.
“It will be expensive, but we really think there are pilots in Greeneville and Greene County,” Wells said.
The board approved the use of $20,000 in federal Carl Perkins grant funds to purchase equipment for the program, and the teacher position was funded by replacing a vacant pre-engineering position.
Now that it is in place, Wells said the next step is to continue developing the program and building partnerships to strengthen and expand it.
“We are working on partnering with the airport and looking at dual enrollment,” Wells said recently. “TCAT and Northeast State in Blountville both have aviation programs. Northeast State has aviation flight, and TCAT in Morristown has airframe and power plant programs.”
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) operates locally from the Greene Technology Center and there are currently six dual enrollment programs in place through that partnership.
“Our program is aviation flight, and we’re tailoring the program to hopefully encompass flight and also satisfy dual enrollment requirements for TCAT,” Wells said.
The joint school board has also learned that the center is being considered for a new Tango Flight program, in which high school students build and fly an aircraft. Wells said that would cost a further roughly $100,000 to implement, if it is approved when it comes before the board later this year.
“We are an educational nonprofit company created to inspire the next engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians,” Tango Flight President Daniel Weyant told the board in January. “Yes, we build a real airplane.”
Tango Flight is currently available in 10 schools across the country, and Weyant said it is looking to add 10 more schools. Weyant said he is particularly interested in bringing the program to Greene County because he and his wife own land in the area and plan to retire locally.
Wells said he expects enrollment in the program to increase.
“It’s just starting and we didn’t get a chance to recruit into it, but it typically takes a year or two to ramp up,” Wells said.
He said the pandemic affected enrollment across the board.
“Most of our classes have a large hands-on skill component, and that doesn’t lend itself well to online learning,” Wells said. “We were able to alter classes to the online format, but it’s just not as good of a fit, so enrollment has been down this year in every program. We anticipate it will recover in the fall.”
Despite the disruptions of the pandemic, the Greene Technology Center also earned American Welding Society (AWS) accreditation as a testing facility, and assisted more than 300 local students with earning Work Ethic Diplomas in 2020.
For more information about the Greene Technology Center and the programs offered there, visit www.gtc.gcschools.net or call 639-0171.