Greeneville Community Hospital experienced a high patient volume in 2022, and hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Carroll says improvements to deal with higher patient loads are on the way.
Carroll said that 2022 was “a very productive year” for the local Ballad Health hospital.
“It’s been a very busy year. There has been a lot going on. A lot of volume. A lot of patients,” Carroll said. “It’s been a very good year at Greeneville Community Hospital. We have a good leadership team and a good staff.”
Carroll said that the impact of having COVID-19 patients was still affecting the hospital in some ways, but that in 2022 there had also been an overall increase in patient utilization of services at the hospital.
“We have seen an uptick in patient volume, increases in use of outpatient services and surgical services,” Carroll said.
The increase in patient numbers led to some challenges for the hospital in 2022, but the hospital has been improving in handling high patient volumes thanks to coordination with Greene County–Greeneville EMS.
“Increased volume leads to space and staffing challenges. We need to be able to assess and offload patients from EMS as quickly as possible and at times there were challenges there,” Carroll said. “We have had regular meetings with EMS looking at hard data to look for opportunities for improvements.”
Carroll said that the hospital and EMS have formed a good working relationship that has improved patient care, and he credited EMS Director Calvin Hawkins, EMS Assistant Director T.J. Manis and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison with helping foster that partnership.
“Everything that we are seeing is that EMS and the hospital are working together very well. We have shown improvements in our offload times. The goal is not only to sustain those improved times, but to keep improving those times,” Carroll said.
Besides improved communication and cooperation with EMS, Carroll said that the hospital is making other strides to improve patient care with an increased patient volume.
“We are slowly building our staff back to where we want to be. Increased volume leads to an increase in staff needs,” Carroll said.
Carroll said that “cosmetic improvements to the building that have been overdue” are being made to the building as well as general repairs and maintenance in an effort to have everything look and function as it should in the facility.
“Hopefully the general public will take notice of the improvements we are working on,” Carroll said.
The largest improvement to the hospital’s ability to care for more patients is an expansion to hospital’s emergency department in 2023.
Construction on the expansion is set to begin in April.
“The first phase will add three additional patient care rooms in the emergency department and it will double the size of the triage area. We are also going to add additional workspace for the team of nurses at the nursing station and relocate the medication room to a more convenient location,” Carroll said. “That renovation will allow us to see patients as they come through the door more quickly.”
Carroll also said that a child-friendly waiting area will be developed as a part of the project. While it will not be a dedicated children’s emergency department, it will be a designated area designed to meet the needs of children in an improved environment.
Carroll said that a second phase of the project would look to add more patient rooms, but the bulk of the renovations to the emergency department will be made in the first phase.
Carroll said the renovations will take about six months to complete.
Renovating a 24/7 emergency department comes with challenges, but Carroll said that all services will still be available at the hospital during the renovations. However, Carroll noted that there would be noise and commotion associated with the construction, and that one or two care rooms would be out of service at times while the project progresses. While space in the emergency department may be reduced while the project is completed, the hospital will still have all of its services available.
In addition to the emergency department expansion, Carroll is excited to see the Niswonger Children’s Network help kids stay healthy in Greene County.
“Niswonger Children’s Network extends well outside the four walls of Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital in Johnson City. Many of those programs are already impacting the patients of Greene County. Greene County has one of the biggest pediatric populations in Ballad’s footprint,” Carroll said.
Carroll touted the success of the residential and outpatient services of the Strong Futures program. He also noted that the Strong Starts program that families can use to find support for housing, food and transportation needs will provide continuing support for Greene County families. Families can work one-on-one with a “navigator” to have their needs addressed.
“That support is really important,” Carroll said.
Cooperation between Greeneville Community Hospital and Niswonger Children’s Network will continue into 2023.
“We coordinate with Niswonger Children’s Network with our family birth center and our emergency department. We have access to the leadership at Niswonger Children’s to make sure we are instituting best pediatric practices in the family birth center and the emergency department,” Carroll said.
While Carroll is proud of the improvements made and the improvement to come in the emergency department, he noted other accomplishments from 2022, as well.
Greeneville Community Hospital is in the midst of relaunching “BeWell,” a program that emphasizes helping employees care for their mental health, nutrition, and exercise activity.
“It really promotes better awareness for each team member on how those things affect your mental health and physical health,” Carroll said.
Greeneville Community Hospital being recognized by Quantros CareChex awards for being in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for sepsis care was also a point of pride for Carroll and the staff at the hospital.
“It’s always nice for the team and staff to be recognized. To have that validation from an outside organization for top-notch care is always going to be very important for our team,” Carroll said. “We’re happy for the strides we’ve made around sepsis care in Greeneville.”
However, Carroll said that Greeneville Community Hospital is going to continue working for improvements.
“We are going to push forward. We’re going to strive to get better every day,” Carroll said.