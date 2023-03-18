The future of health care is bright in Greene County as Career and Technical Education is expanded in local high schools.
One example is the booming Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at South Greene High School.
Through a partnership with Walters State Community College’s Division of Workforce Training, a dozen students are learning clinical skills in the SGHS CNA Training Center and getting real-life experience.
“I feel like this is going to help further my experience and skills for what I want to do in the field,” said senior Karolina Lima, who wants to be a pediatric nurse.
For senior Aydan Dyer, who plans to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse, the program offers an opportunity to learn the terminology of nursing while making money.
At the February meeting of the Greene County Board of Education, SGHS Principal Lori Wilhoit told the board that two of the CNA students already are making $25 an hour working at a local nursing home.
She added that all of the students have been accepted to college.
Students of the CNA program at SGHS take 100 hours — 60 classroom hours and 40 hours of clinicals, then they work in a local nursing home, according to instructor Angie Bair.
Bair, a WSCC employee, has 25 years of experience as a nurse in several specialties, including intensive care.
Lessons include how to check patients’ vital signs, including readings for blood pressure, pulse and respiratory levels.
Students also learn more physically demanding skills like making hospital beds, giving bed baths, transferring patients, and the proper way to care for geriatric patients.
Haley Susong, a senior and aspiring labor-and-delivery nurse, said she likes how the program allows her to work while in school.
She called the program “a stepping stone” on her way to becoming a registered nurse. Susong said the students have learned a lot in the program and have become CPR certified.
“I feel like the health care field needs nurses,” Susong added.
Freshman AJ Machus said she was motivated to start the program earlier than most students, noting that she hopes to become a psychiatric nurse.
Another early starter is sophomore Megan Brown, who wants to serve as a nurse in the U.S. Army.
Senior Abigal Gosnell gave a simple but very important reason for why she enrolled in the program — “to help people.”
School Board Member Minnie Banks confirmed what Susong said, noting that she has been retired from nursing for six years and still gets calls for work.
“The medical profession truly needs nurses,” Banks said.
Principal Wilhoit expressed thanks to the community for providing supplies for the new nursing program, including beds, walkers, wheelchairs, scrubs, mannequins, and other items.
For more information on the Division of Workforce Training at Walters State, visit https://www.ws.edu/workforce-training/ .
For more information on CTE in Greene County Schools, visit www.greenek12.org and click Departments, then Career and Technical Education.
For more information on state standards for nursing and other health related CTE programs, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/career-and-technical-education.html and click Career Clusters & Standards, then Health Science.