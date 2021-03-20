When students in both local school systems went home for spring break on Friday, March 13, 2020, they thought they would be returning in just over a week to finish out the school year.
Instead, three days later Tennessee joined the growing list of states to close schools statewide in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and students and families heard from both directors of schools that they would follow Governor Bill Lee’s recommendations to close at least through the end of the month.
Then, as the pandemic worsened, what was initially thought of as an extended spring break became an extended closure as the return date was pushed back, and schools were soon working to resume the spring semester online.
Lee’s recommendations also pertained to extracurricular activities including sports, and as the return date was extended, it became clear that end-of-year celebrations like proms and graduations would also be affected.
High school seniors were uniquely affected in that they knew they would not be coming back the next school year, regardless of how the pandemic played out. Chuckey-Doak High School senior Cristina Vazquez described the feeling as being “in limbo,” while senior student athletes Ty Youngblood of Greeneville High and Colton Fulk of West Greene High School described feelings of loss over their final track and field seasons.
“When this started happening and everything was stopping, our plans were halted, but time doesn’t stop,” said Vazquez.
“It’s just really heartbreaking to forego the spring sports and classroom activities,” said Youngblood. “It’s really just a sad thing for all seniors to not be able to experience the last bit of high school.”
Fulk said he was also concerned that his future would be impacted because he had planned to pursue track and field after high school.
“I guess I kind of feel robbed about the whole situation,” Fulk said.
Vazquez said she played fall sports and, knowing the feeling of that last game, felt for students in Fulk’s and Youngblood’s situation, but she was also wondering what would happen with prom.
“We’re about to start a new chapter in our lives and we don’t get a chance to close the chapter we’re in now,” Vazquez said.
Local students did get a prom, however, although it was a different type of prom. While school proms were ultimately canceled, community volunteers organized a “United Prom 2020” drive-in prom at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Graduation plans were also significantly altered, with Greeneville High School seniors waiting for an outdoor ceremony at Burley Stadium in August, and Greene County Schools organizing private individual ceremonies, which were filmed and edited into a video for students to keep.
“It may not be your normal graduation, but these are not normal circumstances,” said Director of Schools David McLain.
With essentially every aspect of school disrupted or called off in the spring, school staff worked first to feed students who rely on school meals and to resume the semester in a different format.
MEAL SERVICES
Many students relied on school lunches before the pandemic, so continuing to provide meals for students who need them became a top priority for districts and family resource centers when schools closed.
Greeneville City Schools’ nutrition department offered drive-thru meal sites at Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary, and bus drivers also delivered meals as needed. The district discontinued meal deliveries in November due to declining demand.
Greene County Schools’ contracted meal service Chartwells provided similar meal sites at several schools throughout the school closure, and other food distributions were organized for students and families through Save the Children.
LeAnn Myers, data and assessment supervisor for Greene County Schools, said in October that those services were much needed.
“I think we are seeing more families popping up at different times who are food insecure, maybe because of job situations that have not been stable for a time, but everybody is subject to it now,” Myers said. “So I think we are seeing more families in need for a short period of time, and then they get back on their feet. Based on the numbers of people we are seeing take advantage of food distributions, I would say we’re looking at maybe 25% or better of our student body that maybe at one time was not impacted but is now being impacted by food insecurity.”
ACADEMICS ONLINE
While Greene County Schools had an existing full-time online learning option in place prior to the pandemic, and many teachers in both districts were already conducting many aspects of their classes online, the sudden shift presented challenges.
“We were prepared in that we had the devices, but we hadn’t planned for it,” Assistant Director for Instruction in the city school system Dr. Suzanne Bryant said. “We had to make sure in the spring that all our students had their devices at home and make sure they all had internet, and then it was emergency teaching until we had time to plan in the summer.”
The sudden need to shift to across-the-board online instruction also exposed weaknesses locally in terms of internet access, as not all students were able to access the internet from home whether for financial, geographic- and infrastructure-related, or other reasons, and without it, they could not participate in online learning.
For Greeneville City Schools, the use of portable my-fi internet access devices offered a solution, and the district was able to provide internet on a short term basis by placing those devices on a school bus, which was then parked in a central, accessible location for students.
Assistant Director for Administration and Chief Technology Officer for the district Beverly Miller also organized a drive for used portable wifi devices and received many donated devices which were distributed to students. The district purchased remaining devices and internet security to provide internet for the remaining 75 students in April.
The district then began developing its full-time online learning program EDGE, to become a permanent option for students beyond the pandemic.
“I think its time that we as a society embrace the fact that broadband internet is the same as water and electricity for our students,” Miller said at the city schools’ legislative breakfast in January, where she discussed the need for equitable internet access with legislators. “Accessibility is one thing, but I’ve learned that sometimes even though it’s accessible, it’s not affordable, and many of our families living in poverty need solutions.”
While Greene County Schools’ online learning option GOAL had been in place prior to the pandemic, the district had not implemented it at such a large scale. Not all students had a personal device, and a significant number of them did not have reliable internet access at home, for many because they did not live within Comcast’s network reach.
“It’s a huge challenge in a rural setting with rural roads,” Director of Schools David McLain said in July as he was preparing to meet with local church leaders to discuss possible partnerships to provide internet to students if schools could not open in the fall.
“A lot of districts have put my-fi devices on buses and parked them somewhere for students to access, but the problem in Greene County is that, while we have subdivisions and trailer parks, they’re so spread out that finding a central location for the bus is a challenge,” McLain said.
The district also purchased my-fi devices for families who could use them, but it was not a viable solution for all of the students needing internet.
Some of those students’ homes are so remote that even getting a cellphone signal might be difficult, McLain said.
Many churches agreed to help, and a list of participating churches and relevant information to access their internet was added to the district’s website, as well as instructions to access school internet from the parking lots.
Both districts utilized CARES Act funds for technology and internet access and both continue to offer full-time online learning to students enrolled in that option.
RETURNING TO SCHOOL
School safety took on a new meaning as districts nationwide were preparing to start the current school year. Masks became part of school dress codes, and other policies such as assigned seating and more stringent cleaning measures were introduced.
Both local school boards approved school operations and procedures dependent upon the level of COVID-19 spread in the community, and Greene County Schools also adopted CDC Critical Infrastructure designation. Students in both districts started the fall semester online and were given the option of whether to stay online or return in person when permitted, while doors were opened only to small groups of students considered vulnerable. Those students included the youngest students and students with disabilities. Greene County Schools also included students who still could not access the internet from home and was the first to send students back to physical classrooms on a split hybrid schedule in September and then to four-day in-person instruction.
Among the areas schools had to make changes was school transportation, including assigning seats and making requests to parents to drive their children to and from school if possible to minimize the number of students on a bus.
“It makes it just a bit easier,” Kristen Rollins, transportation supervisor for Greeneville City Schools said, to have fewer students on a bus. “We have been taking precautions like having hand sanitizer on each bus and asking students to use it, and students are required to wear masks. It makes it a bit easier to monitor that with smaller groups.”
“More people will make more problems, but we just have to deal with it with the masks, hand washing and assigned seats,” Greene County Schools’ Assistant Director of Operations and Student Services George Frye said.
Rollins said students were so eager to get back to school that they may be more adaptive to the new procedures.
“I think most kids understand the protocols and the risk, and they understand what they have to do to get back to school and see their friends,” Rollins said shortly before Greeneville City Schools brought students back to schools on a hybrid schedule. “I think it’ll take probably the first couple weeks to get it down, but that’s normal to have a little learning curve.”
Greene County Schools bus driver William Brobeck said that was his experience in the first week of county schools students starting on the hybrid schedule.
“I’ve been driving the same kids for years. They’ve already been talked to and they know what to do, and they all automatically went to their seats.
“Everybody is working diligently to deal with this issue, and we’re all making changes to do what’s best for the safety of the students during these unprecedented times,” Frye said.
Both districts reported serious shortages in substitute teachers and were forced to temporarily close schools during the fall semester because of staffing issues, and both also started the spring semester online, although both are now back to four-day in person instruction.