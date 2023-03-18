Local students and teachers excelled in the past year, and several were honored for their efforts.
Four West Greene High School cheerleaders had the “once-in-a-lifetime-experience” of performing in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Seniors Maddie Cox, Shalyn Cutshall, Madalyn Davis and Anna Parlapiano were selected as Varsity Spirit All-Americans to cheer and march in the parade honoring American veterans and marking the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The WGHS cheerleaders were among 736 All-American performers representing 44 states in this year’s parade, according to Stephanie Cox, their cheer coach.
They were selected based on their superior cheerleading and leadership skills at Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp held in July in Gatlinburg.
Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber, according to a press release from Varsity Spirit.
The Dec. 7 parade is the official public event of the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and 2022 marked the 81st anniversary of the attack.
Nine Greeneville High School Band students traveled to New York to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.
Those students are Wade Parton, senior trombone player; Asher Rogers, senior bass trombone player; Ethan Sutherlen, senior baritone sax player; Gavyn Kiehna, senior trumpet player; Jacob Giddings, senior trumpet player; Brennan Casebier, senior trumpet player; Sydni Brown, junior alto sax player; Hank Parsley, sophomore alto sax player; and Lucas Valk, sophomore alto sax player.
The band members had to go through an extensive application and audition process to be selected to participate. They, along with 225 other high school students from across the nation, were selected for this honor.
The Hal Henard/GMS Greeneville Block Jocks earned the First Place Robot Design Award, and the Tusculum View Mysterious Lego Society received the Third Place Robot Design Award. At the State Championship in Cookeville
Three teams from Greeneville City Schools, the Block Jocks, Mysterious Lego Society and the Greeneville Middle School Short Circuits were among 48 teams who qualified for state-level competition.
Qualifying from Greene County Schools was the Rebel Robotics Team from South Greene Middle School.
Teams engage in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering – building and programming a LEGO robot that navigates the missions of a robot game. As part of Challenge, teams also participate in a research project to identify and solve a relevant real-world problem. Teams present their project and robot design to a panel of judges and answer questions regarding each area.
A teacher and two students from North Greene High School were among 17 astronomy educators and 12 students from across the country who attended the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) in Seattle, Washington.
Olivia Kuper was selected as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program (NITARP) to attend the meeting held Jan. 8-12.
Students attending from NGHS were Zoey Potter and Noah Deyton.
NITARP supports NASA’s goals of inspiring and motivating students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as to engage the public in shaping and sharing the experience of exploration and discovery, according to a news release.
Their presence at AAS concluded a one-year project of combing through science data archives to explore astronomy questions and included presentation of the results of their work from the past year.
Melanie Smith at South Greene High School was one of five teachers in the state to win the 2022 Belz-Lipman Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education.
The Tennessee Holocaust Commission sponsors the award, which includes a $1,500 scholarship for each recipient. The funds can be used to develop new curriculum, attend trainings and purchase resources to help further engage their students in the study of the Holocaust.
Greeneville High School student Ellie Youngblood and South Greene High School student Grant Freeark were recognized as Twenty Under 20 award winners.
The award, given by STREAMWORKS, celebrates outstanding achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics and STEM activities of 20 individuals younger than 20 years of age throughout East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
Greeneville High School student Annika Vines placed 10th in the state in the Tennessee Math Teachers Association (TMTA) contest in Algebra I.
The contest is based on an exam that lasts 80 minutes and consists of 40 multiple choice questions, according to information from GHS.
Each student must take the exam corresponding to the class they are enrolled in at the time of the contest.
Vines also was among a group of GHS students recognized in the TMTA district math competition held in April at Tusculum University. She placed first in Algebra I and later placed in the regional competition.
Piper Gaby, a senior at Chuckey-Doak High School, was recognized as Greene County’s first AP Scholar.
This prestigious honor is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more Advanced Placement (AP) college-level exams, according to Dr. Cindy Bowman, CTE Director and High School Supervisor.
Before she graduates, Gaby will complete a total of five AP courses, including this year’s Spanish Language, Culture, and Calculus.
Dr. David Bow, a professor of sport science who has served Tusculum University with distinction for 45 years, was recognized by the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (TAHPERD).
Bow received the prestigious Honor Award, which is considered the highest the organization presents. This is not an annual award and was last presented in 2017. He was also named TAHPERD Teacher of the Year.
Walters State Community College was recognized as the Community College of the Year by the Tennessee Board of Regents during its annual SOAR Awards Dinner in Nashville.
The College of the Year award recognizes the college that has demonstrated, through evidence, a sustained commitment to and proactive advancement of student success and workforce development.
South Greene High School’s 2021 yearbook, titled Rebel Revision, ranked third best in the state in the Tennessee High School Press Association’s (THSPA) annual contest in 2022.
According to school media specialist and student yearbook advisor Erin Jones, a ranking from THSPA of “All Tennessee” automatically placed Rebel Revision in the annual contest, where it took home third place in the “Best Overall Yearbook” category. “All Tennessee” is the highest rating given by THSPA.
Eleven Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 2022 seniors earned the VolState Seal of Biliteracy, and 11 earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrated fluency in both English and Spanish.
Of the eleven, 10 students qualified to receive both recognitions, meaning they are dually certified by both a state and international certifying body.
Two 2022 seniors, Ethan Banks and Roberto Vazquez, earned a perfect score on the Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages (AAPPL), which qualified them for both the state Honors Seal of Biliteracy as well as certification of Working Fluency, the global seal’s highest honor for a high school student.
To achieve the state recognition, students must score I3 (Intermediate-Mid) or higher on all four areas of assessment: Interpersonal Listening/Speaking, Presentational Writing, Interpretive Reading, and Interpretive Listening.
The state requires a 22 or higher on the ACT reading portion in order to qualify for the seal. In addition to test scores, the VolState Seal of Biliteracy requires students to have a 3.0 or higher average in all English classes throughout high school.
Honors recipients must score A1 (Advanced) on all four assessments, score a 24 or higher on the reading portion of the ACT, and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in all high school English coursework.
To qualify for global recognition at the level of functional fluency, students must score I4 or higher on all four AAPPL assessments and demonstrate English proficiency by scoring an 18 or higher on the English portion of the ACT.
For working fluency, students must make a perfect score of A1 in all areas of proficiency as well as have a minimum ACT English score of 21.
Chuckey-Doak High School is the only high school in Greeneville and Greene County to offer the award.
Michele Owen, a graduate of West Greene High School, was named 2022 Science Educator of the Year for grades 9-12 by the Tennessee Science Teachers Association.
The award was presented at the TSTA conference Nov. 4 in Murfreesboro.
Owen teaches biology at William Blount High School’s Ninth Grade Academy in Maryville.
South Greene High School student Reese Ottinger placed first in the district Tennessee History Day competition at Tusculum University and third in the region at the University of Tennessee.
Ottinger competed in the Individual Website category for her site titled “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: The Geographical Frontier of Everest.”
The events were part of Tennessee History Day, a yearlong program for students in grades 6-12 that engages educators and students to improve the teaching and learning of history in public, private and home schools.
This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
Four members of the Tusculum University band program appeared on national television show Dec. 4, 5, and 9.
The students who participated and the instrument they played are: Hughston Burnheimer, mellophone; Haley Gibson, bass drum; Derek Hatcher, sousaphone; and Jyclyn West, clarinet.
They were filmed in Knoxville marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.”
Briley Alley, an eighth-grader at West Greene Middle School, entered a new nationwide contest conducted by Chick-fil-A and was one of a select few to win.
The first-ever Kid Created Game contest asked for entries of artwork in crayon to be featured in kids meals beginning the last week of December 2022.
Alley’s artwork, a backpack with flowers and multiple colors, was one of 1,538 entries.