A portion of the former Takoma Hospital facility is being repurposed for a new regional program to address the needs of pregnant women and mothers suffering with drug addiction or other mental health conditions.
Strong Futures was announced by Ballad Health in late January, and facilities inside the medical office building on the Greeneville Community Hospital West campus as well as the former hospital facility will be used for the new program.
Outpatient clinic space in the medical office building at the corner of East Vann Road and Takoma Avenue is scheduled to be ready for use by the end of March. Facilities inside the former Takoma Hospital building to provide space for program participants who need housing is anticipated to be ready in the late summer.
Applications are being accepted for program, which has a mission to provide pregnant women who suffer from addiction, their babies and families an opportunity for a new beginning and to thrive. In addition to Greene, the new program is to serve Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
“Ballad Health is proud to bring these much-needed services to women in the Appalachian Highlands,” said Tammy Albright, vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health Behavioral Health Services and former president of Greeneville Community Hospital, at the program announcement.
“By offering addiction and other behavioral health services to mothers, Strong Futures takes important steps toward addressing our community’s health as a whole,” Albright said. “The program will provide a range of both residential and outpatient services to women who are pregnant or are providing for their underage children.”
“By confronting substance abuse at a community level, we are also taking steps to toward breaking the cycle of generational poverty in the Appalachian Highlands,” she continued. “We know the answer to improving health and the quality of life in our region lies outside of just addressing medical care. Addiction, poverty and education — these are all pieces that must be addressed to meeting these critical needs for our region.”
HOLISTIC APPROACH
Dr. Michael Bermes, senior director of addiction services for Ballad Health, said he was considering retirement when he heard about Strong Futures, which differs from programs he worked with in the past that did not go to the level needed to permanently change a life.
“Substance use and addiction are one leg on the buffet table,” he said. “This is more complex than stopping drinking or stopping taking drugs. People get to those places in their lives not because they wake up and say, ‘I want to be a world champion Budweiser drinker.’ That just doesn’t happen. But, there are other broken pieces that form that change in their life.”
Strong Futures differs from other programs in that it creates a holistic approach to tackling the issues that may have led to substance abuse and helps the person take the steps necessary along a life changing continuum to self sufficiency and thriving, Bermes said.
A team approach is one of the strengths of the program, he continued. An individual will work with the same team during the treatment period, and the team will be available whenever they need them even beyond the completion of the program.
This team will consist of an outpatient therapist, a care case manager, a certified peer recovery specialist and a child therapist. The certified peer recovery specialist will be a special part of the team, he said, explaining that these are individuals who are in recovery from addiction and have completed intense training to be able to help a family.
“They have been there,” Bermes said. “They have all those life experiences, those touch points. They can say, ‘It is okay. I have been there. We can do this together.’ It is a very important skill set we have embedded in the team.”
Each person has a different path to recovery, he said, and the program will be tailored to an individual’s needs. Some of the care may also include participation from other family members.
Patients in the program can receive services for up to 24 months, and the program focuses on a wide array of addictive behaviors and conditions, Bermes said.
Care may include such services as educational opportunities, workplace development skills and financial literacy to help a mother be self-sufficient and successful, he said.
“When a person is finished, we want to them to thrive,” the doctor said. “We don’t them to be just sober or mentally well but to thrive in all phases of life.”
Strong Futures will also be part of the Niswonger Children’s Network, announced in early March. The network is a regional system of health care and community services striving to provide high standards of care and well-being for children, regardless of where they live, across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.