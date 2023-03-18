The Johnson City skyline soon will include three new floors rising from the existing roof of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
“Hope Rising,” a capital campaign to raise $30 million to expand and enhance Niswonger Children’s Hospital and services for children and families, was announced in March 2022 at the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon.
The children’s hospital originally opened in 2009.
According to a March 2022 press release from Ballad, the J.D. Nicewonder family’s 2021 commitment of $7 million kicked off the silent phase of the campaign and is the second-largest donation in the children’s hospital’s history. Eastman Credit Union then pledged a major gift of $1 million later that year.
Greeneville has a local connection to the planned expansion, as well.
Scott Niswonger of Greeneville, the Children’s Hospital’s founding donor, helped inaugurate the campaign’s public phase in March 2022 with a major gift of $1 million as a reminder to the people in the region to continue to support the hospital.
The new vertical expansion stacked atop the existing hospital will provide space for regional centers for perinatal and neonatal care and pediatric specialties, among other services.
The neonatal care center will include a new neonatal intensive care unit and provide space for families of patients.
Children with complex illnesses will be able to experience more convenient coordinated care between multiple physician specialists housed at the center for pediatric specialties, according to the release. The environment will make it easier for specialists to collaborate and ease the stress and time required for parents to shuttle children to various locations for medical appointments. Hospital officials say this facility will also work as a recruiting tool to attract the best pediatric specialists to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
The first phase of construction on the expansion project began in June 2022.
The first phase of construction consists of the conversion of an attached medical office building to a new institute – the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute. According to a press release from Ballad, similar to the establishment of the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute – which integrates cardiology clinical services, research and training – the newly established J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute will create a region-wide opportunity to serve children with complex medical needs through more coordinated care between multiple specialists, while also creating a clearinghouse for public educational service and participation in research and training.
Following the initial phase of construction, the next renovation phase will create a new, two-floor vertical expansion, stacked atop the existing hospital. The additional floors will house another element of the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute: a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit.
According to the press release, with that renovation, Niswonger Children’s Hospital will host the newest NICU in both Tennessee and Virginia. With a family friendly approach, the new NICU will offer private spaces for parents and siblings and give parents the ability to stay continuously with their babies.
Specialized pediatric care offers a chance to improve health outcomes for children now, as well as to impact the overall health of the Appalachian Highlands population for years to come, according to Niswonger, whose pacesetting gift more than a decade ago enabled the construction of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
“Healthcare plays a pivotal role in ensuring every resident has a happy, prosperous life,” Niswonger said. “The health and education of our youth builds economic vitality; each is necessary for the other.”
In addition to the hospital expansion, Hope Rising campaign funds have enabled other initiatives like the pediatric emergency department and the Center for Women and Babies at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport as well as sustain funding a children’s resource center in Abingdon, Virginia, telehealth services and the Child Life therapy program.
In Greeneville, the Hope Rising campaign provides continued support of the Strong Futures program.
Strong Futures opened in 2021 as part of the Niswonger Children’s Network and served over 800 women and family members in the first year, according to Ballad. Operating in the former Takoma Regional Hospital, the Strong Futures program serves and aims to transform the lives of women who are struggling from substance abuse disorder and their children.
In 2021, Niswonger Children’s Hospital served more than 18,000 children from 29 counties and four states, according to Ballad Health.
“Ballad Health treats patients with dignity and compassionate care, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Jack Simpson, president of the Ballad Health Foundation. “The generous support we receive from individuals and businesses throughout the Appalachian Highlands helps to make this possible. This is particularly the case at Niswonger Children’s Network where we reach outside the walls of the hospital to support children and families during their most vulnerable times, even before they require hospital care.”
The March 2023 edition of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon raised over $1 million, according to Ballad Health, which is more than double the funding raised during the previous edition of the event. In 2022, the radiothon raised $484,000.
The Hope Rising fundraising campaign has now raised over $24 million toward the $30 million children’s hospital expansion.