After more than a year of pandemic-related disruptions and changes to the educational setting, local schools welcomed students back to a setting more closely resembling pre-pandemic normal in the fall.
Both Greene County and Greeneville City school systems altered schedules and teaching formats since the pandemic arrived in Tennessee in 2020, and at the start of 2021, both districts were preparing to expand in-person learning to four days a week.
Following changes in state law and a declaration in May by Gov. Bill Lee that the pandemic was no longer an emergency, district leaders announced they were relaxing mask rules, first making them optional outdoors, and that when students returned for the fall 2021 semester, both would operate on a regular full-time schedule, in person, with mask use optional anywhere on school campuses.
While contact tracing duties statewide were defaulted to local health departments, the city school board voted in September for the district to resume conducting its own contact tracing and later reversed the decision to comply with state law.
Both districts were also granted Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity grants in the amounts of just under $300,000 for Greeneville City and a little under $1.04 million for Greene County. The funds have been supporting in-school COVID-19 testing as well as nursing station renovations.
“Our goal is to keep kids in school. They need in-person learning,” said Coordinated School Health Supervisor for Greeneville City Schools Jeannie Woolsey, in September when the school board approved a contract for testing services and voted to resume contact tracing for COVID-19 cases as in 2020. “Nothing is perfect, but we need to be as effective as possible. If kids are sick, they need to stay home, and with this grant, all of the testing is free to parents and they don’t have to go somewhere else and pay a copay.”
Case numbers in schools, as reported on both districts’ websites each Monday for the previous week, have fluctuated along with surges of cases in the community, but remained low through the end of the year compared to early 2022, when cases rose to multiple new highs before dropping again.
Local school systems also utilized federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding throughout the pandemic, approving plans for the third round of those grants last year.
Greeneville City Schools received $4.5 million in ESSER 3.0 funding. Greene County received $14.7 million and was recognized in February for investing at least half of that funding in student achievement, such as through tutoring programs.