Two local individuals received special recognition in 2022 for their work in health care.
Dr. Daniel Lewis of Greeneville was honored by the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians as the 2022 Family Physician of the Year.
Lewis was recognized by his colleagues during the association’s annual conference in Gatlinburg.
The Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians (TNAFP) is a nonprofit membership organization for more than 2,500 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students in Tennessee. The Tennessee AFP is a state chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians representing more than 100,000 members nationwide.
The Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians gives the annual award to an individual whose medical practice and volunteer efforts embody the ideal family physician, according to a press release from the group. Recipients are nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding contributions to family medicine, and to advancing public health and medical education and training.
Lewis has been with Ballad Health, and previously Wellmont Health System, since 2012 and currently serves as vice president and chief medical officer for Ballad’s Southern Market.
He sees patients at Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine-Greeneville, a local family medicine clinic, serves as a hospice medical director, and provides emergency room coverage for Greeneville Community Hospital.
Lewis also applies his sports medicine expertise as the team doctor for the local Appalachian league baseball club and other sports teams, according to the release.
“For the past few years, I have had the pleasure of serving on the TNAFP Board alongside Danny (Lewis) and following him in executive leadership positions in our state academy, so I have had a front-row seat to observe his service and dedication. He has held just about every leadership position at the state level and has also stayed active with numerous national roles. Still, he never misses an opportunity to take on more responsibility in the name of serving others,” Dr. Mike Helton, immediate past president of TNAFP, said during his remarks as he presented the award.
Lewis showed exceptional strength and resolve when he returned to his clinical and leadership activities after a serious, life-threatening battle with COVID-19. According to the release, he has used his unique perspective to help TNAFP and the medical community respond to the ongoing pandemic and continues to advocate for high-quality, comprehensive primary care for patients and families.
“I was extremely humbled and honored to learn of being awarded the TNAFP Family Physician of the Year award. I have attended the annual assemblies for years and was always amazed at the accomplishments of and the caliber of our award winners. While I’m still not convinced I live up to those standards, I’m grateful to the TNAFP for recognizing me,” Lewis said in a written comment. “I love the field of Family Medicine and believe it to be foundational to an efficient and well-functioning health system.”
SHERRY WADE
Sherry Wade, a certified pharmacy technician at Baileyton Drug Company, received national recognition for defining the future of pharmacy.
Wade was one of three finalists from across the nation for the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist Award.
The finalists were featured in an October 2022 publication of “Pharmacy Times,” in which Wade says she became certified as a pharmacy technician in 1999.
“Helping people understand their medications and how they worked was my driving force to learn and inspire myself to become a better technician,” she said in the article.
In 2021, she became a certified vaccinator to help with the incredible load of COVID-19 vaccines.
Also in the article, she says her personal philosophy is to make sure the pharmacy runs as smoothly as possible and that all tasks are done to allow pharmacists to counsel patients.
“I always strive to do my best to make the customer experience in our store the best it can be for the sick family, kids, and even four-legged friends,” she said in the article.
Baileyton Drug Company’s website says Wade has been serving the people of Greene County in the field of pharmacy for many years.
“She has been certified for over 20 years and brings to us an abundance of valuable knowledge from her experiences in retail and independent Pharmacy,” the website says.
The Next-Generation Pharmacist program, now in its ninth year, is designed to recognize pharmacy professionals who are defining the future of pharmacy. The national awards program recognizes and honors pharmacists, technicians, student pharmacists and industry advocates.
Entries are judged on the following criteria: professional standards, namely, evidence that the nominee has displayed the highest standards with regard to the tenets of the pharmacy profession, including commitment to patient care, ethical judgment, and customer service; experience, namely, the strength of the nominee’s background in pharmacy and how it relates to the specific category he or she has entered; years of experience appropriate to category; and advancement to the profession, namely, the strength of evidence that the nominee has made a significant contribution to the pharmacy profession as a whole through his or her individual work; and proof of leadership to advance the profession.