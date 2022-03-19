Ballad Health struggled with staffing in their facilities in 2021 as COVID-19 waves swept through the region in the late summer and winter of 2021 and federal vaccine mandates took effect.
With hospitals already facing staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the shortage and accelerated the need for more nurses.
Three years ago, before the pandemic, Ballad Health had approximately 350 licensed nursing positions vacant.
Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, the system had around 475 licensed nursing job openings.
In October of 2021, for its current patient volume, Ballad Health had a deficit of about 600 licensed nurses.
According information provided by Ballad in October, the COVID-19 pandemic led to frontline clinicians being constantly barraged with surges of COVID-19 patients. The instability and stress led many employees to become burned out and leave their nursing positions.
Ballad said that during the winter COVID-19 surge from December 2020 to February 2021, its nursing staff was shorthanded but fairly stable. Most hospital needs were being covered. However, as 2021 went on and the delta variant drove a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations beginning in July, Ballad began to lose nurses who did not want to work at bedsides anymore. At one point during the summer’s delta surge, Ballad saw four or five nurse resignations per week.
Trying to keep nurses on staff, Ballad paid out $11.4 million in COVID-19-related pay incentives. Ballad also invested about $18.1 million in pay adjustments for its health care workers.
Ballad also committed more than $100 million over 10 years to increase wages for frontline nursing positions.
“This investment was one of many steps we took to address the national nursing shortage, with the U.S. federal government projecting, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shortfall of 800,000 nurses in 2020. This particular wage increase applied to a variety of nursing positions, including acute care registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPN), certified nursing assistants (CNAs) whose primary responsibility is direct inpatient care, scrub techs, longterm care LPNs and CNAs, clinic LPNs and certified medical assistants, behavioral health techs and telemetry techs,” Ballad said in a statement.
Still Ballad is looking to do more to bring more nurses into its hospitals.
“We’ve also focused a great deal of effort in recruiting new team members to Ballad Health, hosting drive-thru job fairs that allow candidates to learn about jobs, apply, be interviewed and receive job offers – all from their vehicles,” Ballad’s statement said.
As staffing shortages persisted in 2021, Ballad was forced to pay for expensive contract nurses also known as “travel nurses.”
Ballad said in October that prior to the pandemic, the system had fewer than 75 temporary contract nurses filling holes in its usual roster of 3,500 acute care nurses.
In August 2020, the number of contract nurses working in Ballad’s system had more than doubled to 150 contract nurses.
By August 2021, the number of contract nurses had reached 450.
According to Ballad, contract nurses typically work 13-week stretches and previously made double or triple the amount of money permanent staff nurses make.
However, as the pandemic progressed through 2021, Ballad was forced to pay travel nurses even more.
As hospitals across the country competed for contract nurses to fill their many open jobs, Ballad found itself having to pay up to seven times as much as it normally would for contract nurses.
“With nurses burning out, staying home to care for family or quitting to become contract nurses themselves, Ballad Health has had no choice but to pay the additional wages,” Ballad said in a statement in October.
Ballad also required assistance from the National Guard during the delta surge of COVID-19.
In August, 20 National Guard members arrived at Johnson City Medical Center to assist medical staff, and in September an additional nine Guard members arrived to help the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
These National Guard members served in a variety of roles, evenly split between administrative and frontline care.
A COVID-19 vaccine mandate through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also applied more pressure to Ballad’s staffing concerns.
The mandate forced all health care employees in the United States, which includes all Ballad employees, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 63% of Ballad’s employees had been fully vaccinated, and Ballad tried to put off the mandate as long as possible. However, as the CMS mandate deadline neared, all Ballad employees had to either be vaccinated or receive an exemption from the mandate by Feb. 11 of 2022.
While Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine was initially worried that over 1,000 Ballad employees would have to be terminated only two weeks before the deadline, only 63 Ballad employees were put on unpaid leave as the vaccine deadline passed due to increased vaccinations and a liberal application of exemptions.
The health system also enacted crisis staffing in January during the omicron wave of COVID-19 in order to continue providing necessary services.
According to comments by Levine in January, a crisis staffing declaration allowed the health system to follow guidance put forth by the Centers for Disease Control to have asymptomatic COVID-19 positive employees come back to work.
“Team members who are home, have tested positive, and are asymptomatic are going to be asked to come back to work and help out,” Levine said. “Team members who are positive and symptomatic, must be fever-free without the aid of fever-reducing medications for at least 24 hours.”
Those employees who were COVID-19 positive and asked to return to work were not allowed to work in oncology departments, NICUs, labor and delivery units, or Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad was able to cease crisis staffing in late February.
In an effort to retain and recruit more employees, particularly nurses, Ballad announced retention initiatives and bonuses in February.
The bonus is meant to show appreciation to employees who have worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-time Ballad employees who averaged 60 hours of work per two-week pay period from July 4, 2021, through Jan. 31 will receive a bonus of $1,250.
A $750 portion of the bonus will be paid to those employees in March, with the remaining $500 being paid in July, according to Levine’s message.
Part-time Ballad employees will receive a bonus of $625. That bonus will paid in separate installments as well, with $375 being paid in March and $250 being paid in July.
In an additional message in February to Ballad employees, Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said the health system will invest millions in the expansion of affordable childcare within the system and full scholarships for Ballad employees who pursue higher education in certain clinical disciplines.
As Ballad continues to work through staffing shortages, system officials asked for kindness, patience, and understanding.
“Above all, please remember to treat health care workers — and everyone around you — with grace and patience as we work through an unprecedentedly difficult time,” Ballad said in a statement in October.