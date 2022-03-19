After plans were set back due to the pandemic, Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown expanded its local footprint in 2021 with the addition of a new refrigeration technology program.
TCAT Morristown utilizes the Greene Technology Center (GTC), where it operates college classes after 3:30 p.m. and trains many local high school students enrolled at the technology center through dual enrollment during the school day.
The neighboring Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center is now also serving as a TCAT Service Center, housing the new Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) program. It also now houses the existing industrial electricity program, which relocated into a larger space next-door and will soon also house the cosmetology program.
Counselor Sandy Fine said work is on track for the cosmetology class to relocate in May.
“We’re still working on the building as far as renovating and moving walls. We’ll be doing electrical next, and it should be pretty smooth after that,” he said.
The additional space for the cosmetology program will allow an additional daytime TCAT program in that building.
Cosmetology instructor Kim Brewer said the expansion will also allow more clients to visit, which in turn will give more students more hands-on experience.
“That will be a huge benefit,” she said.
The new HVAC program is open to adult students in the evenings currently, with plans to allow high school students to take courses through dual enrollment starting in the fall. Cosmetology and industrial electricity are among the existing TCAT course options in Greene County, open to both adult and high school students.
Industrial electricity students have gained practical work experience through helping prepare the McNeese building for its new purpose.
Instructor Johnny Franklin said his students typically build their own control panels to use as training stations, but such real-life work experience on campus is more of a unique opportunity. As they were working on the HVAC classroom areas in preparation for that course to start in November, Franklin said he and his students had been working on lights and wiring throughout the building.
“Normally this would be a job for a maintenance team, but it’s good experience,” he said.
Fine said those students are also assisting with the work on the cosmetology classrooms, and plans are on track for that program to begin instruction in its new classroom this summer.
Further expansion to TCAT’s local presence could be on the horizon as the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board considers development of a new facility near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum.
“We’re definitely excited about that,” Fine said, adding that the increase in space for TCAT locally would allow the college to add more courses.
“We’ll be getting together and looking at how to support citizens of Greene County with any other programs that might be in demand here. We’ll see if we can get some of those programs closer to students here,” he said.
The Tennessee Board of Regents, which oversees TCATs among other post-secondary education opportunities, has proposed about $30 million for both construction and equipment. If approved as written the project would be completed by 2025.
For more information about TCAT Morristown, visit www.tcatmorristown.edu.