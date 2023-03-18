One of the most controversial topics in education in 2022-23 has been the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, also known as the “third grade retention law.”
Both local school boards adopted resolutions, and both local state legislators introduced bills asking for the law to be amended after hearing concerns about how it could cause numerous students to fail third grade.
The law requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
Local concerns became public in early November when The Greeneville Sun covered an informational parent meeting at EastView Elementary School.
Emotions were high as an estimated 40 parents and teachers learned more about the law in one of a series of parent meetings organized by Greeneville City Schools.
State Rep. David Hawk listened to numerous concerns in the meeting that lasted nearly two hours and said he would take those concerns to his colleagues in Nashville with hopes of finding solutions.
In January, Hawk filed a bill in the General Assembly to amend the law by removing the decision-making from the Tennessee Department of Education and giving it to local school districts.
State Sen. Steve Southerland followed with an identical bill in February, which has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.
As of March 1, Hawk’s bill was set to go before the K-12 Subcommittee on March 7.
Dr. Suzanne Bryant, GCS assistant director for instruction, explained the process involved with the third grade retention law. After students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP)/TNReady assessment in April, they are assigned to one of four performance levels: Below Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations, or Exceeds Expectations in each subject area.
Students scoring Below or Approaching Expectations in ELA will be required to repeat third grade, she said, noting that the approaching category is “huge,” ranging from the 30th to 67th percentile.
As a result, more than 60% of third graders across the state will be impacted by the law, Bryant said.
One of the biggest concerns is that students, including high performers, will fail because they struggle on one portion of one test.
“The TCAP/TNReady assessment is very rigorous, and third grade is the first time a student will take this assessment,” a letter from GCS to parents explains. “The English/Language Arts assessment consists of a writing section and three multiple choice sections based on multiple reading passages. The scoring measures for Meets or Exceeds Expectations are extremely high.”
EastView third-grade ELA teacher Andrea O’Dell told Hawk her students know about the law and are asking if they could fail.
In tears she said, “These are children. They are 8 years old.”
A few other attendees cried or expressed frustration during the meeting at EastView.
Their concerns included:
- The impact failure will have on students’ mental health;
- The heavier load placed on teachers who will have larger classes because of adding retained students to new third graders;
- The inability for teachers to master their grade level because of shifting teachers with retained students;
- A lack of funding in lower grades to adequately prepare students for third grade;
- An increase in high school dropout rates among students who are retained in third grade;
- Families wanting to choose summer vacation time with family or Vacation Bible School over summer school;
- Lack of time or appropriate curriculum during the required four-week summer school that has been treated as summer camp; and
- Lack of funding for staff to complete the required tutoring during the school year.
“I understand your frustrations,” Hawk told the crowd, “but the law also says you’ve got other opportunities and other alternatives.”
The alternatives to retention are listed in the GCS letter to parents.
Instead of retention, parents of students scoring Below Expectations can choose for their child to attend summer school with 90% attendance and participate in high-dosage, low ratio tutoring for the entirety of the upcoming school year or retest again prior to the school year and score Meets or Exceeds Expectations.
Parents of students scoring Approaching Expectations can choose summer school with 90% attendance or the same tutoring or the retesting.
Bryant noted that the retesting may not be an option because of how late in the school year the test scores are received from the state.
The letter to parents also lists groups of students who are exempt from retention:
- Students who have been previously retained in kindergarten, first, second, or third grade:
- English Language Learner students with less than two full years of instruction; and
- Students who received special education services focused on reading or fall under the “suspected disability” category.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain made note of these exemptions and the alternatives to retention when he expressed support for the law during the February meeting of the Greene County Board of Education.
“I ask that we all stay optimistic and look at this new law as a way to provide interventions to students so that they can become better readers,” McLain said.
McLain gave the board copies of the Tennessee Department of Education’s third grade promotion policies and timeline.
According to McLain, it is the job of educators to find the deficiencies of students and to work diligently to improve on those deficiencies through some form of interventions.
To see the documents shared by McLain, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/top-links/2021-special-session-legislation.html .
McLain said informational parent meetings were being held in county elementary schools.
Despite McLain’s remarks in support of the law, the county school board signed a resolution urging the Tennessee General Assembly to amend the law to allow professional staff of school districts to make retention decisions for students “in coordination with students’ parents/guardians by considering the unique educational needs of each student.”
The resolution begins by noting that the school board is elected by the people of Greene County to govern the Greene County Schools. It reads as follows:
“Whereas, the Greene County Board of Education is charged with ensuring that all students receive the best educational opportunities in order to graduate prepared to enter a postsecondary institution or the workforce; and
“Whereas, the educational outcomes for the students who have been retained have been mixed, with one reported negative outcome being that retention laws can have adverse effects on students with disabilities (especially undiagnosed) and at-risk students’ assessments.”
McLain told the board, “Let us not forget a student will not be retained if there is a disability that impacts reading, the student has received less than two years of English instruction, the student has been retained previously, the student has a suspected disability that affects literacy development, or an appeal has been approved by the state.”
The resolution continues, “Whereas, not affording school districts the discretion to make retention decisions based on all school district information on each student adversely and disproportionately affects students who, for many reasons, might not perform well on standardized tests yet demonstrate an understanding of ELA based on school district data.”
A somewhat similar resolution was signed by the Greeneville Board of Education in January, stating “the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education believes that retention decisions regarding children should be research-based, informed by multiple data sources, and include parental/guardian input; and
“WHEREAS, the Tennessee State Board of Education’s Promotion and Retention Policy 3.300 lists a minimum of factors to be considered when identifying students for retention, including:
“1. The student’s ability to perform at the expectations of the current grade-level standards;
“2. The results of local assessments, screening, or monitoring tools;
“3. State assessments, as applicable;
“4. The overall academic achievement of the student;
“5. The student’s likelihood of success with more difficult material if promoted to the next grade;
“6. The student’s attendance record; and
“7. The student’s social and emotional maturity; and
“WHEREAS, the same Tennessee State Board of Education policy notes that ‘Retention shall be considered only when it is in the best interests of the student;’ and
“WHEREAS, retention may have adverse effects on students, including those with disabilities and at-risk students; and
“WHEREAS, other states that have adopted legislation regarding retention of third grade students have included a provision allowing school districts to promote students not proficient in ELA as measured by standardized tests based on school district data demonstrating an understanding of ELA via alternative knowledge assessments.
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education urges the General Assembly to amend Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115 to allow school districts to make retention decisions for all students based upon the totality of data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interests of each student.”
The retention law also was discussed at length during the city school board’s Legislative Breakfast held Jan. 13. The breakfast was attended by both Hawk and Southerland.
Public opposition to the law includes a petition on the Change.org website, “Amend TCA 49-6-3115 — 3rd Grade Retention in TN,” which had received 2,782 signatures as of March 2.
Hawk referred teachers and parents to State Rep. Mark White, chairman of the House Education Administration Committee. His email is rep.mark.white@capitol.tn.gov.
Hawk said to avoid sending “canned” form letters, but to write emails that come from the heart.
Hawk said in the November meeting at EastView he would take the feedback from the city school parent meetings and discuss it with the Education Committee members and other colleagues over the next couple of months.
The full language of the retention law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115.
According to Hawk, discussion of the law began in 2020 as a way to combat learning loss that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A copy of Hawk’s bill to amend the law can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/HB0093.pdf .
A copy of Southerland’s bill can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/SB1368.pdf .
To see the progress of the bills as they move through committee and subcommittee, visit https://www.capitol.tn.gov/ legislation .