Guided by its mission, Tusculum University continues to offer active and experiential learning in a caring Christian environment that equips students to be career-ready professionals who demonstrate a pioneering spirit and a commitment to civic engagement.
Tusculum has bolstered academic and social development for students and strengthened the quality of life for the community. The university anticipates further growth with the creation of new academic programs and the success of enrollment growth initiatives.
“We develop students holistically and prepare to embark on the next stages of their lives,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Our diverse student body is impressive with their academic achievements and commitment to serve others. With mentoring and one-on-one support from our expert faculty and dedicated staff, our students are poised to make their mark on their communities.”
Tusculum students do not just learn in the classroom, they gain hands-on experiences through research and internships. In 2022, the Appalachian College Association selected five students as Ledford Scholars, which enabled them to perform stipend-funded research on a variety of subjects during the summer.
For more than four years, chemistry and biology students have researched a new medication to fight cancer that would be activated by light and would spare healthy parts of the body. Students and Dr. Dennis Ashford have published one paper on their research in Dalton Transactions, a chemistry publication. They have also made several presentations within the industry, including at an American Chemical Society conference, as well as on campus. Since 2018, 20-25 students have participated in this initiative.
Active and experiential learning at Tusculum takes other forms. Students have written and directed plays performed on campus; provided written and visual content for a student publication and edited; performed layout and corresponded with authors who are writing for the Tusculum Review, the university’s internal literary journal; and designed murals in the community and on campus.
Tusculum continues to grow with its academic offerings. Beginning in the fall, Tusculum will offer concentrations in information technology and software engineering as part of the computer science program. Students will also be able to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in organizational training, a Master of Arts in e-learning leadership and earn an associate degree with a concentration in music.
“The value of a Tusculum education flows from our commitment to supplement standard classroom instruction with experiences in the field that have a synergistic impact on students’ knowledge,” Hummel said. “We are also focused on being agile and recognizing opportunities to adopt new programs of study that meet the needs of a modern workforce and provide students with excellent career options. This approach is providing dividends because Tusculum graduates earn in the 90th percentile of Tennessee salaries.”
Tusculum students, faculty and staff have showed they understand the importance of serving others through their participation in the annual Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day. Civic engagement is front and center from the start of a student’s studies at Tusculum, with all incoming students taking part in a day of service before the start of classes. The Bonner Leader Program is heavily involved in service initiatives, including an alternative spring break trip this year to Kentucky.
The College of Business teaches students and community volunteers how to prepare income tax returns, and in turn, they perform this service for free for East Tennessee residents who qualify.
Tusculum focuses on providing a caring Christian environment in which all students, faculty and staff are supported emotionally, physically and spiritually. In 2022, the university opened The Pioneer Perk, a new student lounge and established the Wellness Center, both in the Scott M. Niswonger Commons.
The university provides weekly chapel services for anyone who wants to grow in their relationship with God, and multiple other ministries are active on campus. Tusculum enthusiastically participates in the Angel Tree program of the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank, buying gifts for more than 100 children in 2022. Supporting Tusculum’s spiritual needs is Dr. Chris Shumate, who was selected last year as the university’s campus minister.
“The future is extremely bright for Tusculum, and our leading indicators for fall enrollment show more and more students are receiving the message about all Tusculum has to offer,” Hummel said. “We are excited to build on 228 years of service to the region and look forward to helping even more men and women discern their purpose and calling through their Tusculum studies.”
More information about the university and the opportunity to donate is available at www.tusculum.edu.