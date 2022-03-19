As the first institution of higher education in Tennessee, Tusculum University is honored to call Greene County home and is proud to continue to play a vital role in the strength and quality of life in the community.
For more than two centuries, Tusculum has provided an outstanding education, made a significant economic impact, attracted students and faculty from all corners of the country and world, performed community service, provided culture and entertainment and prepared career-ready professionals. Even in the midst of the pandemic, this past year has been no exception.
“We value our engagement with the community and appreciate the support we receive in return,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We are especially proud of the contributions our faculty, staff and students have made to understanding and serving our county.”
In the summer, faculty members from Tusculum’s History Department emphasized the importance of Greene County by presenting a fascinating six-part series. “A History of Greene County in Six Objects” was well-received and might be the largest class ever held at Tusculum, with 240 registrants from the university and the community.
Tusculum student Samantha Nelson studied burley tobacco’s impact on the identity of the Horse Creek community in Greene County. As part of an update to a 1980s research project on that part of Greene County, a group of students and faculty members are reaching out to residents in the Horse Creek community to hear their stories. Furthermore, two students, Lilliana Gall and Nicole Bailey, designed a mural that has been placed in the Greene County YMCA.
The university has moved forward with two key initiatives it identified in 2021 – restarting the Tusculum music program and hiring a full-time campus minister.
Tusculum chose Dr. David Gonzalez as the director of bands, and he has moved swiftly to incorporate music into campus life. The Tusculum Band entertained with its first formal performance in December and supported many events, including Hummel’s inaugural dinner and the Farm to Table dinner during Homecoming. Gonzalez also assembled the Pep Band, which performed at home men’s and women’s basketball games. Long-term plans include the startup of the Pioneer Marching Band.
The university is on the verge of hiring a campus minister who will build on the university’s Presbyterian heritage to help students, faculty and staff grow in their faith. This individual will strengthen the caring Christian environment of the university as it ministers to all regardless of a person’s faith tradition.
Hummel and faculty and staff members have worked closely with local churches to increase their connections with the university through the “adoption” of athletic teams, service as chapel speakers, and provision of lunch for new students and their families in August during the Pioneer Welcome Orientation Week.
Now in its 228th year, Tusculum remains a pioneer in education. A primary example is the research undergraduate biology and chemistry students are conducting on anti-cancer drugs. Many faculty members are engaged in research initiatives as well, and the inclusion of students demonstrates the importance the university places on active and experiential learning.
The university continues to add academic programs to its 60 majors and minors. These include a Bachelor of Arts program in arts outreach administration; a Bachelor of Arts in communication, with concentrations in theatre and arts outreach administration; a Bachelor of Science program in sport science pre-physical therapy/occupational therapy; concentrations in historic tourism and museum studies for a history degree, industrial organization for psychology, museum studies for art and design and mathematics education for grades 6-10 for mathematics; and minors in African-American studies and music.
Tusculum also added a Master of Science in entrepreneurial leadership to the College of Business’ graduate roster. During the last two years, Tusculum has introduced 19 new concentrations to its Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees.
“The value of a Tusculum education is enormous because of its impact on our students and the community,” Hummel said. “Many generous individuals have stepped forward to help our students succeed, and we are grateful for the support. Several donors have recently established scholarships specifically for Greene County students. Others are making it possible to build a new wellness center on campus.
“We encourage people to continue investing in our students through philanthropy and to remain involved with the university. Working together, we will positively impact the community’s quality of life and equip the next generation of leaders for success.”