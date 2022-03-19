Walters State Community College celebrated four commencement ceremonies in 2021, awarding 1,320 associate degrees and technical certificates. While ceremonies were socially distanced for safety, students enjoyed the traditional walk across the stage to signify the end of one chapter of life and the beginning of the next.
As the pandemic continued, Walters State was challenged to devise new methods for serving students and the community. As a result, the college grew in many new areas that will serve to strengthen its mission for generations to come.
The growth of 2021 began with the January opening of the Walters State Newport Center. The center offers both credit and noncredit courses. Through a partnership with the City of Newport, the Cocke County Partnership and the college, the center was able to locate in the historic Tanner Building. Attendance at the center has grown steadily throughout the year.
The college also added an exciting, new program to its list of 150 majors. The Digital Media Program includes visual effects and motion graphics, principles of game design, principles of digital animation and principles of visualization. Students earning the Associate of Science in Digital Media will be able to transfer seamlessly into the bachelor’s program at East Tennessee State University.
“This degree began with requests from our students,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said. “The skills learned through this degree are needed in the workplace and our students are excited about meeting that need.”
Digital media degrees often lead to careers as special effects artists, animators, modelers, game designers and in fields such as public relations and marketing.
Walters State’s apprenticeship program grew as more employers became interested in this unique training model. The Division of Workforce Training worked with the Tennessee Department of Labor to launch apprenticeship programs in the previous year. Students learn through noncredit courses, credit courses and on-the-job experience. Students are considered full-time employees and receive pay during the training. Many apprentices move into leadership roles after graduation. Manufacturing and hospitality are two areas where apprenticeships are gaining in popularity.
Walters State employees were recognized for excellence.
Deidre’ Kyle, director of student success and recruitment for the Niswonger Campus, was one of 21 educators in Tennessee to be named a Maxine Smith Fellow.
The Maxine Smith Fellows program provides professional development, training and advancement opportunities for participants from traditionally underrepresented groups at Tennessee’s locally governed public universities and the community and technical colleges governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents. Members meet monthly for a year.
“I am very excited to part of the 2021-2022 Maxine Fellows Program class,” Kyle said. “Our focus for the next year is increasing the success rate of Black males. I am looking forward to growing my leadership abilities and I also hope to see personal growth.”
“Most of all, I hope to be able to share what I learn with my co-workers at Walters State. People helped me along my way through college and I want to use what I know to help others.”
Candace Justice, director of instructional design at the college, was named the SOAR (Statewide Outstanding Achievement and Recognition) Community College Faculty Member of the Year. The award is given by the Tennessee Board of Regents. Justice trains faculty members in online and other nontraditional delivery methods. Justice’s department trained over 1,000 faculty members when the college had to move all classes online.
“Community colleges offer education to a variety of students,” Justice said. “We are able to make a college education affordable for many. As an instructor here, I have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on students and that’s why I teach here.”
International and cultural events remained popular with both students and community members. Many became virtual events, enabling a completely new audience to enjoy productions.
The popular “Mildred Haun Conference” became a virtual conference in February 2021. Events were held throughout the month with attendees watching from other countries and throughout the United States. Acclaimed author Dr. Karen Saylors McElmurray delivered the keynote speech. The conference returned to the first weekend of February in 2022. The conference honors the late Mildred Haun, author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone,” and celebrates Appalachian literature, scholarship and culture.
The Walters State Student Gallery exhibit was also moved online. Future student exhibits may offer both an online presence and the traditional viewing in the Catron Art Gallery.
Choral and theatrical performances also returned to the stage, as did many of the college’s bands.
Due to the nature of instruction, some programs could not be moved online. Graduates of these programs proved key to East Tennessee’s successful response to COVID-19. Four classes graduated from the Walters State Basic Law Enforcement Academy, which is located on the Niswonger Campus. Classes in nursing, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant and respiratory care continued in Greeneville with support from clinical locations across the region.
Registration for summer and fall semester begins April 4. For more information, email Senators Central at senatorscentral@ws.edu.