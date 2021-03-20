Walters State Community College is celebrating its 50th anniversary during 2020-21.
Walters State has had a presence in Greene County almost since the very beginning. Classes were offered at Greeneville Middle School in 1975. From there, classes moved into the historic Crescent School Building, the Greeneville/Greene County Vocational Annex, and, eventually, Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
The Walters State Niswonger Campus in Greeneville celebrated its official completion in fall 2019 and all classes were moved into the 104,000-square-foot building.
The campus was designed to complement the historical structures around it. The building also incorporates and reflects architectural elements used on historic college campuses located in Appalachia. Features include an outdoor amphitheater, an allied health simulation lab, a learning-support emporium and a 234-seat theatre. The college was previously housed in the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital. Over 1,000 students are enrolled at the campus.
The road to this campus expansion began in 2010, when Walters State received a $9 million capital outlay grant from the state of Tennessee to use in construction of the Niswonger Campus. Construction officially began in 2013. Portions of the new building opened to students in fall 2017.
The campus is named in honor of Greeneville businessman and entrepreneur Scott Niswonger, who donated $5 million of his own money and became a champion of the project.
Later in 2020, Walters State removed the previous building, the former Laughlin Hospital. The land will be used for parking and for a green space.
As the world faced a pandemic and East Tennessee saw its first cases of COVID-19, Walters State made safety a priority. The college remained a vibrant place of learning with classes offered through several different formats.
Walters State’s extensive experience with digital technology and online instruction made it possible to make the switch to online instruction during spring break 2020. This prevented the college from losing any administrative days.
The college’s rich history with online learning made this possible.
Walters State has consistently been named an Apple Distinguished School for the innovative use of technology in the classroom. The Center for Digital Education has consistently ranked the college in the top 10 of the center’s “tech-savvy” mid-sized colleges across the nation. The college topped the list in 2019. Walters State offered its first online class in 1998.
Creative faculty members found ways to bring live events online. The Walters State Debate Team continued competing through online practices and virtual debate tournaments. Theater students presented a live radio program based on Alfred Hitchcock’s work.
Athletic teams returned to action in January with limited seating. The college’s basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and golf teams are contenders for regional and national titles.
Now, as vaccination rates increase and the number of COVID-19 cases fall, administrators are looking forward to the time when all students will be back on campus.
Walters State’s mission to provide educational opportunities for its service area is now empowered by several programs making the college tuition-free. Tennessee Promise makes community colleges tuition-free for recent high school graduates, while Tennessee Reconnect provides a tuition-free grant for adult learners. Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect may be combined with other aid such as Walters State Foundation Scholarship or the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship, which will offset non-tuition costs.
Registration begins April 5 for summer 2021 and fall 2021 semesters. For more information, visit www.ws.edu.