Walters State Community College was recognized as the Community College of the Year by the Tennessee Board of Regents during the Tennessee Board of Regents SOAR award in March 2022.
The College of the Year award recognizes the college that has demonstrated, through evidence, a sustained commitment to and proactive advancement of student success and workforce development.
“This award reflects the dedication and work of our students, faculty and staff,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said. “I am so proud of every member of our college family who has remained dedicated to student success, especially during the challenges of the past two years. We are deeply honored and humbled by this award and know that it would not be possible without the tremendous community support we receive from throughout our service area or the leadership of the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state legislature.”
Walters State conferred 1,158 degrees and certificates in 2022 in four commencement celebrations. The college moved to four celebrations during the pandemic to allow for social distancing. That decision proved to be popular and the college will continue hosting two Saturday commencements in May and Thursday and Friday evening ceremonies in December.
In June, Miksa announced a tuition freeze for the 2022-23 academic year. The announcement was made jointly by the Tennessee Board of Regents. Walters State remains committed to keeping college affordable for students in its 10-county service area, Miksa said. TBR estimates that the annual cost of attending community college is less than half the estimated $10,000 cost at public four-year universities. Many students attend tuition-free through programs like the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship, Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and the Pell Grant.
The college added a new technical certificate program in butchery, becoming the first community college to offer the program and one of only two such programs in the state.
“This program is designed to meet the workforce needs of our service area,” Miksa said. “Students will be prepared to work in artisan butcher shops, grocery stores and wholesale markets. The program will be offered for credit as a technical certificate and as part of a butchery apprenticeship program.”
The technical certificate in butchery has been approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The apprenticeship program in butchery has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Harris Country Meats of Greeneville was approved for the program’s first apprenticeship.
The college also became the first community college to offer an academic certificate in Spanish this year. Classes are offered online or in a traditional classroom. Students have the choice of including customized courses teaching common Spanish skills for use in public safety, hospitality management, and health care with others planned.
“While planning this program, we received so much positive feedback from business and industry leaders in the communities we serve,” Miksa said. “The need for Spanish speakers is spread across all fields, including human resources, health care, manufacturing, education and tourism.”
New youth programs were added this year, with two key ones being offered on the Niswonger Campus. The college’s first Basic Electricity/Programmable Logic Control Camp was so successful that a second camp was added.
The Niswonger Campus also hosted an underwater robotics camp for middle school students. The camp proved so popular that an advanced camp is planned this year. Greene County sponsors are Parker Hannafin, ArtaZN, CNC Millwright and J&J Warehousing.
The Division for Workforce Training also offered free online dementia-care training for certified nursing assistants (CNAs) working in long-term care facilities in Greene County. The CARES Dementia Training class teaches CNAs how to make a connection with a patient, minimize falls, recognize pain, and key responses to dementia-related behavior.
Registration for summer and fall 2023 begins April 1. Prospective students may apply for free at www.ws.edu.