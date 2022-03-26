If live music, classic movies and theatrical productions spark your interest, then the Capitol Theatre of Greeneville has you covered.
Located at 104 S. Main St., right in the heart of downtown Greeneville, the Capitol is marking its 88th year in 2022. Like most theaters, the historic venue has spent the past couple of years weathering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capitol was closed for about 14 months due to the pandemic. It reopened in July 2021, first with movie showings, and then continued to build its event offerings as things finally got back to a sense of normalcy.
“Having people back in the building, watching movies, holding events, and listening to music was such a thrill,” said the Capitol’s Executive Director David Horton.
During the second half of 2021, the Capitol was able to bring new talent to town with such acts as the Spazmatics, comedian/magician Andy Gross, and the band Run for Cover, Horton said. “We also saw old friends return like Blue Plate Special, the Greeneville Theatre Guild, and the Jonesborough Rhythm Express,” he added. “We showed over 35 movies, had several special events and were even part of the New Year’s Eve Midnight on Main celebration.”
For those who haven’t visited the Capitol in a while, there may be a few surprises in store when they do get out to see a show or a movie once again.
“With some grants that we got, and some sponsorships and donors, we were able to do a refurbish of the lobby last year,” Horton said. “Plus, we also got brand new seating, upping our entire seating capacity.” The new seating features convenient cupholders, he added. The venue previously had 295 seats, but now that capacity has grown to 332, plus four handicapped seating areas.
Horton said several thousand dollars were spent on the lobby project, including new paint, new hardware, and new signage. A new cooler was also installed in the concessions area. Plus, he added that all of the safety railings for the ramp and staircases were taken off, sandblasted, repainted, and carefully reinstalled.
This latest reno project for the Capitol comes on the heels of a significant upgrade to the theater’s facade a few years back. That project included a new marquee and other exterior renovations, plus new carpeting and additional updates inside the venue.
Horton said he’s excited for folks to see what’s new at the Capitol and experience the venue’s quality entertainment. “We strive to bring people back to downtown, plus bring people (from around the region) into town to celebrate Greeneville and how wonderful it is. We’re so proud to be a part of the community, and we hope that the community will keep supporting us,” he said.
“We’ve got music, theater, and movies — so a little bit of everything,” Horton said.
“Our big goal for this year is trying to have at least one music event a month and then supplement with movies and private events,” he said.
The Capitol recently hosted a concert by Greene County’s own Paint Creek Blu and The Color 7. “We’ve also got Smooth Sailor coming up this month as well,” Horton said.
The Cosmo Bus Music Fest took place at the Capitol with overwhelming success in January. “The Cosmo Bus Music Fest went absolutely awesome,” Horton said. “It was lots of love and fun. Great musicians and a great audience. As a matter of fact, we are already talking with them about possibly doing another one in the fall and definitely doing it again next year.”
Classic movie shows have been a major attraction at the Capitol, and this year, plans are to feature monthly themes for popular films.
During March, western movies were shown, except for the film “Dark Victory,” Horton said. In April, all of the films will be ones from the year 1939, such as “Gone With the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” he added. In July, the Capitol will showcase a series of Steven Spielberg-directed movies.
This year, several theatrical productions and comedy shows are also planned for the Capitol stage.
Greeneville’s own Blue Plate Special will be returning to the Capitol for monthly shows, and comedian James Gregory will perform on April 22.
The Morristown Theatre Guild will present one of its productions at the Capitol in May, titled “The Play That Goes Wrong.” In June, the Greeneville Theatre Guild will continue its productions with “Into the Woods.” During the past year, the Greeneville Theatre Guild presented “Clue,” which turned out to be one of the group’s most-attended shows, Horton said. “They also presented ‘Patsy,’ and it was also well received,” he added.
Horton is pushing a project this year called My Capitol Memories. “We’re asking people to submit their best memories of the Capitol,” he said.
A Morristown native, Horton said he is relatively new to Greeneville. Since becoming the Capitol’s executive director last April, Horton said he has enjoyed hearing stories people in Greeneville have about the historic venue.
“It seems everybody has a story about the Capitol,” he said. “They may have met their boyfriend or girlfriend there, or when they were in high school, that’s where they always went to watch movies, for example. It was really interesting to hear all of those stories.”
Horton said that people could either submit their memory electronically via the Capitol website or write it down and submit it inside the lobby. “They can also record a little video and submit it as well,” he added.
More details about the project and how to share memories are on the Capitol website at https://www.capitolgreeneville.org.
The website also features detailed information about upcoming shows at the Capitol Theatre and how to purchase tickets.
People can also call the Capitol box office at 423-638-1300 for more information. Box office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.