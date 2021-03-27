The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world of sports in the first half 2020, and local teams were not immune.
When Gov. Bill Lee recommended on April 15 that schools stay closed for the remainder of the academic year and the TSSAA canceled all remaining athletic events for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it really didn’t come as a shock to Greeneville boys basketball coach Brad Woolsey.
But it hurt like heck all the same.
That’s because Woolsey’s Greene Devils didn’t get to play in the state tournament they qualified for in March. And with spring sports canceled just a week into baseball, softball and boys soccer seasons, it meant Greeneville’s soccer team was denied the chance to chase its fourth straight state championship.
“After hearing the announcements, I texted our players and I told them ‘Hey, guys. I just want you to know it’s officially over.’ And I told them I love them,” said Woolsey, whose Greene Devils had a 26-6 record at that time. “ … They’re heartbroken. They wanted a chance to compete.
“We were about six days short of riding out the entire season. We hate it for our three seniors (Micah Banks, Austin Loven and Jaydon Manuel). They worked hard and deserved to play. I hate they didn’t get to experience the state tournament and won’t have another chance to experience it. The bigger thing is they didn’t get to be with their teammates. There’s just not really any closure for anybody at this point.”
The Tusculum women’s basketball team also was punched in the gut when it qualified for the NCAA Division II tournament that was canceled by the pandemic. And when minor league baseball was canceled, the Greeneville Reds were denied a season. It would have been the city’s last summer with MLB-affiliated baseball as the Appalachian League has been converted to a summer collegiate league starting in 2021.
Normalcy began creeping back over the summer. Greeneville High School’s baseball team finished second in the East Division of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League in Johnson City and Elizabethton. The league was put together by Boyd Sports, which operates Appalachian League franchises in those cities as well as Greeneville and Kingsport.
Some normalcy in sports continued with the start of the school year in August, although COVID-19 restrictions have remained in place. Athletes, coaches and fans must have temperatures taken before participating in or attending a game, and fans are supposed to wear masks.
Schedules have been limited, games have been postponed and scrapped due to positive COVID tests or close contact with the disease, and some college fall sports like South Atlantic Conference football were moved to the spring.
Greeneville’s girls soccer team won its second straight state championship in November.
Fourteen boys and girls wrestlers from Greeneville and Greene County participated in state tournaments in February.
The boys basketball team from Greeneville, and the boys and girls basketball teams from North Greene qualified for this year’s state tournaments. North Greene’s girls lost to Summertown in the semifinals on March 12, while the Greeneville and North Greene boys were playing in the state tournaments March 17-20.
In addition, the Tusculum men’s and women’s basketball teams qualified for respective NCAA tournaments and were eliminated in the regionals March 13-14.
And, as of press time for Benchmarks, it looked as if high school spring sports would be played in their entirety, and the Flyboys − Greeneville’s entry in the new Appalachian League – would play a full season. Again, though, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
“There are high expectations (for the season), yes. But I really don’t care about wins and losses right now,” Greeneville baseball coach Andy Collins said prior to his team defeating Jefferson County 9-6 in its season opener on March 15. “It’s just a chance to play baseball again.”
As the world, the United States and Greene County continues to gain control of COVID-19, sports should continue down the path to normalcy.
But there will always be a void for senior seasons and shots at state championships what were lost in 2020.
The closing of schools and cancellation of athletic activities for the remainder of the school year last year were a triple whammy for Woolsey.
As Greeneville’s athletic director and a teacher at the school in addition to his basketball duties, he had to deal with fallout from spring sports being canceled and fallout from the classroom.
“I hate it for our spring sports kids as well,” he said at the time. “They maybe got a week or a weekend of competition in. That’s heartbreaking when you think about the seniors who might have worked all year for these moments and just really didn’t get a chance to compete. It’s heartbreaking for the coaches as well. They’re in the same boat in that they worked their tails off to put their kids in position to be successful and then everything was just yanked out from under them.
“I just hate it for the entire senior class, really. They’re missing out on so much, just not in athletics. There’s prom ... things they won’t get back.”