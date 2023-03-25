The Town of Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project saw a full year’s worth of work put into it in 2022.
A ceremonial “I Dig Greeneville” Depot Street groundbreaking was held on Nov. 27, 2021. However, work on the project had already begun prior to the event.
Work on the project began in October 2021 with the Greeneville Water Commission and its subcontractors replacing and upgrading water and sewer lines in the area of the project, which stretched into November. The water commission’s subcontractors used modern methods, like pipe-bursting, to allow for the least amount of surface interruption during the installation of the new utility lines.
New fire tap lines for sprinkler systems were also installed by the Greeneville Water Commission for many buildings on Depot Street.
The demolition of the culvert over Richland Creek began in November, and water and sewer lines around the culvert were upgraded as part of the project. The gas line was buried in the bedrock underneath the culvert, rather than placing it back in the culvert itself.
In February 2022, the northern side of the culvert was poured and demolition work on the southern side of the culvert began. Crews worked on one side of the culvert at a time in order to facilitate the work at the creek crossing.
Crews from contractor Summers Taylor followed behind water crews and began work to install a new stormwater system in March 2022. Work began on the stormwater system on Depot Street between Irish Street and Main Street before moving to Depot Street between Cutler Street and Irish Street, and ending on the opposite end of the project on Depot Street between Main Street and College.
Special oval-shaped stormwater structures were used in order to fit under the streets and sidewalks on Depot Street.
In mid-April, construction on the entirety of the culvert over Richland Creek was completed, including rebar and backfilling.
Timing of the completion of the culvert was beneficial as the Iris Festival occurred in May and festival-goers were able to walk across the culvert in order to get to the Iris Festival festivities. Crews also cleaned up equipment in areas of the project to facilitate a safe festival.
Stormwater system installation was completed in parts of the project in June, and crews began work installing stormwater structures on Depot Street in between Cutler Street and Irish Street. Electrical conduit and lighting foundation installation also began.
Stormwater structure installation began to wrap up in August, as did the installation of conduit and lighting foundations.
Grading work was also completed as crews prepared to pour curbing, gutter and sidewalks on Depot Street from Main Street to Irish Street.
Grading was completed and underground tree root structures were installed in October, which allowed for sidewalk pouring to begin.
The majority of the sidewalks have now been poured on Depot Street between Main Street and Irish Street and that block of the project is slated to be open to vehicular traffic in February, according to project officials.
The project has faced some delays as it has progressed, mainly waiting for rebar supplies in the early spring 2021.
Rebar was required for the culvert portion of the project and for the stormwater system, and supply chain issues hampered its timely delivery.
Minor delays were also experienced when installing the underground tree structures.
Despite the delays, the project is still on track to be completed in the summer of 2023 as more visible improvements take place as the project nears its conclusion.
“Now that we are getting into surface installations, I think people are going to begin to realize that this is going to be done next year and have spaces that will be usable well before that,” Vaughn & Melton engagement specialist Zack Levine said during a meeting in the fall of 2022. “It is just going to more and more become a space that you can begin to see what the finished project is going to be.”
Crews are now at work up and down Depot Street.
Concrete was was finished up in January in the block between Main Street and Irish Street.
Pavers will be placed on top of the concrete as soon as they arrive. However, there have been delays in receiving the pavers, according to Levine. The roadway pavers are slated to be delivered from a manufacturer in Canada by the end of March. It is estimated that it will take crews about four weeks to lay the pavers in a herringbone pattern once they arrive.
Crews are now also doing grade work on Depot Street from Irish Street to Cutler Street and concrete crews have been busy between Cutler and Loretta streets pouring sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Work on the intersection of Irish Street and Depot Street is set to begin soon.