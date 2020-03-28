Both Greeneville soccer programs had a lot to celebrate over the past year. The boys celebrated a third consecutive state championship in May, and in November the Lady Devils claimed their third state championship in five years.
“It’s one of those things that’s hard to put into perspective,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said after winning his most recent boys state championship. “It’s phenomenal when you can reach one state championship, just play in it, be a part of it. It’s another thing to win one.
"To win two in a row was an astounding accomplishment. Then to come back this year and win the third one … I mean, it’s just monumental for our guys and for our program. It’s hard to stay on top. You have a target on your back. Every team you face, you get their best.”
The Devils went 19-5-3 on the season. They defeated Elizabethton 4-0 in the District 1-2A championship game. Greeneville then had to battle Sevier County into overtime to secure a 2-1 win in the Region 1-2A championship game.
All the scoring in the region championship game took place in overtime with John Stewart heading in the deciding goal in the 97th minute on a pass from CeJ Jones. J.P. Vital scored on a penalty kick in the 92nd minute to tie things 1-1.
“Gosh, what a fantastic game to be a part of,” Graham said after the region win. “We didn’t want to expend this much energy, and I’m sure they didn’t either with a game on Saturday, but we survived tonight. They played with a new energy in overtime, an energy I wish we played with in the first 80 minutes. It took their goal to wake us up, but I think it says a lot for our kids to step up and get the goals to win.”
Greeneville then had to wait through a long rain delay in the state sectionals and come back the next day to beat South-Doyle 5-1. Vital recorded a hat trick in the game and became the Devils’ all-time leading scorer, finishing with 120 goals.
Greeneville then started the state tournament with an 8-0 win over Lexington. In the semifinals, it beat Fairview 2-0 which set up another meeting with Sevier County in the state finals.
The championship game was again a tight battle, but the Devils got two goals from Vital to secure another 2-1 win over the Smoky Bears.
After the season, J.P. Vital, Devin Vital and Maalchi Ashley were named to the TSWA’s All-State team.
The Chuckey-Doak boys also made a deep postseason run. The Black Knights beat University High 3-2 to win the District 1-A championship. Their season ended at Sweetwater in the state sectionals when they dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker. Brendan Shipley was selected to the Class A All-State team.
During the girls’ season, Greeneville battled through a challenging regular season before dominating the postseason on the way to the Class 2A state championship.
The Lady Devils won the District 1-2A championship 9-0 over Sullivan Central and then topped Seymour 5-0 in the Region 1-2A finals.
In the state sectionals, the Lady Devils defeated Gibbs 8-0 with Sydney Finchum and Delana DeBusk each recording hat tricks.
The Lady Devils then had to wait an extra week to play in the state tournament after flooding rains passed through the mid state.
In the first round of the state tournament, Greeneville captured an 11-2 win over Chester County. DeBusk and Finchum again earned hat tricks.
In the semifinals, while playing through swamp-like conditions, Greeneville claimed a 2-0 win over Murfreesboro Central Magnet. Macy Vermillion earned the breakthrough goal on a penalty kick and DeBusk cleaned up a spill for the second goal.
In the state championship game, which was moved to Page High School in Frankiln, Greeneville beat Nolensville 2-1. Emily Graham assisted on a pair of Sydney Finchum goals, while the Lady Devils back line of Ivey Runion, Emily Shaw, Kenly Wilhoit and Olivia Norris turned in one of its best performances of the year.
“This is the most amazing feeling,” senior Emily Graham said of winning the state championship. “We have worked so hard for this, and to go out as a senior with a state championship feels great. We had to play in some tough conditions on Thursday. We had to go to a smaller field today, and play on turf which we are not used to, but we wanted it more. We wanted this so bad.”
Wilhoit, Vermillion and DeBusk all were named to the TSWA’s Class 2A All-State team.
The Chuckey-Doak girls were able to beat University High 3-1 to claim the District 1-A championship. The Lady Knights then fell to Cosby 9-3 in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Defender Marci Merrill was named All-State by the TSWA.