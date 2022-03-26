The Greeneville boys basketball team, and North Greene boys and girls basketball teams got things rolling in the year in sports with all three reaching state tournaments in March of 2021 at MTSU in Murfreesboro.
GREENEVILLE BOYS
Senior Connor DeBusk knocked down a 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play, lifting the Greeneville Greene Devils to a 47-46 win over Jackson South Side in the Class 2A state championship game.
Reid Satterfield fired a pass to the left corner. And DeBusk, standing open in front of Greeneville’s bench, launched without hesitation to give the Devils their first state title.
“It’s something every little kid dreams of, to hit that final shot. This feels amazing,” DeBusk said after the game. “I had confidence it was going in, and when it went through the net it was like a burst of energy came out of me. It was so exciting.
“Last year when COVID canceled the tournament, we made the decision that we are coming back and we are going to win this thing. That’s what we did. It’s great to do it with these guys, and I hope they do it again next year.”
DeBusk, a senior, had grown up watching Greeneville basketball. His dad, Doug, was a standout for the Greene Devils, as was his older brother Dylan. His uncle, Frankie, played on the Devils’ 1986-87 state semifinal team, what many believe to be Greeneville’s best team.
With the final shot of his high school career, Connor ended that debate.
“I’m still trying wrap my head around it,” DeBusk said. “Me and uncle Frankie have gone back and forth on who has the better team. But it really feels special to bring this program its first state championship.”
DeBusk’s game-clinching triple was the only 3-pointer the senior point guard made all tournament.
“Connor has the same mentality year round,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said following the game. “Whether it’s the weight room, open gym or a game, his effort and execution is always there. It’s crazy to me that he hit the shot. He was the guy and he knocked it down. For me to see all of the work come together and for him to step up on the biggest stage, in the biggest game is unreal.”
Satterfield led Greeneville with 19 points while going 11-for-12 at the free-throw line. Ja’Kobi Gillespie put in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. DeBusk finished with seven points, three assists and three steals. All 3 were named to the Class 2A State Tournament All-Tournament Team as the Devils wrapped up a 32-6 season.
Gillespie was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Class 2A.
NORTH GREENE BOYS
The North Greene Huskies reached the semifinals of the Class A state tournament before falling to Clay County, 65-49.
The loss ended the most successful season in Husky basketball history as they advanced to the state semifinals for the third time and finished with a program best 33 wins.
“It says a lot about these kids to get here,” Tarlton said following the game. “We didn’t even know if were going to get to play this year. We went through a lot of protocols and changes to what they are used to. To have a school record in wins in this type of year says a lot about these kids. I couldn’t be more proud of these seniors. I came in four years ago, and this is the first group I have seen all the way through. I’m sure going to miss them.”
North Greene’s five seniors – Carson Whaley, Cayden Foulks, Chance Campbell, Kendal Loftis and Shane Cooter – finished their careers as the winningest class in North Greene history with 107 wins over their four years.
“I think we all came together this season,” Campbell said following the game. “I’d call it legendary. It’s been a special year for us. With everything we were facing coming into the year, to be able to make it this far as seniors was really special to us.”
Chriss Schultz, a German exchange student led North Greene with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
“This year has meant a lot to me,” Schultz said. “In Germany they haven’t gotten to play basketball. To be a part of this team and this community has meant a lot to me.”
Campbell was also in double figures with 10 points.
Clay County’s Grant Strong poured in a game-high 32 points and was later named Mr. Basketball in Class A.
NORTH GREENE GIRLS
North Greene shot just 16 percent from the field through three quarters, and despite a valiant push late fell 49-41 to Summertown in the semifinals of the Class A state tournament.
“I have to give a lot of credit to these girls for not giving up and showcasing a lot of fight,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said following the game. “We were undersized today. We don’t carry around the accolades these other schools do. We don’t have the Miss Basketball finalist or kids with Division I offers. But we are a scrappy bunch, a tough-nosed group. They play together and it’s been an absolute joy to coach them this year.”
The loss ended the second-most successful season in program history as the Lady Huskies advanced to the state semifinals for just the second time. In 2011, North Greene advanced to the state championship game.
The Lady Huskies’ four seniors – Breezy Savage, Haleigh Bernard, Natausha Harmon and Emma Southerland – finished their careers at North Greene with 106 wins.
North Greene junior Brooklyn Anderson finished the semifinal with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. It was her second big game of the tournament.
Shelby Davenport, another North Greene junior, finished with 11 points and five rebounds.