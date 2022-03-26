Playing their inaugural season in the new wood bat summer collegiate Appalachian League in 2021, the Greeneville Flyboys quickly became a hit on the field and in the stands.
The Flyboys, who replaced the Greeneville Reds after Major League Baseball pulled its affiliation with the Appy League, played to large crowds at Pioneer Park en route to winning the league championship.
In front of what might have been their most lively crowd of the season, the Flyboys fought hard all night before taking the league championship game 9-8 over the Pulaski River Turtles in walk-off fashion on Aug. 9 at Pioneer Park.
“I’m really happy for the players, staff and fans in Greeneville. We gave them a good show tonight,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier said following the game. “It was a heavyweight fight with blows delivered by both teams, but our guys kept grinding. I just loved our competitiveness and our mental toughness.”
The Flyboys finished the season with a 34-16-1 record and stayed in front of the college wood bat league’s West Division almost the entirety of the two-month season.
The single-game championship event made for a successful close to what had been a tumultuous first season for the reformatted Appy League.
During the season, Kingsport canceled its season after threats from a former player, and then restarted the season with replacement players.
In the final weeks of the season, Johnson City fired its manager and half the roster followed him out the door.
Elizabethton had to revamp its roster after a major COVID-19 outbreak, and Bristol ended its season early due to coronavirus concerns.
But after an instant classic of a championship tilt between the Flyboys and River Turtles, those woes seemed easily forgotten.
“I’m glad the fans came out tonight and that we gave them a game that made it worth it,” Regier said.
THRILLING FINISH
Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Greeneville trailed Pulaski 8-7.
Jac Croom led off the side with a four-pitch walk. Tayler Aguilar put him on third base with a chopper that bounced over second baseman Ryan Johnson for a single.
Then after fouling off three pitches, Chris Williams smacked a shot into the right-center gap. Croom scored easily, but Aguilar had to turn on the jets as he rounded third with no thoughts of slowing down. The throw to the plate from the grass was high and Aguilar slid in for the clinching run.
“Chris Williams is a junior college guy who is going back to junior college. He’s not a power five guy but has been here 69 days with us, and he came up big tonight,” Regier said. “A ball in the gap in that situation was big, and obviously I was not going to stop Tayler in that situation. He flipped his helmet off about two-thirds of the way to third, and everybody knew he was going. Thankfully he was safe.”
NAME REVEALED
In a press conference on Feb. 4 at Tusculum University, officials from Boyd Sports, which operates the Greeneville franchise, revealed the team would be named the Greeneville Flyboys.
The name reflects that Pioneer Park, home of the Flyboys and Tusculum University’s baseball team, sits in the center of what was once the runway at Tusculum Field, an airfield that was in operation from 1948-1968.
Flyboys officials also said the team name is a tribute to World War I and World War II pilots. The team’s red, white and blue primary logo features a large star and a World War I-World War II era airplane.
“Not many people know where the stadium sits used to be an old airfield,” Flyboys general manager Kat Foster said during the press conference. “This area has such a rich history of patriotism and veterans dating all the way to the Revolutionary War. So we wanted to say a thank you to the members of World War I, World War II, so on and so forth.
“Members of the Army Air Corps and also the Air Force during any conflict or war are known as Flyboys, so this is to pay homage to them and give attention to where the stadium is and where the airfield used to be.”
The Flyboys were the only team in the new Appy League to wear cream-colored home uniforms last summer, giving the team a retro look.
“We enjoyed looking into the rich history of the area to see how we could incorporate it the absolute best that we could and say thank you to veterans and thank you to the area for being such a wonderful community to us,” Foster said. “We hope everyone loves this new name, new logo, new team, new league just as much as we do.”
Other names considered included Highlanders, Aviators, Capitols and Big Rigs.
“We all fell in love (with Flyboys),” Foster said. “It was well received by everyone involved.”
The Flyboys was a rebranding of Greeneville’s baseball team due to the Appalachian League losing its affiliation under Major League Baseball’s plan to contract minor league affiliates from 162 to 120.
The 10 cities that were in the Appalachian League prior to contraction make up the new Appy League. Those include Greeneville, Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport in Tennessee, Bluefield, Danville and Pulaski in Virginia, Princeton in West Virginia and Burlington in North Carolina.
Greeneville is one of four Appy League franchises operated by Boyd Sports. Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport are the others.
It was also revealed at the press conference that the new Appy League would be part of the Prospect Development Pipeline run by MLB and USA Baseball. College freshmen and sophomores make up the Appy League rosters, and USA Baseball and MLB will select the players and coaching staffs.
Top performers from the Appy League will advance to the Cape Cod League as juniors. Top performers from the Cape who remain in school will advance to the MLB Draft League as seniors and could be drafted in the MLB draft that is being moved from June to August.
Greeneville’s past two affiliated entries in the Appalachian League were the Astros from 2004-2017 and the Reds in 2018 and 2019.
The team was still named the Reds in 2020, but the minor league baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIRST GAME
With players in the new Appy League reporting just a day before the season got underway, managers were kind of throwing everything on the field in the June 3 openers to see what did and didn’t work.
For five and a half innings, it looked as if the Flyboys’ season would get off to a winning start. But the Elizabethton River Riders erased a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh for a 5-2 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton.
“We have nine position players right now, so some guys are having to play out of position on defense and that got to us a little bit tonight,” Regier said following the game. “We’re trying to get a look at all of our pitchers. Some guys came in and threw the ball aggressively. Those are the guys who have been pitching (in college) lately. And we have some guys that this is their first experience pre-COVID, and it’s going to take some time to get them right.
“The first half of the season, we’re going to be on skates. But I like our team. I like our energy. Things will get better.”
FIRST WIN
The Flyboys cranked out 14 hits and notched their first victory in the new Appy League with a 14-6 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders on June 4 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton.
Greeneville erased a 5-3 deficit with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI double by Jonathan Hogart gave the Flyboys the lead for good at 6-5.
Hogart finished 3-for-5 with the double and two RBI for Greeneville. Chris Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI; Trevor Austin went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI; Grant Lashure had a hit and an RBI; Zeddric Burnham had a triple; and Christian Ficca had a hit and walked four times.
Greeneville used five pitchers.
Logan Peterson tossed two innings of relief and was credited with the win. He gave up a hit, three runs, walked two and struck out three.
Luke Russo pitched three innings of hitless, scoreless relief. He walked one and struck out four.
HOME OPENER
Summer baseball returned to Pioneer Park for the first time since 2019 on June 8 due to COVID canceling the minor league season in 2020, and it was as if the game had never left.
In front of a crowd of 2,928, the Greeneville Flyboys defeated the Johnson City Doughboys 12-5 in their homer opener in the new Appy League.
Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the night was capped by what some fans and players dubbed as one of the best fireworks displays they had seen at a baseball game.
“We appreciate the tremendous support tonight given the rainy weather,” Regier said. “Our complex is as good or better than anybody’s in the Appalachian League, and we appreciate playing here as well. And our president throwing out the first pitch from the mound really got our guys fired up to play.”
Greeneville continued to swing the bats well, cranking out 12 hits. Through their first five games, the Flyboys batted .297 (54-for-182) while opponents batted just .245 (41-for-167).
Third baseman Chris Williams continued his hot start, going 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. At that point of the season, he was batting .500 (9-for-18) with a double, a triple, a home run and a team-best nine RBI.
“This is a wonderful experience, honestly,” Williams said following the game. “Being out there with all the fans coming to watch us and supporting us, us playing the way we did and the great fireworks at the end – it was just a great team win tonight.”
Catcher Eddie Micheletti went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and was batting .625 (10-for-16) with three doubles and seven RBI at that point in the season.
And right fielder Jonathan Hogart was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He was batting .500 (10-for-20) with three doubles, a triple and five RBI at that point in the season.
“People need to realize these young men have been swinging metal bats in college and some are swinging wood bats in games for the first time,” Regier said following the game. “It’s a huge adjustment. It’s a heavier bat and it’s harder to get the head through the zone. If you don’t square the ball up, the bat can snap on you and we’ve seen some of that.
“But for the most part, hats off to them for what they’re doing at the plate. I’ve been surprised at how well some of these guys have done. I thought it might take longer for them to get it figured out.”
ATTENDANCE RECORD
The Flyboys scored 10 unanswered runs en route to a 10-5 victory in front of a record attendance (4,526) at Pioneer Park on July 4. The capacity crowd enjoyed a postgame fireworks display that was sponsored by The General Morgan Inn.
Greeneville broke a 1-1 tie by rallying for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and would add to its advantage by scoring five runs in the sixth inning. Jonathan Hogart finished the night with a pair of hits and four runs batted in for the Flyboys.
Austin Troesser (3-0) earned the win for Greeneville after fanning three of the six batters he faced in the fourth and fifth innings.
ALL-STARS
Seven Flyboys were named to the West Division roster for the inaugural Appy League All-Star Game on July 27 at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va.
Flyboys on the West roster included outfielders Homer Bush Jr. and Jonathan Hogart; catcher Eddie Micheletti; and pitchers Bryce Mayer, Zane Robbins, Austin Troesser and Cameron Wagoner.
The Flyboys were 21-13-1 and in first place in the West Division standings at the all-star break.