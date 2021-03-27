Local football teams had to overcome some significant challenges in the 2020 season, but despite those challenges a lot of success was had on the field.
COVID-19 restrictions limited summer workouts and eliminated scrimmages, then during the season schedules were constantly changing as local teams and their opponents went in and out of quarantine.
South Greene had the most notable success as the Rebels put together their best season in program history. The Rebels went through the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1995 and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second time in program history. South Greene’s season ended with 42-14 loss to eventual state runner up Meigs County.
“I am proud of the great season we had, we are lucky to get 13 games in.” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said after the season-ending loss. “This is going to hurt, but I hope it makes them hungry for next year. Now we are at a point where we are expected to win ball games and have great seasons. We’re trying to build a culture. We want to have a culture of winning. This was a great year, and we are excited about the future.”
During the historic run South Greene quarterback Luke Myers put together a historic season of his own, and was named a finalist for Mr. Football in Class 2A. He was the first Mr. Football finalist in South Greene history.
The Rebels signal caller finished the year with some jaw dropping statistics. Through the air he was 112-of-170 passing for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for another 1,459 yards while averaging 8.06 yards per carry with 25 touchdowns.
On defense he made 50 tackles with six tackles for loss and four interceptions. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.
“Luke is an extremely hard worker,” Jones said. “He’s a perfectionist, and wants to do it right all the time. Luke did a great job this year, and his hard work got him here. His stats are right up there with anybody here. He’s going to work hard in the offseason and hopefully he’ll get back down here next year.”
The Rebels also won the County Cup this past season while Jones began his second stint as head coach at South Greene. They beat West Greene 28-21 in the Battle of the Milk Can, North Greene 53-12 and Chuckey-Doak 41-14.
Myers and kicker Jay Higgins were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State Team.
Greeneville, under first-year head coach Eddie Spradlen went 9-4 and also advanced to the state quarterfinals.
The Devils started the season in quarantine and had to cancel the season opener with Powell. They then fell to Daniel Boone 35-34, took a COVID-19 win over Union County and then fell to Science Hill 45-25.
After that the Devils won eight of their next nine games.
The Devils most dramatic win of the year was a 28-24, come-from-behind victory at Anderson County in the second round of the playoffs.
The game was decided by an 80-yard drive in which sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen hit sophomore receiver Adjatay Dabbs for a 15-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left.
“I told you early on that these kids were young, but they were going to battle and keep on playing,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen after the Anderson County win. “I knew we were going to have a good football team down the road. A lot of people didn’t believe that. But we kept on doing what I know is right, the stuff that Coach (Caine) Ballard built this program on, and it’s paid off.”
Greeneville’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals after a 24-20 battle with eventual Class 4A state champion Elizabethton. That was despite a 200-yard, two-touchdown game by running back Mason Gudger.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything else from these guys,” Spradlen said. “If we had won this game tonight, I wouldn’t have been any more proud of them than I am right now because of how hard they fought against the defending state champions.”
After the season offensive lineman Clay Odom, linebacker, Isaac Brown and defensive back Jakobi Gillespie were all named to TSWA’s Class 4A All State Team.
Chuckey-Doak may have been hit harder by COVID-19 cancellations than any team in East Tennessee. The Black Knights only played six regular season games, but despite that they finished second in Region 1-3A and earned a home playoff game.
The season was highlighted with a 35-29, last-second win over Johnson County where Evan Murvin plunged across the goal line as time expired.
The Black Knights also picked up a big 43-21 win over Unicoi County late in the year that secured the home playoff game. In that game Murvin ran for 198 yards and Adrian Groberg ran for 81 while both scored two touchdowns.
The season came to an end in a 43-42 shootout with Kingston in the first round of the playoffs. The Knights looked as though they had won in the final seconds when Matthew Palazzo threw a 61-yard touchdown strike to Conner Lamons. The score was waived off due to a lineman-downfield penalty, and Chuckey-Doak’s season came to an end.
“I’m just so proud of the effort, the way these boys kept bouncing back,” Chuckey-Doak Coach Ben Murphy said after the playoff loss. “We played a very good football team in Kingston and they came in with a good plan for us. We just couldn’t get our defense off the field enough. I thought if we could come up with two or three stops we had a chance to outscore them. But we just couldn’t get it done. I love these seniors to death. They had to put up with a lot of stuff this season.”
Scotty Verran resigned as South Greene’s coach in the winter with some health concerns, then after getting approval from his doctor and his wife, he took over the program at West Greene in the spring.
The Buffaloes went 3-7 on the year with a 21-0 win over Cosby, a 42-14 win over North Greene and a 38-0 win over Hancock County.
The young North Greene Huskies officially went 1-8 this season with the one win coming to Unaka who had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols.