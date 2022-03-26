Two Greene County historical landmarks got some much-needed care and attention in the fall of 2021.
Greene County’s Bible Covered Bridge and Chuckey National Guard Monument were both on the receiving end of beautification efforts.
The Bible Covered Bridge, located at the intersection of Denver Bible Lane and the Warrensburg Road on 998 Bible Branch Road, had restorative work conducted on it by Skyline Restoration, a Greene County building restoration service.
Skyline Restoration removed and replaced any exterior boards that were rotten or damaged. The company also cleaned the bridge and scraped off old paint and dirt from the exterior. The bridge was then given a new coat of primer and three new coats of paint.
Skyline also replaced the wooden pedestrian ramp that allows visitors to enter and walk across the bridge from the small parking area next to it.
Greeneville Light and Power System installed security lights on each side of the bridge that illuminate the area at night.
The restorative work on the bridge itself went on throughout the month of September, and was completed on Sept. 30.
Built in 1923 by the Bible family, the bridge stretches across Little Chucky Creek. The bridge originally connected the Bible family farm with the Warrensburg Road. In 1948, the bridge was deeded to Greene County, and in 1975 it became a historical structure. The original restoration of the bridge was completed in the fall of 2004 by the Greene County Highway Department with the help of a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“There are certain trademark things that we identify with our home, and that bridge is one of those things for many people. There is a great love and affection for the bridge in our county. It is a unique symbol of our home,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said in September. “That bridge is worthy of the dignity and honor that we have returned to it.”
NATIONAL GUARD MONUMENT
The Chuckey National Guard Monument that honors 16 members of the National Guard who were involved in a vehicle crash in Chuckey in August 1966 received clean-up and restorative work in September and October before a rededication ceremony was held in early December.
The monument site in Chuckey, where eight men were killed and eight more were injured while traveling for a training exercise, had fallen into disrepair over the years, and Greene County worked to restore the monument to a respectable condition.
Morrison noted in September that the memorial had become overgrown and that the flagpole there had been toppled by a falling tree.
As a part of the improvements at the site, located where Chuckey Highway meets Campbell Circle, the landscaping was trimmed and a new flagpole and light were installed. Riverstone was also placed at the monument as well as eight miniature boxwoods, and eight autumn blaze trees to honor the eight men who lost their lives.
New benches were installed at the memorial as well as a two-space parking area where people may pull off the road to stop by the memorial.
“We are very proud of this site and those men,” Morrison said.
A total of 12 people lost their lives in the accident in 1966 when the military transport truck carrying the National Guardsmen suffered a brake failure on a rainy day and skidded into a car. Four civilians were killed as a result of the collision as well as eight of the guardsmen as the truck overturned after striking the car.
Morrison said the accident is considered one of the most deadly traffic accidents in Greene County history.
National Guard members killed in the accident were Roy Dean Hice, Harry E. Gass, Ronnie Cox, Cody Erwin, Elmer Mullins, Herb Shelton, Jimmy Kenney and Harold Lee Smith.
Survivors were Robert Purgason, Terry Whittenburg, Donald A. Dean, Clyde David Henry, Ross Conner, Walter “Bob” Bowman, Glen Lloyd Malone and Dean Shipley.
Morrison closed the rededication ceremony in December by quoting a scripture passage from the Gospel of John.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” Morrison said. “The men we remember certainly lived this scripture.”