With the North Greene baseball and softball teams reaching their respective state tournaments, the Greeneville boys soccer team reaching its state tourney and 90 local athletes qualifying for the track and field state meets, Greene County was well represented at the TSSAA’s Spring Fling in 2021.
BASEBALL
The North Greene Huskies were one out from reaching the semifinals of the Class A state tournament, but lost the lead in the top of the seventh inning in a 7-5 loss to Moore County on May 26 at Stewarts High School in Smyrna.
The Huskies then dropped to the losers bracket and had their season end with a 5-1 loss to South Pittsburg.
North Greene finished its season with a 27-10 record. And the Huskies said goodbye to 10 seniors – Alan Bauer, Chance Campbell, Cayden Foulks, Micah Jones, Irving Medina, Carter Morelock, Tucker Owen, Jonah Palmer, Dakota Robbins and Carson Whaley.
“There’s not enough I can say about those guys. Words will not do it justice,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said following the game, tears in his eyes and his voice cracking. “What they’ve meant to this program, what they will continue to mean to this program for years ahead, the state they’ve left this program in – I’m just so proud of them.
“It goes beyond baseball, though. They’re great kids. They’re going to go on to do great things. If I get a wedding invitation down the line or a phone call to see a newborn baby, that’s going to mean so much more to me than a baseball game. I thank them for letting me be part of this. They got us here. It was all them, and they let me come along for the ride.”
North Greene’s tight-knit community is reflected in its sports teams. Following the loss to South Pittsburg, parents and fans tearfully watched as the Huskies’ players and coaches shared memories, tears and long hugs down the right-field line.
The scene was as heart-wrenching as it gets.
“I think what made these guys so special was the camaraderie and how tight they are off the field,” Lowe said. “They’ve all been so close. They’ve hung out together. When you have the cohesiveness that they’ve had, that carries over to the field. They believed in one another. They trusted one another.”
SOFTBALL
The North Greene softball team did something no other team in program history ever had on the morning of May 27. But in the afternoon, the Lady Huskies’ historic season came to an end.
The day started with a 7-4 win over Sale Creek in the Class A state tournament, making this Lady Huskies’ squad the first to ever win two games at the state tournament.
The day finished with North Greene falling to Eagleville 5-0 for a fourth-place finish in the state tournament.
“This has been a good season for these girls. Fourth in the state is certainly an achievement,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said following the loss to Eagleville. “Getting to the state tournament was one of our goals at the beginning of the year. Winning two games down here made this a special season for us.”
Two other North Greene teams have finished in the top four. In both 1979 and 1980, North Greene made what was at the time a four-team field in the state tournament. In 1979, the Lady Huskies won their semifinal game over Boyd Buchanan to advance to the championship series. That team from 42 years ago is the only team in program history to advance further than the 2021 Lady Huskies.
TRACK & FIELD
The TSSAA’s Spring Fling got underway on May 26 at Rockvale High School with South Greene’s Abbey King making history by becoming the first South Greene track and field athlete to win a state championship.
King won the girls high jump at the small class state track meet, collecting the first gold medal for the first-year program.
“I’ve worked for this for four years, I’ve always wanted to get here and it feels amazing,” said King, who ran for West Greene as a co-op previously. “It means everything to me to bring this championship home to South Greene. I know coach (Joe) Case wanted this for me, I know my family wanted this for me, and it feels so good to get it done.”
The senior leaper cleared a height of 5 feet, 2 inches at the state meet. Prior to that, she had a clean meet, only missing once on the way to reaching the winning height. She was then the only jumper to make it over the top height.
In total, 35 medals came back to Greene County after a hugely successful day for the track programs at South Greene, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak. South Greene earned 25 medals, Chuckey-Doak six and West Greene four.
In addition to the top finish in the high jump, King was third in the 300-meter hurdles. She was a member of the 4x100 relay team with Haley Kells, Ava Clark and Aydan Dyer that came in seventh place, and the 4x200 relay team with Clark, Dyer and McKenzie Niston that also came in seventh place.
Kells, also a senior, placed third in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 35-8. She was also third in the 100 hurdles.
South Greene’s 4x800 relay team of Katie Krol, Skyana Byrd, Riley Ottinger and Macey Snapp finished in fifth place.
Greene County athletes dominated the pole vault. In the girls event, Christiana Ricker of West Greene cleared 8 feet to come in second place. Cadence Mancil of South Greene was fourth, Taliah Johnson of Chuckey-Doak was fifth, Niome Merrill of Chuckey-Doak sixth and Aydan Dyer of South Greene eighth.
In the boys pole vault, Bryson Church of West Greene came in third place with a vault of 11 feet. Blake May of South Greene was fourth and Ronan Buss of South Greene was seventh.
West Greene brought a small contingent to Murfreesboro for the state meet, but came away with four medals among its three athletes.
In addition to Ricker and Church, freshman Abbey Cox medaled in the shot put and the discus. In the discus, she threw a personal best 99-4 to come in third place. In the shot put, she threw 32-9 to come in fifth place.
South Greene’s Logan Wagner had a big day throwing as well, tossing the rock 51-2 to come in second place in the shot put.
In the boys high jump, South Greene’s Chandler Fillers and Jalen Ingram both cleared 5-8 to tie for fourth place.
Isaiah Olsen of South Greene ran a season-best 10.99 seconds in the 100 meters to come in fourth place, after entering the race as the 14th seed.
Chuckey-Doak’s final medals came in the girls 4x100 relay where Addison McKechnie, Morgan Dyer, Marci Merrill and Taliah Johnson came in sixth place.
In the large school state meet on May 27 in Murfreesboro, Greeneville’s 4x100 meter relay team of Jaden Stevenson, Mason Gudger, Jayquan Price and Keelen Lester not only finished second in the state, but in the process broke a 30-year-old school record. The old mark of 42.50 seconds had stood since 1991. But the Greene Devils’ 2021 relay team finished nearly a half-second faster, clocking in at 42.03.
Only Memphis Central’s 4x100 relay team finished faster, doing so in 41.72 seconds.
Stevenson began his day with a state runner-up finish in the long jump. Stevenson leaped a distance of 22 feet, 10.5 inches, second only to Ripley’s TJ Edler (23-4.25).
The junior placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 10.75 seconds and then earned another medal after aiding his school-record 4x100 relay team. Stevenson placed fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 21.72 seconds.
As a team, the Greene Devils finished sixth in the state with 25 points. Bartlett scored 69 points to win the team title, beating out Memphis Central (63).
“We had one of the best all-around teams I’ve ever coached this year,” Greeneville coach Larry Blalock said following the meet. “We’ve had about three rebuilding years ... but the rebuilding is done, so we’re ready to vault into the next stage. We’re looking forward to what’s coming down the road for us the next couple of years.”
BOYS SOCCER
The Greeneville soccer team didn’t leave Murfreesboro with the state championship trophy for the first time since 2016.
The Greene Devils fell to Page 1-0 on May 26 in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals to bring an end to their season.
After missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greene Devils returned just one starter from their 2019 state title team and started this season 2-4-1.
As the year went on, Greeneville began to figure things out and finished the year winning seven of its last nine games as part of a 14-8-2 season.
“This team has been one of the funnest to coach,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said after the season-ending loss. “They have grown so much this year. This has been one the most cohesive teams I have had the pleasure of coaching. That has made this year, regardless of the outcome, one of the most enjoyable I have had in my tenure.”
Defensively, Greeneville played good enough to win. The back line of Jacob Hillyer, Drew Hillyer, Connor Stayton and Cooper Shepard, with Landyn White mixed in plenty, were pressured all night, but they gave up only one penalty-kick goal.
In the frame, Colby Freeman grabbed 12 saves while the Patriots fired 31 shots.
The lone goal of the contest came in the 15th minute. Page was awarded a penalty kick after a hard tackle in the box. Nolan Colladay took the shot and sent it into the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead that would hold for the next 65 minutes.
While Greeneville’s defense was tough, Page’s was even better. The Patriots held Greeneville to seven shots, just one in the first half.