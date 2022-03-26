The Greeneville Municipal Airport began leasing a fuel truck and offering a self-service fuel station on the tarmac in 2021.
The $32,000 self-service fuel station was approved by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority in July 2021 and began operations in November 2021.
The station did not cost the airport a penny to install.
Ninety-five percent of the cost of the project was paid for through grant funding from the federal government and state government. The remaining 5% of the project cost was paid for by Phillips Petroleum.
As a result, pilots coming through Greeneville now have a new and easier way to refuel their aircraft.
“This upgrade will provide more convenience for pilots that visit our airport,” Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said in July.
Before the self-service fuel station was installed, pilots coming through Greeneville had to wait on someone from the airport to help them refuel in a process that could cause lengthy wait times. If a pilot was looking to refuel an aircraft at night, the process could take even longer as someone would have had to drive to the airport from home to help refuel.
The new self-service system does not require anyone to be present at the airport.
The service is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“You don’t have to wait on someone to fill up your car at a gas station. You swipe your credit card, pump your gas, and then leave,” Hollett said in July. “This new pump will work in the exact same way, except you’re filling up an airplane.”
The airport also began leasing a jet fuel truck with a 3,000-gallon fuel tank for about $1,500 per month.
The trucks do not leave the airport property, and help expedite fuel delivery to aircraft at the airport.
The lease is a structured as a pay-to-own three year lease. At the end of the three years, the airport can purchase the two trucks for $1 apiece.
According to Airport Manager Steven Neeson, both additions have led to increased fuel sales and revenue for the airport.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority also approved a new fee structure in December 2021 that took effect in January 2022.
Before the fee structure was approved, Greeneville Municipal Airport had no official fee structure for those coming through the airport.
The new fees include tie down, main hangar, facility, call out, ground power unit, and nightly hangar fees.
However, some fees are offset for patrons who purchase fuel at the airport.
The fees are for transient aircraft only. The new fee structure does not apply to aircraft that use Greeneville Municipal Airport as their base airport.
Neeson told the Airport Authority in December that the fees are no more than aviators would see at other airports in the region.
“These fees are in line with most other airports,” Neeson said.
The Airport Authority board agreed that the fees were fair and often lower than can be found at other airports.
The effort to have an organized fee structure is expected to generate some revenue for the airport, but the windfall in funds is not expected to be dramatic.
Neeson told the authority that he expects the fees will generate possibly a couple thousand dollars a year in revenue, and would not adversely affect traffic flying into and using the airport.