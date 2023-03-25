The Greeneville Municipal Airport turned a profit in 2022 for the first time in its history.
Becoming profitable and financially independent has been a major goal of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority since the airport came under full control of the Town of Greeneville.
The airport was formerly a joint venture between the town and Greene County, but the county ceased its participation in the airport in 2018.
“This year was a very, very good year for the airport. We have had increases in fuel sales and when fuel sales go up that helps us become a little bit more profitable. I don’t know the last time the airport turned a profit, but the way the budget looks last year, it looks like we may have been profitable for this year,” Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett told the board in July. “That was our goal. To get to the point where we are self-sufficient as an airport.”
Although the airport is likely to have made a profit in the past fiscal year, it is not quite totally financially independent yet, but it is making progress.
In the FY22 budget, the Airport Authority requested $50,000 from the Town of Greeneville, but in FY23 the Airport Authority requested $40,000 from the town.
Turning a profit for the first time was viewed by Hollett as a positive development for the airport. The goal for the airport is to request less funding from the town going forward and eventually become entirely financially independent.
Hollett thanked the board members and airport officials who helped lead the airport to a more financially stable position.
“I want to say that I appreciate everyone that helped with that because it was a team effort,” Hollett said in July.
Numerous improvements came to the Greeneville Municipal Airport in 2022 as well, including the addition of a new pilot lounge in the fixed base operator building, mini split cooling and heating units, new signage and a new roof on the fixed base operator building.
The improvements began in August 2022.
The new pilot lounge provides a space where airplane pilots can rest and relax after or before flights at the airport.
The pilot lounge contains two recliners, a phone charging tower, a television, wifi, and a laptop that pilots may use if they wish.
“We never had a lounge. It’s something we looked at having for awhile. We had a couple recliners around, but not a good quiet lounge area. We have corporate pilots come in at 7 a.m. but won’t leave until 5 p.m. They may have been up since 4 a.m. getting the plane ready and planning the flight. Now they have a place separate from noise and traffic coming in and out of the building to nap or relax or whatever they want,” Airport Manager Steven Neesen said in October 2022.
To create space for the pilot lounge, the airport converted a small office and a small flight planning room into one room. The renovation including tearing out the wall between the rooms, new flooring, a new coat of paint, and the removal of one of the doors.
The pilot lounge was not the only addition to the building. Three new mini split heating and cooling units were also installed.
The units were installed at no cost to the airport. The $13,000 improvement was funded by a grant through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program by way of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The units help heat and cool the building more effectively and efficiently.
“The new units are working well at heating and cooling and regulate the temperature much better than before. We run gas heat, but now with the addition of the mini splits we won’t use as much gas. It should be a cost saving for the airport,” Neesen said.
A new roof is also saving the airport money, according to Neesen, and it was also a marked improvement over an aging and leaky roof on the building until recently.
The $29,000 roof replacement was completed through an American Rescue Plan grant.
The roof had never been replaced and was original to the building built in 1969.
During walk-through of the building by the Airport Authority Board in the summer, numerous ceiling tiles showed signs of having been water-damaged in the interior of the building.
Airport staff had done their best to replace the water-damaged tiles in the building’s ceiling, but according to Neesen, leaks in the roof were a continual issue.
“The roof always leaked. When the wind would blow a certain direction, it would blow rain under the flashing, and we would have to replace ceiling tiles all the time. Now the roof no longer leaks and we don’t have to keep using ceiling tiles,” Neesen said.
Neesen said the the old roof was also poorly insulated and had no roof decking, which led to major issues with heat loss in the colder months. The new roof resolved that issue with the addition of plywood roof decking and new insulation.
“The heat would go straight out the roof. The new roof should save the airport and the taxpayer money with lower electricity and gas bills,” Neesen said.
New signage was added to the airport, as well. A new sign now sits atop the fixed base operator building, and another new sign is planted in the ground next to the airport’s self-service fueling station.
Neesen said in October that the signage and the improvements to the facility are about putting Greeneville and Greene County’s best foot forward with those who enter the town and county through the airport.
“It’s just about making a good first impression. It’s a reflection on what people see when they come in their airplane and come to Greeneville,” Neesen said. “This is a front door to the community. That’s a thing that a lot of people living here may not see. When visitors or big companies, such as John Deere or Parker and those guys, come in here, this airport reflects on the whole town and county. If you have something that doesn’t look good, then it doesn’t give a person a good first impression of Greeneville and Greene County.”
In January 2023, the Greeneville Airport Authority Board voted to change the leadership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The board’s vote was split, with three members voting in favor of removing Neesen from the manager position and two members voting against Neesen’s removal.
Board Chairman Hollett and board members Paul McAfee and West Hope voted to remove Neesen from the position of airport manager and reassign him to a “crew leader” position.
Board members Sherry Hensley and Jimmy Collins voted against removing Neesen as airport manager.
According to Hollett, the move stemmed from concerns over the performance of “things happening at the airport.”
Hollett said the board members each individually conferred with Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller, and Hollett said he believed members got a consistent message “which has led us to make a motion to make some changes at the airport.”
Hope mentioned issues with “timeliness” and “details” as reasons for the change.
The search for a new airport manager is underway.