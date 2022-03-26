The Greeneville Energy Authority board gave Greeneville Light and Power System the green light to create a broadband network in its final meeting of 2021.
In December 2021, the Energy Authority voted unanimously in authorizing GLPS to create an initial broadband network beginning in the Town of Greeneville.
The initial service will roughly follow the city limits of Greeneville and service every resident within the town.
According to GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin, the initial broadband network will serve about 25% of all GLPS customers, which is about 9,100 customers.
The cost of the initial network build will be about $14 million.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved committing $500,000 to the project at its first meeting of 2022 in January.
“The intent of this initial project is to be able to eventually go beyond Greeneville and out into the county with this service,” Bowlin told the board.
Greeneville’s aldermen were vocal about their support of the project during the January meeting.
Alderman Tim Teague agreed that providing the service to rural areas of the county was important.
“There are people that live in the county that still have to use DSL, so if something happens to their phone line then they are out of work,” Teague said. “That’s why it’s so important we get this started and out to the people who need it.”
The board approved the funding unanimously.
“I think this will be great because Greeneville needs competition with internet services. We saw with the pandemic that internet service and price was not very competitive,” Alderman Scott Bullington said.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton noted that her husband had been working at home for years using the internet.
“My husband has been working from home for 12 years, so this is not a new thing for us. To be able to offer this service to remote workers is such a fantastic way for Greeneville to provide for our taxpayers,” Girton said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the Energy Authority in December that Greene County was prepared to pledge $2 million in funding to the broadband project with money the county received through the American Rescue Plan. The Greene County Commission will have to approve the funding for broadband use before it can be used by GLPS.
“To the exclusion of all else that we can do to compete, grow and prosper, we need to get Greene County covered with broadband internet,” Morrison said. “We need it to be competitive in the 21st century economy. It is as important as water and electricity. It really is.”
Morrison acknowledged that beginning the project may seem daunting, but said he supports it fully.
“The first step is always the longest stride,” Morrison said. “I don’t think anybody could do it any better than GLPS. We are in this together.”
Among the many reasons discussed in December to get into providing broadband services, Bowlin emphasized two to the Energy Authority: electricity billing rates and grant funding.
Additional revenue from broadband sales helps keep electric rates low in other counties, as kilowatt sales often remain flat even as some costs go up. Broadband often helps prevent electric rate increases, according Bowlin. Bowlin wants to be able to keep power rates low and competitive with other counties in the region.
“Every one of our neighbors is providing broadband to some or all of their customers, and they are going to be able to keep their electric rates lower. We could be handicapped with electric rates in the long-term if we don’t do this. This is the biggest reason that I think we need to take this step, because of we don’t do this and compete with other counties we are going to fall behind on what we charge for electricity because our rates will go up,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin told the Energy Authority that Chattanooga and Bristol have been in the broadband business the longest in East Tennessee and have the lowest electric rates.
GLPS, the Town of Greeneville, and Greene County had also been missing grant funding opportunities since GLPS was not authorized to provide broadband.
“We do not qualify for any of these grants if we are not authorized to provide services,” Bowlin told the Energy Authority in December.
Therefore, GLPS had to receive approval from the Energy Authority before any grant funding could be accessed.
Some of the grants GLPS could receive are through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund which came into being with the passage of the American Rescue Plan. The fund contains $400 million to be awarded across the state for the purpose of providing broadband.
GLPS could receive a portion of the funding, but it had to be authorized to provide broadband first before it could apply for the grant.
Bowlin told the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee in March that GLPS has divided its project to reach unserved households in the county into three separate grant applications that deal with northern, western and southern Greene County respectively.
Each of three projects will cost about $7 million, for a total of approximately $21 million.
One, two, or all three of the projects could be approved for broadband grant funding by the state.
The county would provide 30% in matching funding if the grant funding is given to GLPS. The matching funds would come from Greene County’s American Rescue Plan funds.
GLPS communicated with other power companies that provide broadband in order to get a feel for the benefits and possible difficulties of providing broadband.
GLPS employees visited BrightRidge in Washington County, Newport Utilities in Cocke County, Erwin Utilities in Unicoi County, Holston Electric Cooperative in Hawkins County, Bristol TN Essential Services in Sullivan County, and EPB of Chattanooga in Hamilton County.
“One of the nice things about our business is that we have a defined boundary, and we are not directly competing with each other. Each place we visited bent over backwards to help us,” Bowlin said in December.
The project will take six to 12 months to complete, barring supply issues once materials are received.