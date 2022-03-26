Despite some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greeneville Theatre Guild continues to thrive, producing high-quality theatrical entertainment and working toward a new space for its audiences to enjoy shows.
Now entering its eighth season, the GTG has firmly established itself as a premier community theater organization in the region. While the group holds its productions at the Capitol Theatre, it hopes to soon present shows in its own dedicated space on West Depot Street.
For close to six years, the GTG has been renovating a building at 250 W. Depot St. for the Theatre Depot. This intimate performance venue of 100-plus seats will serve as the home for the Greeneville Theatre Guild and allow closer seating to the performances for the audience. The Theatre Depot will additionally allow GTG to host educational workshops and on-site rehearsal and set construction. Officials with the theater group said it would also eliminate costly venue rental fees to present its shows.
The GTG is currently amidst a fundraising campaign to garner at least $500,000 to make this vision a reality. GTG board member Paige Mengal says that the group had initially hoped to be already occupying the space, but some setbacks created the need to extend those plans into the future.
“We launched our capital campaign awhile back and had some success (with our fundraising efforts),” Mengal said. “When we had our architects come in and draw up all of the plans and had a contractor give us a quote on it, the cost came in about twice as high as what we initially thought it was going to be. So we had to back up and continue to try and fundraise some more — and then covid hit.”
The IRS recognizes the GTG as a 501©(3) organization. All financial contributions to the organization are tax-deductible. Donations may be sent to the Greeneville Theatre Guild, P.O. Box 2002, Greeneville, TN 37744 or made online at the group’s website greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.com.
While the pandemic did pose a bit of a roadblock for the GTG effort, things are starting to move forward once more, Mengal said. The organization received a grant through Main Street Greeneville to remove the building’s old metal facade, which had been applied on several buildings of its type back in the 1970s. “We were able to get that taken off and put in windows,” Mengal said.
The organization was recently notified that it would be receiving an additional facade grant, which will be used for exterior painting, Mengal added.
In addition to hampering some fundraising efforts, the pandemic also delayed some GTG productions in 2000. However, the theater group was able to get back to stage productions last year. Its presentation of “Clue” set all-time attendance records for the Greeneville Theatre Guild since its first production in the spring of 2015. “We were so excited about that,” Mengal said.
This year, the GTG has three shows planned for its 2022 season. This summer, “Into the Woods” will be presented June 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m., and June 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. Auditions have already begun for the production.
In September, the GTG will debut the comedic play “Corners,” co-written by Mengal and two other Greeneville residents, Pam Gosnell and Laura Dupler.
“One of our goals is to provide a setting for local playwrights and showcase new plays,” Mengal said.
In December, the GTG will present “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” a hilarious farce about an attempt by a group of church ladies to host a Christmas play.
The GTG always welcomes people who would like to get involved in community theater. “We’re an all-volunteer organization, so we need volunteers for everything,” Mengal said. “If someone wants to audition for a show, work backstage, serve as an usher, build sets, or organize costumes. We need all types of help.”
For additional information about the theater group, visit its website at https://greenevilletheatreguild.org/ or call 423-470-2792. Persons can also find information about the organization on its Facebook page or email greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.com.