The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society constructed and moved into a new animal shelter facility in 2022 and early 2023.
The local Humane Society broke ground on the new 8,000-square-foot shelter building at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road in March 2022.
Director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Amy Bowman said at the groundbreaking ceremony that community support made the new shelter possible.
“I can’t stress it enough that it is only through the community’s kindness and generosity that we can build this new shelter. We receive no government funding. This is 100% contribution driven.” Bowman said.
Construction on the new building, designed by local architect Dave Wright, progressed smoothly and construction on the shelter was finished on Dec. 15 2022. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society moved into its new home in January.
The new shelter is much larger than the 45-year-old facility the Humane Society formerly occupied. The new facility is about 3,000 square feet larger than the old one, and sits on 8 acres. The old facility was on 3 acres.
Local construction company Idell Construction built the new shelter to last, according to Jeff Idell of Idell Construction.
“We built this building purposefully for longevity. It’s masonry construction that will hold for a long time. This is meant to be at least a 60- to 80-year building, there’s no doubt about that,” Idell said during a tour in January. “It’s really been fun and enjoyable to build something that will meet the needs of animals and families in the community for years into the future. It’s wonderful.”
The new facility includes a larger lobby and work areas, isolation areas for sick and injured cats and dogs, exam rooms, separate cat and dog utility and supply rooms, improved ventilation and cleaning systems for the purposes of preventing the spread of diseases, and odor-control mechanisms. The shelter also contains a central vacuum and a 120-gallon hot water heater.
The facility includes 16 indoor/outdoor dog runs and 16 outdoor exercise yards for dogs, three cat rooms, and two outdoor patio spaces for cats, which Bowman refers to as “catios.” Cats have 24 hour access to the outdoors whenever they like thanks to the catios, which are special-made with small-gauge chainlink fence.
The shelter is also specifically laid out so that dogs are kept on one side of the facility and cats are kept on the other side of the facility to keep the different animals from stressing each other during their stay at the shelter.
The floor in the dog area in the shelter is crowned toward ditch drains in the dog runs that are easy to clean and flush out. The drains are also clog resistant, which prevents backups and wet floors.
The exterior part of the dog runs can all be opened up into a large backyard behind the shelter.
The large backyard more closely resembles a public dog park than a simple backyard.
The area contains sidewalks, walking paths and a large donated gazebo.
The outside area provides a place for dogs to be walked and a place where dogs and prospective owners can get to know each other.
Donations to the shelter will now also be stored in a new 1,200-square-foot climate-controlled storage building constructed next to the new shelter. According to shelter Manager Janet Medcalf, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society turns no donations away.
The Humane Society will also still collect aluminum cans from the public at its new location to support the animal shelter, just as it has done for decades.
“We still have our can donation place here, and if we are closed, people can still leave their bags of cans at the gate and we will get them,” Medcalf.
Intentional design choices were made when outlining the building in an effort to make it welcoming, Bowman said.
From large pictures of cats and dogs, colorfully painted walls, and lighting cords that look like balls of yarn, Bowman wanted the new shelter to be “a happy place.”
The shelter sees about 100 adoptions each month, and Medcalf believes that number will grow at the new facility. Medcalf also said that there are plans in the works to expand the shelter’s volunteer program.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society also boasts expanded hours at its new location. The new shelter is open noon- 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. At the shelter’s old location, hours were noon-3 p.m. The shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.
“We appreciate our community supporters, our donors, our board, our volunteers, Dave (Wright) and Jeff (Idell). If it weren’t for all of the above and all of their support and hard work, then this dream wouldn’t be a reality. I am just so grateful for everyone who helped make this happen,” Bowman said in January.
As a nonprofit organization, the Humane Society’s operations are supported year-round through donations, which can be made online at the local Humane Society’s website at www.gchumanesociety.com or mailed to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society can be reached by phone at 423-639-4771.