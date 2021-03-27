The Greeneville girls soccer team brought home its second consecutive state championship and fourth state title in the last six years this season.
In the Class AA state championship game the Lady Greene Devils beat East Hamilton 3-1.
“This is absolutely awesome. I cried when the buzzer went off just out of pure happiness. It’s awesome,” Greeneville senior Macy Vermillion said after the win. “This year is bittersweet because its over, but I couldn’t ask for a better way to end it. It’s just pure bliss.”
In the championship game East Hamliton took an early 1-0 lead.
Just before halftime Anna Shaw took in a long pass from Lindsey Cook and scored the tying goal.
Four minutes into the second half Greeneville went in front when Delana DeBusk set up Cook for a goal.
In the 65th minute DeBusk sent a shot off of the post that Vermillion cleaned up for a 3-1 lead.
“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said after the game. “We’re just ecstatic to be able to pull this off. This feels awesome. It’s all about these girls, it’s all about this community that’s behind us. We’re so fortunate to have a school administration that supports us. These girls put in the hard work each and every day, and we as coaches have the easy job of coaching some great kids.”
In the state semifinals Greeneville earned a 6-0 win over Livingston Academy. Cook scored two goals and Kaitlyn Adkins had three assists in the win.
Olivia Brooks, Skylar Mitchel, Vermillion and Shaw also found the back of the net, while the Lady Devils only allowed one shot on goal.
In the opening round Greeneville beat Murfreesboro Central 2-0. Cook and Mitchel each scored in the victory.
On the season Greeneville went 18-5. It beat Seymour 4-1 in the Region 1-AA championship game.
In the state sectionals the Lady Devils took down Knox Central 7-1. Brooks earned a hat trick in the win over the Lady Bobcats and the Lady Devils’ defense only allowed two shots in the contest.
In the postseason Greeneville outscored its opponents 48-3.
Vermillion, Cook and Olivia Norris were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class AA All-State Team.
Cook, an ETSU signee, finished the year with 28 goals and 11 assists. She was the Region 1-AA Tournament MVP and the District 1-AA Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Vermillion had 12 goals and 10 assists while also earning All-District and All-Region honors.
Norris led Greeneville’s dominant back line to 12 shut outs while only allowing 15 goals all season.
The Chuckey-Doak girls also had a big year, going 10-8-1 and advancing to the state sectionals.
The Lady Black Knights topped University High 3-0 in the District 1-A championship game with Madison Marion scoring twice and Marci Merril earning the other goal.
In the Region 1-A semifinals Chuckey-Doak beat Cosby 2-1. Marion and Jessica Morrison both scored on set pieces in overtime to send the Lady Knights to the win.
In the region championship Chuckey-Doak fell to Alcoa 6-0 and in the sectionals Cumberland Gap earned a 5-1 win to end the Lady Knights’ season.
Merril earned TSWA All-State honors for the second year in a row, this time as a midfielder. She was also the District 1-A Player of the Year and Region 1-A Midfielder of the Year. She finished the year with 13 goals and 11 assists.
Marion led Chuckey-Doak with 25 goals and eight assists while being named the District 1-A Offensive Player of the Year.
Each of the local boys teams managed to get in just one game in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to their seasons.