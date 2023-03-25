The final days of 2022 brought electricity blackouts and a big freeze to Greene County.
On Christmas weekend in December 2022, temperatures in Greene County, and much of the eastern United States, plunged into the single digits and below zero.
The deep freeze lasted for days, and caused stress to the power grid in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s region.
The Tennessee Valley Authority ordered Greeneville Light and Power System to institute the rolling blackouts due to the loss of numerous power generating assets and high energy use caused by extremely cold temperatures in much of the southeast.
It marked the first time that TVA instituted blackouts in its 90-year history.
Greene County residents were affected by rolling blackouts for hours on both Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 due to bitterly cold temperatures dramatically increasing energy needs.
The TVA took responsibility for the blackouts in a statement the organization released in December.
“We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers. We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers,” TVA said in the statement. “We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and – more importantly – the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future.”
The statement from TVA also noted that the Dec. 23 “system-wide power consumption reduction” lasted for two hours and 15 minutes, while the one on Dec. 24 lasted five hours and 40 minutes.
“Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event,” the statement said. “We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve”
The combination of record level power load and losing generation capabilities left little choice but for TVA to institute blackouts to curtail load in order to avoid a collapse in parts of the electrical grid.
Utilities were then ordered to “shed load,” with 5% curtailment being ordered Friday and 10% on Saturday.
According to GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin, GLPS was operating at about 265 megawatts of load on Dec. 23 and 290 megawatts of load on Dec. 24. The utility therefore dropped about 14 megawatts of load on Friday, but had to drop around 30 megawatts of load Saturday.
In instituting the blackouts, GLPS followed its “Emergency Load Curtailment Plan,” which Bowlin said had recently been reviewed and updated.
“We were able to adapt pretty easily,” Bowlin said in December.
“As luck would have it, we had gone through our Emergency Load Curtailment Plan and updated that at the end of November, a little less than a month before. We had that plan ready to go, so less than five minutes from getting the call from TVA we were dropping breakers and complying with the request,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that it was the first time the plan had been used, and that GLPS had to add to it as the blackout period extended over longer time periods than expected.
“We had never had to implement that step, obviously. So we looked at it and had it planned out to about an hour’s worth. We didn’t think we would be going over that. So on the fly we looked at if this lasts over an hour, what are we going to do. We had engineers look at that and come up with a plan for that as it continued. We had good people. I feel like Greeneville responded as well as anybody in the Valley,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that the curtailment plan and its implementation “held up” during the ordered blackouts and that GLPS appreciated the “patience” and “trust” of the citizens of Greene County in dealing with the situation.
However, once the freeze ended and the county began to thaw out, issues shifted from the electrical grid to the region’s water system, including Greene County’s utility districts.
By Dec. 28, leaks and severe water pipe ruptures began cropping up across all of Greene County, which led to the county and utility districts having to institute water conserving measures.
The amount of leaks that sprung up as the Greene County ground began to thaw caused the Greeneville Water Commission, which supplies Greeneville and every Greene County utility district with water except for North Greene, to enact its water shortage plan. The Greeneville Water Commission does supply Mosheim Water Department, which in turn supplies North Greene.
“We started seeing smaller breaks around Christmas Eve and then major leak issues started the day after Christmas and went until Saturday,” Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said in early January 2023.
White said there were around 75 leaks discovered inside of homes within the Town of Greeneville alone, and a large leak in a 4-inch line on Snapps Ferry Road leaked over 560,000 gallons of water before it was repaired. Numerous other leaks were discovered in utility districts across the county.
“Our crews were working around the clock from December 23 at 2 p.m. through the 27th,” White said.
Due to the large number of leaks, the Greeneville Water Commission was pumping over 12 million gallons of water a day during the peak of the water issues. Normally, the water commission pumps about 8 million gallons of water per day at this time of year.
The water commission ceased use of its water tanks as did many county utility districts.
The water system operated on “system pressure,” according to White, with no water being stored in tanks or moved through tank hydraulic pressure. That left no buffer between the Greeneville Water Treatment Plant and those who were receiving water to taps in town and utility districts in the county.
“Basically we were sending water straight to them from our plant,” White said.
White said that without the use of tanks, the water plant completely changed how it operated.
“I can’t say how proud I am of our plant operators because the plant was operating in a totally different way than it usually does. They had to know where everything was and where everything was going. I can’t say enough about the work they did to keep us in water,” White said.
On Dec. 28, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued a countywide Declaration of Emergency that directed all county utility districts to suspend water service to all car washes, both automatic or self-serve, “in order to conserve water and limit water usage in order to assist the supply for residential and business needs.”
Chuckey Utility District customers were placed under an advisory to boil water during the height of the county’s water issues as lines depressurized due to leaks, and some customers lost water service entirely.
Greene County Emergency Management and the Chuckey Utility District office provided bottled and potable water for residents in need during the emergency,
By Dec. 30, water service was restored to all Chuckey Utility District customers, however, the advisory to boil water remained for a few days until lab reports confirmed the safety of the water.
Water operations returned to normal in the first week of January.
Water tanks in Greeneville and across Greene County’s utility districts filled up and the Greeneville Water Commission was pumping about 8.5 million gallons of water per day, getting closer to its normal 8 million gallons a day.
White was thankful for the patience and understanding of Greeneville and Greene County residents during the water emergency.
“I want to say thank you to everyone for your patience and consideration. We know it wasn’t an easy time. We were glad to keep the most people in water in the city and county that we could,” White said. “We really didn’t have that many people that were rude about the situation. Residents were really understanding and really nice to our guys out there working with icicles in their beards. People would stop and be offering them coffee and tea when they were working. The whole community came together.”