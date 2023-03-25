The Greeneville Energy Authority and Greeneville Light and Power System moved forward with with their local broadband initiatives in 2022.
The Energy Authority pushed ahead with establishing an initial broadband network within the Town of Greeneville.
The initial buildout of the broadband network will serve about 25% of GLPS customers, and will cost about $12 million to complete, funded by a $14 million bond.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved committing $500,000 to the project at its first meeting of 2022 in January.
In April 2022, the Greeneville Energy Authority board approved a $5.5 million proposal from Ervin Cable Construction for the initial engineering and construction of Greeneville Light and Power System’s new broadband network within the Town of Greeneville.
The proposal from Ervin Cable includes the costs of constructing 95 miles of aerial broadband fiber and 28 miles of underground broadband fiber within the town.
The network will be entirely fiber, according to GLPS Director of Broadband and IT Phil Bradley.
“We want to make sure what we put in today is future proof for years down the road,” Bradley said in April.
Tim Teague, a current Greeneville Alderman, also joined the board in April, taking the place of board member Sam Miller.
The Energy Authority also made progress in establishing a broadband network outside the Town of Greeneville in Greene County.
In September 2022, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded the Energy Authority an $8.3 million grant to provide broadband internet access to portions of western Greene County.
The total project cost would be about $9.5 million using the grant funding and a funding match from Greene County.
In May 2022, the County Commission approved a resolution that stated the county would provide up to $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to provide the match necessary for any broadband grant awarded to the Energy Authority.
The commission unanimously approved a resolution in February 2023 that releases around $1.2 million in matching funds to the Greeneville Energy Authority and the Greeneville Light & Power System for the utility’s $8.3 million grant-funded broadband project.
The grant funding will help provide broadband internet services to approximately 1,000 customers from the Newport Highway to Bulls Gap area of Greene County
The county broadband project must be completed in three years. The timing is stipulated by the grant.
In November 2022, the Energy Authority Board approved a $1.25 million bid for broadband fiber optic cable and associated hardware in an effort to continue to obtain resources. The bid included a million feet of fiber optic cable and the necessary hardware.
In February 2023, the Greeneville Energy Authority board approved the purchase of broadband electronic components for the new broadband internet system that Greeneville Light & Power System is installing within the Town of Greeneville.
The electronics purchased in February will go on the outside and inside of customers’ homes.
The board elected to go with Calix for the purchase of the materials, such as modem routers and broadband network gateways.
The materials will cost about $1.1 million over five years, based on calculations by GLPS officials on how many broadband subscribers the utility will have as it creates its network. The utility had initially budgeted about $1.6 million for electronics over five years.
By ordering materials from Calix, Bradley said in February that GLPS would be about 120 days out from serving its first customer.
Once the fiber network goes online and GLPS begins hooking customers up, Bradley said installers would be able to perform about 10 installs per day.
Bradley noted that customers could begin hooking up to the new broadband network sometime in the summer, with a goal to have all those who request service within the Town of Greeneville connected by the end of 2023.