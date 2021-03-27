When COVID turned up the volume on the pandemic, the local music scene shut down along with everything else. According to musician and promoter John Brown, the rollout of the vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean that things will quickly go back to normal.
“I’m just reluctant to say that things will be great, even by the fall,” Brown said. “Here’s the trend I’m seeing. A lot of venues and street festivals and those kind of things are basically going for it but ready to cancel at any time. They’re going with the intention that things are going to loosen up and be fine but also they’re going to err on the side of caution.”
He added, “The Capitol’s got one music show starting next month with one per month, with the exception of June. They’re leaning into it.”
Brown noted that limited capacity could prevent some venues from hiring bands.
“Some places just can’t do it without 100% occupancy,” he said. “With the cost of some bands, they would have to have the option of selling out. A lot of places are going to have to be careful stepping into that can of worms.
Brown expects the music scene to revive quickly once conditions are right. In the meantime, musicians have met the shutdown in a variety of ways.
“There’s a whole gamut,” Brown said, “of collaborating online with other songwriters and musicians, or even recording. Others are holding out until they can actually get out there and play.”
Brown himself is taking a wait and see attitude to the startup.
“We’re just going to be glad when it’s over and try to get back and just see how it goes. Spring break will tell you a lot. Nationally, if our numbers start going back up after spring break, the things that are on the books now for the next immediate few weeks, there going to be gone.”
The well loved summer concert series organized by Main Street: Greeneville, Lyrics on the Lawn, is well into the planning process.
“We are working toward Lyrics on the Lawn,” said Executive Director Jann Mirkov, who expects the series to go forward without a hitch. “We are planning on it. We are in the process right now of trying to line up, not only sponsors but also bands. And part of the reason for that is the fact that we did it last year. We did it safely, within some good COVID guidelines. We feel confident that we can do it again this year.”
The guidelines that allowed the concerts to go forward in 2020 succeeded in large part due to audience participation, according to Mirkov.
“Probably our biggest challenge last year was, not only social distancing, but also masks,” she said. “Our audience was very cooperative and did wear masks. We do not know at this stage where we will be with that. That also may be a requirement this year while you’re up and moving about. It’s too early to tell.”
“Our plans are to hold it again Thursday evenings on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion,” Mirkov said, adding, “We’ll go forward and see where we are in July.”