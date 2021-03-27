Three Greeneville wrestlers captured state championships this season with junior Kodiak Cannedy (160) and sophomore Hunter Mason (138) winning in the Class A/AA boys tournament, and freshman Jenna Baines (112) winning in the girls tournament.
Cannedy captured his third state championship in three tries after winning at 126 pounds as a freshman and at 145 pounds as a sophomore.
In the state finals Cannedy pinned Malachi Bennett of Fairview in 1:34. He pinned his was through the bracket in 2021 just as he has done in every state tournament match he has competed in.
“It feels nice to get three, and it will feel nicer if I can get four,” Cannedy said. “The ultimate goal is to get number four for (coach Randy Shelton). I love that man, and he has helped so much.”
Mason won his second state championship by pinning Sycamore’s Luke London in 1:34. He began the state tournament with a 20-5 technical fall and followed with a 17-1 technical fall in the semifinals.
“It feels good to get number two, but I hoping to be a four-timer,” Mason said. “Hopefully Kodiak beats me to it, he has a year on me, but we both really want to be the first four-timers at Greeneville.”
Baines, in her first year wrestling, became Greeneville’s first girls wrestling state champion. She battled for three rounds with Betsy Nations of Collierville, but stuck to her game plan to capture a 9-7 decision in the state finals.
“It feels amazing to win a state championship, I did not know it was going to feel this good,” Baines said. “Whenever I heard the whistle I heard everybody screaming for me. I just took off running and jumped on my coaches. I didn’t even know the score, I just felt great.”
Baines became the third freshman state champion in Greeneville history, joining Cannedy and Mason.
“Jenna is one of the very few freshman here (at the state tournament), and she is making waves,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “She is now the third freshman state champion in Greeneville High history, and she will be mentioned in the same breath as some great wrestlers in Hunter Mason and Kodiak Cannedy. She comes from an athletic family, but this is her first year wrestling. She has completely bought in to everything we have tried to do. She has worked so hard for this.”
In total 10 Greeneville wrestlers earned medals at the individual state tournament. LeAndre Dabney (113) and Hunter Johnson (132) came in second place. Morgan Lowery (170) earned a third-place finish and Cooper Johnson (106) placed fifth. Charles Dabney (126) and Zac Chrisman (220) both earned sixth-place medals.
On the girls side Morgan Cornelius (140) took fifth place.
“You always look back, and think about one or two points you left out there here or there, but with 10 medalists its hard to be disappointed,” Shelton said. “A lot of these guys are coming back too, so we’ll be right back here next year trying to get it done again.”
Chuckey-Doak’s Nevaeh Nuckols earned a sixth-place finish at 215 lbs. in the girls tournament.
West Greene’s Macy Greenlee (215) Joseph Bradley (113) and Roger Marshall (182) all advanced to the state tournament. Greeneville’s Andy Spano (145), Alex LeBlanc (152) and Spencer Schofield (182) also qualified for the state tournament but did not medal.
In the duals portion of the season the Greene Devils captured their ninth consecutive Region 1-A/AA championship by defeating Elizabethton 51-29, Sullivan East 60-24 and Chuckey-Doak 84-0 in a round-robin style tournament.
With the region championship Shelton became the winningest coach in Greeneville wrestling history with 279 dual match wins.
“These kids wrestled well tonight,” Shelton said after the region tournament. “We have had three weeks of really good practice. This is one of my favorite groups I have ever coached, wrestling has been a lot of fun this year because of these guys. These guys have continued a tradition that was set a long time ago.”
Normally a region championship would send the Greene Devils to the state tournament, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the dual state tournament was contracted to four teams.
That meant that Greeneville had to take on eventual state runner up Pigeon Forge in a state sectional. The Greene Devils’ fell 39-29 to the Tigers.
“I’m heartbroken for these kids, they wrestled their hearts out tonight,” Shelton said after the sectional match. “They are a great bunch of guys. I just wish I could have put together a better plan to pull this one out. This is the kind of night you coach for, we took on a quality opponent and both teams let it rip. They picked up an extra point here or there, we had kids on their back, but couldn’t seal the deal. If we wrestle this 10 times we probably both win five of them.”