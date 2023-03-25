The Greene County YMCA saw growth in its membership in 2022, according to executive director Mike Hollowell, and also introduced new pickleball courts.
Hollowell said that 2022 was a year of growth for the Greene County YMCA, and that the local organization is seeing membership levels returning to pre-COVID levels.
“I would characterize 2022 as a year that the Y made significant progress in getting back to the number of members and program participants that we were serving prior to COVID. It is typical that membership revenue is approximately 70% of our overall budget and in 2022, we were pleased to see our membership increase by nearly 500 units and 1,000 members,” Hollowell said. “This, along with an increased number of program participants, has provided the valuable revenue sources to offset many of the fixed costs that we had through the COVID period.”
Hollowell partially credited the growth in YMCA membership to the new pickleball courts introduced at the local Y. The YMCA added outdoor pickleball courts in October 2022, which are open to the public during afternoon hours. Hollowell said that interest in pickleball locally grew throughout 2022.
“With the popularity of pickleball across the nation, we were able to introduce this in our community with the development of three indoor courts. As many Y members became attached to pickleball and with the support of local businesses and foundations, we were able to raise $80,000 to build three outdoor courts and a pavilion on our property adjacent to Y Street. Thankfully, this interest in pickleball has clearly been a factor in the membership growth we have seen in the last year,” Hollowell said. “As the weather gets warmer and people travel down Church Street or entering the Y parking lot on Y Street, we anticipate that there will be a number of people on the new pickleball courts competing, exercising and socializing amongst one another.”
The outdoor courts are available for use Monday through Sunday. Before noon, open play is for YMCA members and guests of Y members. After noon, open play is for Y members and the local community.
Hollowell said that in addition to pickleball, the local YMCA is looking to provide more programs to seniors in the next year.
“One area we are looking to grow and expand are the programs and services that we provide the senior age population in our community. While the baby boomers are an active and social group, we currently have over 625 individuals who have a Medicare supplement plan that qualifies for a free membership to the YMCA,” Hollowell said. “Not all plans qualify for this benefit that is a part of Silver and Fit or Renew Active. The most common plans that qualify are Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, United Healthcare and AARP Medicare Plan.”
For more information about the Greene County YMCA visit greenecounty-ymca.org or call 423-639-6107.