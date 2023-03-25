Local arts and music venues have largely experienced a rebound in post-COVID attendance numbers during the past year.
NPAC
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center enjoyed “a number of sold out shows so far this season and an amazing response to our free community concert series, as well,” says NPAC’s marketing and guest relations coordinator Jill Reeves.
“Sales are near or exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” Reeves added. “Audiences are returning and sales are strong.”
The venue recently hosted a free show by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band on March 13. Plus, on March 17, NPAC had a sold out show for the “Roots & Boots Acoustic Tour,” featuring classic country artists Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw.
On March 27, Greeneville will be getting a taste of Ireland from the Celtic Angels, followed by the sold-out Gentlemen’s Trio performance on March 31.
Other shows this season include: “One Night of Queen,” April 4; Mark Lowry, April 14; Masters of Soul, April 22; the Wild Worlds of Animals, May 5; Marty Stuart, May 13, and “Get the Led Out,” a Led Zeppelin tribute, on May 20. NPAC also recently announced the addition of a May 24 concert by the Beach Boys for its spring lineup.
Officials are currently working on NPAC’s 2023-24 season of shows, Reeves said. The lineup is expected to be announced in June with ticket sales to begin in July, she added.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
The Greeneville Theatre Guild also saw strong attendance levels during the past year, officials say.
“Our attendance was definitely back up. We broke our all-time attendance record with ‘Into The Woods’ in June 2022,” said GTG board member Paige Mengel.
The guild has announced its new season of shows with “My Man, Godfrey,” scheduled for September performances and “Tuna Christmas” set for January.
A third show for the new season was originally scheduled, but the GTG officials ultimately decided to cancel it due to the ongoing work at the Theater Depot, Mengel explained.
For the past seven years, the Greeneville Theatre Guild has been involved in a renovation project on a building at 250 W. Depot St., in downtown Greeneville. The site, called the Theater Depot, will ultimately serve as the home for the theater group. The GTG currently rents space at the Capitol Theatre to stage its productions.
Plans call for the intimate, 100-plus seat venue to not only host GTG performances, but to also serve as a site for educational workshops, on-site rehearsals and theatrical set construction.
Mengel said she was a bit disappointed that there hasn’t been much forward movement in the Theater Depot’s progression during the past two years. But she’s hopeful that the coming year will be different.
“We’ve discovered it’s extremely difficult to work on the building and produce shows at the same time,” Mengel said. “Since we all have full-time jobs, there just aren’t enough hours in the day to do both. We’re hoping to make some progress on the interior work of the building.
“The cost of building materials were going up during the pandemic, and now the demand for contractors have been increasing, it’s been hard to get anything accomplished,” Mengel continued. “We are hoping to relaunch the capital campaign this year and capitalize on the Depot Street renovation completion to get us back on track and get some things done. Life safety, sanitation, and handicap-access are the requirements for opening the building up for performances, so we’re concentrating on those areas first.”
Mengel noted that the Greeneville Theatre Guild was “fortunate to receive a portion of the most recent façade grant through Main Street: Greeneville, so the exterior of the building will be painted this year, and awnings will be added to the front.”
She also said that the work is expected to begin soon after the Depot Street paving is complete in the theater’s block ... “and there’s no more dust being stirred up there.”
CAPITOL THEATRE
While the attendance levels at the Capitol Theatre, located at 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville, have not yet returned to their pre-COVID levels, the venue’s executive director David Horton said there have definitely been some bright spots during the past year.
“We had a few sell-outs the last year,” Horton said. Among the largest gathering of the year was the Barry Bales concert in December, he noted.
Most recently, the Capitol also experienced a strong showing for the Feb. 17 concert by Greeneville’s own Prism, a Pink Floyd tribute band featuring Ron Hensley, Mark Eades, Chris Tarlton and Kevin Wilder.
On April 28, The Cleverlys will be returning to the Capitol. Show time is 8 p.m. The group members come from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Ark. They combine music and comedy for a “one-of-a-kind experience,” organizers say. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Also returning to the Capitol this year will be the Cosmo Bus Music Festival. This celebration of 1960s and 1970s music will be held June 10. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. This is the second year that the fundraising event for the Capitol has been held.
Another bright spot for the Capitol is the monthly Blue Plate Special comedy improv. Upcoming shows are scheduled for April 14, May 19 and June 16, at 7 p.m.
In May, the Capitol is planning to host its first-ever movie marathon weekends, beginning with the Harry Potter film series on May 6-7. (The Potter film event was originally scheduled for March 18-19, but had to be rescheduled.) On May 27, the Capitol will host an Indiana Jones marathon.
The venue is a 501©3 non-profit organization that operates solely off of donations and sponsorships from the local community and business leaders.
TUSCULUM ARTS OUTREACH
Due to several personnel changes in the past few years and the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic on audience numbers, the Tusculum Arts Outreach programs have faced some challenges. Officials are hopeful, however, that 2023 will bring an upswing in attendance numbers.
The mission of the TU Arts Outreach is “to provide cultural leadership by supporting arts programs already in place, developing new programs, and encouraging the public in supporting the arts and arts education,” according to the program’s online information site.
The program offers theatrical performances, lectures and presentations throughout the year, including Theatre-at-Tusculum performances; the Acts, Arts, Academia lecture series, and the Tusculum Community Chorus.
Tusculum University Arts Outreach is supported in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment of the Arts.
“Our last show did sell out all three performances, but that was a children’s show with a big cast set in our little theatre,” says Frank Mengel, who serves as the technical director for Tusculum Arts Outreach. “Our big main stage shows were half of our expected audience numbers,” he said.
“We are improving, but we are not there yet,” he noted, referring to pre-COVID attendance numbers for Tusculum Arts Outreach presentations.
On March 27, the Tusculum University Band will present an evening of chamber works and solos. Show time is 7:30 p.m. in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre. Admission is free and open to the public.
Also on tap this spring, the Arts Outreach program will again be presenting “5x10” plays, which are five, 10-minute original works. The performances will be held on the weekends of April 21-23 and April 28-30. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., in the Behan Arena Theatre. Admission prices range from $5-$15.